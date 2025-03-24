business internet connection

Business Broadband Internet Services

Want to chat about your Business Internet availability? Let us help you through the process. Chat now with an internet specialist. Power your business with global broadband solutions built to meet the demands of today's networking. Business Broadband can deliver ultrafast internet access with the reliability needed to help boost productivity. Business Broadband uses various technologies including wireless, cable, fiber and a range of digital subscriber lines (xDSL), depending on service location, local infrastructure and underlying carrier. Verizon offers Business Broadband internet service through Verizon fiber optics, Verizon Wireless 5G and LTE Business Internet, and third-party resale vendors. Affordable low-latency bandwidth options for faster connections help with your business application availability. Intuitive implementation with self-service or Verizon installation. Help strengthen performance with service level agreements (SLAs) when combined with wireless backup and/or managed services. Choose the broadband internet pricing and access options best for your applications. Location availability includes fiber, cable, wireless and DSL connectivity. Business Broadband is available around the world, serving more than 170 countries. Business Broadband use cases,Business Broadband is ideal for retail and remote office connection, backup connectivity, and software-defined networking. Using a high-speed connection can mean greater productivity and reliability for your business. Experience accelerated broadband internet coverage through a 21st-century infrastructure and ecosystem. Rely on 24/7 customer service for high-quality broadband internet delivered with integrity, performance excellence and accountability. Get the broadband internet service your business needs without sacrificing reliability and performance. Most reliable 5G network, RootMetricscountries with network coverage,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹See how network and other foundational digital transformation initiatives are redefining entire industries. Learn how networks and cloud play a key role on your journey to help boost revenue and improve security and user experience. Find out how designing a network is like building a house, and business internet cost is a major consideration. Discover the end-to-end experience of getting, setting up and using Verizon Business Broadband solutions. Watch how EverWash used wireless business internet from Verizon to disrupt the car washing industry. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network,Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile,Internet Dedicated provides enterprise-grade, Verizon-owned internet connectivity to support near real-time applications and public/private networking solutions. The dedicated connections are delivered via Ethernet or private-line circuits not shared with other customers, providing guaranteed bandwidth, SLAs and quality of service (QoS), including 100% availability and symmetrical speeds. Shared internet access, more commonly referred to as broadband, provides connectivity via wireless or wired technologies based on location availability and customer application requirements. Broadband commonalities include shared or oversubscribed bandwidth across multiple customers, best-effort service with no SLA and asynchronous speeds. Please contact your order manager (OM)/project manager (PM). After installation, please open a trouble ticket through your Verizon Enterprise Center portal so the appropriate support group can help you. With Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile, you have access to information you need to manage your critical business functions while on the go. You can manage your Verizon account from a smartphone or a tablet using the mobile application for single sign-on access to ,,Smartphone users can download an app from Google Play® or the Apple® App Store® that supports access to Verizon Enterprise Center, My Business and Verizon portals. Simply search for "My Verizon Enterprise," download the app and conveniently launch right into Quick Tasks or sign in to your business portal for more management options. An icon is added to your phone's home screen for easy access the next time you log in. Requirements are as follows:,You can also access Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile with a tablet by signing into a browser-based application at . The tablet functionality will be the same as the smartphone app, supporting key business functions that vary by the users' portal and permissions. Accessing the Verizon Enterprise Center from a mobile device or tablet will not provide the same options as the desktop version. Verizon Enterprise Center portal users can use Quick Tasks for repairs, billing and some wireless functions, or sign in to get access to key business functions delivering near real-time information to you. Yes. Verizon can provide a broadband solution offering to you that includes various types of Verizon-purchased private and public wireless services (U.S. and international). We will not manage any wireless services not purchased through Verizon. Yes. If you are interested in having your organization's security services managed by Verizon, you can contact your Verizon Account Team, as Managed Security Services is a separate service from Business Broadband. Yes. Yes. Verizon offers many managed service offerings based on our customer's needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. Yes. Verizon has professional services to assist with your broadband implementation, as well as other service needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Types of Internet Connections: Which Is Best for Your Small Businesses? Business

Types of internet connections: Which is best for your small business?,Author: Poornima Apte,A reliable internet connection is the lifeblood of every small and medium-sized business (SMB). But sorting through the types of internet connections to select the right fit for your business can seem like a challenge. Fortunately, business owners can lean on a checklist of factors to decide which one is the right fit for their needs. Types of internet connections,First, it helps to know your options for the various kinds of internet connections your business can buy. SMBs should also note that upload and download speeds for different internet connections usually vary. Downloads are typically faster than uploads. There can be various benefits and challenges with certain types of internet services. The different types of internet services you can get on the market today are:,Which internet plan is right for your business?,When it comes to choosing among the types of internet connections, it might be tempting to simply pick the fastest internet for your business and be done with it. But that might be overkill in some cases. Instead, being strategic about your internet plan—reevaluating your needs at least once each year—is a smarter option. Here are the factors to consider before selecting a plan:,How much internet-based software do you use?,Do you store files on the cloud? Do your employees upload and download data-intensive files all day? Do you use video-conferencing solutions routinely?,Businesses are increasingly relying on Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for a variety of business tasks and using the internet for more than just email. More intense use will need faster speeds and high bandwidth. If you're a graphic design or video production company, or even if you routinely use video conferencing (like a doctor's office) and share high-resolution, data-heavy files, investing in high-speed connections is a wise investment. Is your business dealing with sensitive customer information?,on small businesses are becoming increasingly common, and the last thing you want is to put your customers' information at risk, especially if you work in an industry that deals with highly sensitive data, like the healthcare or finance sectors. As such, you may want to look for types of internet connections and service solutions that can also provide cyber security monitoring and business recovery and continuity options, if possible. Similarly, it is important to understand the basic security features of the internet service itself, including robust security settings on the router so your passwords are better protected. You should also make sure that the passwords are strong on your router to help protect against hacking. Doing so will allow you to protect your data while enjoying all the benefits of a high-speed internet connection. How many employees do you have?,Think about your internet connection like cars driving on a highway. The internet speed dictates the rate at which your vehicle can drive, but the bandwidth dictates how many cars can go through at high speeds. If you have just one employee with a high-speed connection, the highway is certainly wide enough for that one employee to reach those speeds. But if that same highway has to accommodate 40 employees, sooner or later, you have a traffic jam on your hands. High bandwidth essentially gives you a wider road, so more people can get on the internet highway without clogging things up. If you have just one or two employees handling email, then a speed of 5 Mbps may do. Wi-Fi Extender for Stronger Internet Connection Business

For in-depth information on the Verizon Wi-Fi Extender (Model CE1000A), please explore the following downloadable guides, manuals and other support materials:,This product is compatible only with the Verizon Router (Model CR1000A/B) and the Fios Router (Model G3100). If you pair this extender with other routers, many features, including the SON feature, will not work as designed.
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Orbic Speed 5G UW

Orbic Speed 5G UW

Internet Devices

Verizon Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

