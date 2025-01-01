business wifi router

Choosing a wireless router for your business

Choosing a wireless router for your business,Which router is best for you?,We live and work in a new wired world where people now demand the ability to work anytime, anywhere, and your small business is no different. As your company grows and your workforce becomes more mobile, you may be interested in adding wireless capabilities to your network to allow your workforce to communicate with customers and colleagues easily and efficiently, from the airport to the office to remote locations. But when it comes to choosing a wireless router that's right for your business, wading through technical specifications can be confusing, and the options can seem overwhelming, especially if you're a non- technical type. It's easy to get bogged down in all of the numbers--802.11N, N900, AC1750--when trying to compare features to make the right decision. As hardware devices that provide the basic infrastructure for a small office network, wireless routers offer a convenient way to connect wired and wireless devices (wifi) with a broadband Internet service to share data files and stream media. Here are a few general guidelines to keep in mind as you make this important decision:,The new standard: dual-band 802.11N WiFi router. It's generally agreed that the next-generation Wi-Fi router for business wireless networking today is the 802.11n, which supports much faster wireless connections over much longer distances than previous generations. If you're interested in a router that's future-ready, choose an 802.11n router like . When you're doing your router research, chances are you'll also see a lot of references to bands. The 2.4 and 5 GHz bands refer to the frequencies in which wireless communications currently operate. A single-band router refers to one that works on only one frequency, while a dual-band router like supports and uses both. This allows you the freedom to check e-mail and browse the Internet using the 2.4GHz band while video conferencing or using other high-bandwidth applications on the 5GHz band. The Fios Gateway's next-generation wireless technology enables devices to run at wireless speeds up to 155 Mbps for 2.4GHz and up to 800 Mbps*. That's up to 5x faster than the speeds available with other routers. Another big plus of wireless-N routers is that they're backwards-compatible, so that they are able to connect with earlier wireless standards like Wireless-G, -B, and -A. (However, even a wireless N router may not achieve maximum performance if your PC or other devices operate on a previous standard). *Speed and range tested in lab conditions using latest generation wireless devices. Three essentials: speed, security, flexibility. For the fastest transmission rates of high-bandwidth applications like video and voice, look for a router that offers a Gigabit Wired Ethernet port. Another important consideration for any small business network is security. Choose a small business wireless router that supports the advanced security encryption technology, like WPA2. If you're using the router for your small business, look for the ability to create Guest Access and multiple SSIDs, so you can separate your network between guests and trusted users. Also, it's a good idea to choose one with dual WAN ports for critical backup access if needed. Keep in mind, though, that while a fast wireless router will improve the performance of your internal network, it can't go any faster than your Internet connection allows. That speed is set by your Internet Service Provider (ISP), which is why choosing the right partner is so critical to the success of your business network. Just as not all routers are the same, not all ISPs can provide the reliability, speed, and next-generation technology you need to take your business to the next level. High-bandwidth capability = future-ready business. As the small business owner's best choice for broadband, offer blazing-fast Internet speeds up to 940 Mbps, which help save time and increase productivity when performing high-bandwidth activities like video conferencing, sending large files, and backing up large data to the cloud. With a 100% fiber-optic connection straight to your business, Fios delivers consistently fast speeds, 24-hour reliability, and a future-ready Internet, with the massive bandwidth that tomorrow's new devices and big files will require. With 24/7 business tech support, 2-year price guarantee with a term contract, and a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee, Verizon delivers comprehensive, cost-effective solutions and peace of mind, so customers can get back to focusing on what's really important: running their businesses. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Business Class Routers & Commercial WiFi Extenders

Business-ready speed, security and range. Retail price: $399.99 or $18/mo to rent,or,Retail price: $199.99 or $10/mo to rent,Verizon-provided routers and extenders provide fast and efficient internet connections or enhance your service for your small business. Technical support is available for Verizon-provided devices. Wi-Fi 6 and Tri-band 4x4 antennas are supported by extenders. Leverage the router that supports Verizon's fastest Fios internet plans, including gigabit-plus speeds. Learn more about our business routers. Explore more info about our commercial Wi-Fi extenders. A professional communications solution that works over a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection, making it easy to manage your calls on desk phones and through a mobile app to keep your business running. Inform your customers and add additional programming tailored to your business needs—all with the reliability of our fiber-optic network. The Verizon Router lets you take full advantage of our fastest Fios internet speeds. With next gen Wi-Fi 6E technology, Tri-band Wi-Fi and the new 6GHz Wi-Fi band, the Verizon Router also includes 2.5 and 10 Gigabit wired ethernet ports to support faster speeds in the future. For your protection, the Verizon Router is preset to use Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA2) encryption for your Wi-Fi network. This is the strongest setting needed for most users and provides robust security. For advanced security needs, many other customizable features and settings are available to help secure your network. A business-class router is designed to scale and meet our customers' growing needs. The Verizon Router has the ports required to support 10 Gbps speeds, and up to five extenders for expansive Wi-Fi coverage. Additional Ethernet ports allow connections for business phones and other devices. The Verizon Router is designed for use in both residential and business environments. Verizon provides unique profiles to the router that tailor the functionality to each class of user. Verizon-provided routers come with quick-start guides as well as detailed user guides, which are available on our page. You can connect up to five Wi-Fi extenders to your Verizon Router, placing each extender in different hard-to-reach places to create an expansive Wi-Fi network. Our extenders and routers utilize the same advanced technology and offer easy plug-and-play installation. Extenders receive the internet connection via a router and extend the Wi-Fi coverage area so you can connect your devices in otherwise hard-to-reach spaces.
Verizon Business Internet Gateway XC46BE - 5G Router Support

For in-depth troubleshooting and support information on the Verizon Business Internet Gateway - (ASK-NCM1100E), please explore the following topics:,Contact the Verizon Business and Government Customer Operations team (BGCO) at 1-800-922-0204 to add features (e.g. plan changes such as Static IP.),Log into the to remotely view and manage your Business Internet routers. In the portal you will be able to see a list of all your routers, network information such as signal strength and online/offline status, ability to configure features such as Wi-Fi Name/Passcode, perform a reboot or speed test and see all your devices connected to the router. Note: Not all features are available on Bring Your Own Device and Arris Routers,Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more.
