best business computer

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G

Starts at $22.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(195)
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
Choose the Best Wi-Fi for a Small Business

Choose the Best Wi-Fi for a Small Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Wi-Fi for small business,In a small company, every minute counts, and leveraging mobile technology is an important component of modern business. Whether they're located in Denver or Dubai, small businesses today need fast, reliable Internet connections that allow people to work virtually anywhere, on any device. An effective Wi-Fi service keeps everyone—from employees to visiting clients and customers—connected and productive. This sea change in the way we live and work is here to stay. A key competitive advantage,In the office, workers need the flexibility to be able to take their laptop to the conference room, down the hall, or to a sister site to collaborate without losing connectivity. To stay productive, they need to stay connected whether they're on the road, working remotely, or traveling. Likewise, clients expect that when they reach out to your business, someone will be available to answer questions promptly and be responsive to their needs immediately. Visiting customers and clients also want to stay Internet-enabled when they're visiting your business. It's fair to say that fast and reliable Wi-Fi for small business is as essential in the business world as that old standby, a cup of coffee. Special considerations for small businesses,This new work environment presents a unique challenge for small businesses, who must accommodate the new demand for 24/7 mobile Internet in a cost-effective way—while keeping their networks secure from potential threats. As a business owner, the last thing you want to worry about is having sensitive client or financial data leaked by a security breach over an unsecured Wi-Fi network. But when employees are traveling, it can be difficult for them to locate a safe and secure Wi-Fi hotspot to take care of business. Even at public locales like hotels and airports, Wi-Fi networks can be inadequate, limiting, and expensive, charging fees for access, overage, and roaming. Fortunately, if your business plan for success includes the need for fast Internet and Wi-Fi connection, Verizon has a number of to help with choosing the best Wi-Fi for small business. The best choice for business broadband,It may sound obvious, but the first place to start in improving Wi-Fi effectiveness is by choosing the right technology to power your office network. Our state-of-the-art, money-saving offer the speed and support you need to take care of business quickly and efficiently. Our products, support and reliability make Verizon the best choice for Small Business owners,Verizon's speed and reliability make Fios Internet the best choice for small business owners, with capabilities such as blazing fast speeds of up to 880 Mbps for document downloads, videoconferencing, and sharing high-bandwidth files in a flash. You can also save time and money with , which offer a dedicated broadband connection with reliable service 24/7—and no data usage caps. Whichever Verizon plan you choose, you'll get fast, 99.9% network reliability, with the download and upload speeds to help your business stay ahead of the competition. Wi-Fi routers and extenders,Because wireless signals can be affected by a number of environmental factors—including radio signals, dead zones, and router location—Verizon also offers a wide variety of cutting-edge products to further increase Wi-Fi connectivity and range. For example, you can leverage all of the power of the blazing-fast Fios network when you pair it with a next-generation Wi-Fi router like the , which delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available from any provider. With an extended Wi-Fi range of 325 feet and wireless speeds up to 500 Mbps, it's up to 10x faster than our older routers. It also includes Guest Wi-Fi—a separate and secure network for your guests. Another helpful device that can leverage the power of the Fios network is the , which creates a wireless access point anywhere there's a coaxial connection to expand the reach of an existing wireless network. Taking your network on the road,With America's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network, Verizon delivers exceptional reliability with blazing-fast speeds, whether your employees are in the office, in remote work locations, or traveling. Plus, Verizon provides turnkey security solutions like to help protect the data on all your business computers and mobile devices. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice or obtain a quote. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
The Benefits of Edge Computing for Businesses Business

The benefits of edge computing: Improved efficiencies and performance,Author: Gary Hilson,Cloud computing has helped businesses transform their operations with on-demand access to resources stored on data centers around the world—improving their ability to scale and innovate while reducing capital costs. Yet, there are also applications that benefit from processing data as close to users and devices as possible. Edge computing provides this capability. So, what is edge computing? What are the benefits of edge computing, and what should companies consider when assessing if they should invest in edge computing?,What is edge computing?,Edge computing brings the power of cloud computing closer to you. Most of the processing happens at the edge of the network instead of in centralized data centers, which may be located some distance away. Core services include computing and storage. There are numerous use cases for edge computing, including in the retail, manufacturing, agricultural, energy and other sectors. What are some edge computing benefits?,Companies using edge computing by industry,Companies are discovering why we need edge computing and also that the benefits of edge computing can help them to become more competitive in their respective industries, from retail to energy and utilities. Retail,Brick-and-mortar retailers can in combination with IoT on a number of fronts, including customer experience, augmented reality, touchless checkout and store navigation. For example, are set to continue growing. Juniper Research predicts that will reach $387 billion in 2025, up from just $2 billion in 2020. Manufacturing,Understanding the benefits of edge computing can help manufacturers gain insights from their . Sensors and 5G-connected cameras could provide factory workers with actionable intelligence that can help improve productivity by anticipating equipment performance issues, help prevent product defects and design inconsistencies while also preserving quality and safety standards. They can also harness the benefits of edge computing by using augmented, mixed and virtual reality in the plant for training, health and safety monitoring. Agriculture,are helping farms become smarter through improved crop monitoring and predictive maintenance of critical machinery by gathering data on equipment performance and health where 5G is available. As they modernize equipment, farmers can integrate more advanced edge computing capabilities. Automotive,could be heavily dependent on edge computing to provide information on traffic conditions to help reduce road congestion and improve safety by providing hazard and queue warnings regarding road construction conditions ahead, while also helping to improve the consumer experience through enhanced infotainment. Energy and utilities,Energy and utility companies can harness the benefits of edge computing to help improve predictive maintenance because data can be analyzed at the edge and corrective actions taken without waiting for data to travel to a central location to be analyzed, followed by instructions returning to the site where the issue resides. The amount of infrastructure these companies have is enormous and expansive. For example, edge computing can enable near real-time performance to proactively monitor and manage the sensors and gateway devices needed to evaluate asset health and diagnostics. This near-real time performance can pave the way toward a predictive maintenance model. 5G is key for edge computing,If you're weighing the benefits of edge computing against the upfront costs, consider the first, and how you can leverage edge computing for a competitive advantage. Then, think about what these benefits mean for your business operations. Regardless of industry, edge computing can exploit faster wireless connectivity, which has been accelerated by the rollout of 5G. But the higher speed is also enabled by placing key functions closer to where the data is to reduce latency. While some data is best processed by a central cloud data center, users experience faster speeds in an edge computing model when the data doesn't have to travel as far. By not sending all data back to a central location, bandwidth requirements and costs are reduced. One of the other benefits of edge computing is improved reliability. Operations and data can be distributed, and this decentralization makes your network more resilient. And although having more endpoints increases the number of attack surfaces, you can isolate devices and groups of devices through techniques such as for more robust security. Why we need edge computing: industries can leverage the edge,While many organizations are not ready to deploy edge computing at scale, they are making moves to set themselves up for success. Tackling infrastructure modernization is an important first step in edge computing. Those that have completed the infrastructure modernization phase are moving on to that benefit from real-time data generated in edge locations,Energy and utilities companies are excellent examples of the benefits of edge computing – to help them perform predictive maintenance, remote inspections, supply and demand forecasting and more. 5G Edge with Private Mobile Edge Computing Business

Private mobile edge computing (MEC) is a dedicated platform installed on premises to enable support for your most critical and latency-sensitive applications. Deploy an end-to-end solution with a fully managed, on-premises cloud computing platform. Tightly integrated with Verizon Private Wireless Network, it delivers extreme low latency to areas within large campuses, warehouses, factories and more—with greater security. Our 5G Edge with private MEC provides the technology you need to support your most critical and latency- sensitive applications. Frost & Sullivan Global MEC Company of the Year for 2023 and Frost Radar leader for Private MEC,Securely connect devices and data with Private 5G and Private LTE Networks without sacrificing performance. Connect to the cloud using Verizon SD-WAN and Secure Cloud Interconnect service integration. Optimize networks, devices, maintenance and integration costs with Verizon Managed Services. Public MEC is a service that's available to any Verizon customer. With Private MEC, specific MEC services are located on the business customer's premises. Best for applications that support mobile users and devices, such as autonomous vehicles on the public 5G network. Substantially reduces app latency, compared to traditional cloud-computing architecture. Brings compute resources closer to your bandwidth-intensive application endpoints to help reduce backhaul costs. Supports applications that do not require constant, dedicated compute resources—which can help reduce compute costs. Supports applications that are contained to a single endpoint with a private 5G network inside, such as a manufacturing facility. Located on premises, it accommodates applications that require extreme low-latency for better performance. Reinforces onsite dedicated servers to provide better control over data and enhanced security. Accommodates compute-intensive requirements that call for dedicated always-on reserved requirements. Verizon 5G Edge with private MEC is a fully managed solution that brings industry-leading cloud providers to the Verizon Private 5G Network. Together, they support the building of innovative applications and workloads that require low-latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing and data residency. Read how 5G can support the sensors used in manufacturing facilities to detect when something is broken or needs to be replaced. Find out how 5G could support blending digital and physical aspects of shopping into powerful new retail experiences. Learn how 5G technology could help mitigate accidents at work by letting you know exactly what's happening—almost instantly. Generate a free business value report to see how much Private Wireless Network and private MEC can improve your bottom line. When security, control and latency are critical, a private MEC may be your best cloud option. Learn some of the important advantages of deploying 5G Edge with private MEC. Get the latest announcements and information to help develop edge computing applications. Stay current on the latest edge computing trends and use cases, so you can make better-informed decisions for your business. Join the 5G Edge Partner Program for help designing and deploying your edge computing solutions. And get access to co-marketing.
Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Verizon Business unleashes the next generation of BlueJeans for collaboration

Introducing BlueJeans Spaces and Collaboration Board; updates to Meetings and Messaging for full-scale collaboration
Verizon Business launches BlueJeans Telehealth for better connected health

Purpose-built solution for healthcare providers streamlines telemedicine experience to help improve patient care
Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems. That’s exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon.
Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology Business

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

