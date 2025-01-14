call center technology

Voice Services and Call Center Solutions

Drive better, more personalized customer experiences (CX) in your contact centers using Verizon voice services running on our award-winning network. Help boost brand loyalty and increase customer satisfaction by delivering a consistent CX. Help increase the productivity of your contact centers and agents with our innovative voice services. Reduce customer call handling times using traffic-routing and call-balancing functionalities. Control costs with affordable contact-center technologies and services. IP Contact Center is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers that includes multiple originating calling options and number types, as well as terminating options including IPIVR. Route incoming calls across our intelligent network. Automate interactions with your callers. Optimize retention with cloud-based queue management. Balance call loads and help drive improved CX with Verizon IP Contact Center Solutions. Learn how to realign your objectives to deliver a personalized, customer-first experience. Provide your agents with the tools they need to work reliably and securely, whether they're working in the office or remotely. Find out how intelligent routing can help guide customers to the right resources to solve their problems and keep them satisfied. A cloud contact center is a hosted software solution that enables agents to receive incoming and outgoing communications from their desktops. Today's cloud-based contact centers allow customers to communicate across multiple channels, including phone, email, text, social media and more. Unlike on-premises systems or hosted contact centers, a cloud contact center isn't tied to a specific server or physical location. Instead, anyone in your team can access it from virtually anywhere through the cloud. Cloud contact-center platforms still rely on a network to deliver inbound and outbound communications. The network needs to be reliable, scalable and secure. Cloud contact centers allow customers to communicate via multiple channels, including voice, email, text, chat, social media and others, so customers can get the answers they need quickly. They also enable agents to communicate with customers in a call center or remotely. Cloud contact-center platforms can help improve CX, as well as the agent experience.
4 Contact Center Challenges and How Technology Can Solve Them Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 4 contact center challenges and how technology can help solve them,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,Talking to a contact center agent may be the only communication a consumer has with your brand, and the stakes can be high for every interaction. Putting that into perspective, a Qualtrics survey found that 43% of respondents were at least somewhat likely to switch brands after only a . This is why it is critical to consider and address common contact center challenges to make sure your agents are set up for success. Here's an overview of four common contact and call center problems and solutions involving technology that can help companies better serve customers. Four contact center challenges,According to Zendesk's CX Trends Report, 70% of organizations see a . As a critical provider of your customer service, addressing these four contact center operational challenges can help to ensure that customer expectations are met and that your business performance is not adversely impacted. 1. Legacy technology,Outdated systems often prevent contact centers from running effectively. A survey by Call Centre Helper magazine found that nearly one-fifth of respondents said was the biggest barrier to making the customer experience easier. Some legacy technologies could prevent contact centers from implementing new solutions—such as , , , artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced (IVR) systems—that could enable them to deliver around-the-clock support. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce identified as a pandemic-era trend that is here to stay. According to Zendesk, three-quarters of customers when contacting a company. This is another area where antiquated technology can add to your contact center operational challenges. With automation, agents are better equipped to resolve a customer's issue faster—whether it's quickly routing their call to the right agent or gathering information in real-time to help agents deliver more personalized service. Modernizing technology and onboarding cloud-based, AI-driven solutions can help you move your contact center away from legacy systems, boost agent productivity and enhance customer service. 2. High turnover rates,According to the 2022 NICE Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Global Survey Report on contact center attrition, contact center managers and employees found that the in 2021 was 42%. That number rose to 50% for companies with over 5,000 agents. The survey noted several factors that could help address these turnover rates:,Many of these issues are longstanding contact and call center problems and solutions for some of them will likely require more than just technology. However, there are ways technology can help organizations mitigate high attrition rates. can provide many of the features agents desire. Here are a few examples:,3. Operational and technology silos,Silos are one of the most persistent call center challenges. Research from Salesforce suggests that 76% of customers , yet a majority (54%) feel this expectation isn't being met. An omnichannel cloud contact center platform brings all support channels together in one place. Agents can easily transition between voice, text and digital interactions and better serve customers on the channel that works best for them. Live agent tools can pass along crucial contextual information when conversations are escalated from agent to agent (either virtual or human), meaning customers aren't required to recap the entire conversation. Virtual platforms also benefit from that consolidates and streamlines the sharing of information—which not only reduces silos but can reduce training times and improve agent efficiency, too. 4. Data complexity and inefficiencies,Every customer interaction is a valuable data point which contact centers can use to gain insight into the performance of their products and services and better understand how they are either exceeding or falling short of customers' expectations. Tools, such as , and can all help in this regard. Yet, maximizing the benefits of this data is one of the biggest contact center challenges today. In a Verizon survey of U.S. business and IT executives, a majority (54%) said positioning the company for was among the most challenging customer experience-related areas to improve. An AI-powered cloud contact center platform can provide a central location to consolidate, draw insights from and take action on this data. This could include:,A partner to help with contact and call center problems and solutions,Call centers play an important role in driving an enhanced customer experience, but legacy technologies, high turnover rates, persistent silos and data complexity can prevent them from performing effectively and efficiently. Collaborating with an experienced, proven technology provider can help to improve your ability to give customers what they need, and can help you create better experiences, drive results and mitigate security risks. Technology modernization, particularly a cloud-based contact center, will help address many of these contact and call center problems. Learn more about how you can easily ramp up to provide you the flexibility and innovation to deliver world-class personalized experiences at a global scale. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Virtual Contact Center (VCC): Virtual Call Center Software

Orchestrate customer journeys, empower agents and provide exceptional cloud contact center experiences. Verizon Virtual Contact Center (VCC) tools are embedded with purpose-built AI to create seamless human-assisted, digital-first customer interactions. VCC Expert and Guide solutions proactively help customers find the right information at the first point of interaction – web, search engine, chat, social media, etc. – to give them a smart beginning to their journey, right at the digital doorstep. Orchestration solutions connect and route customers across their entire journey in a way that's frictionless, consistent and smart, combining digital channels, self-service and voice as one. VCC provides over 30+ digital channels for organizations to offer their customers. AI-powered smart self-service chatbots and virtual assistants enable your customers to resolve their own issues around the clock. Meet your customers wherever their journey begins, monitoring sentiment and empowering them to solve challenges on their own as a first option. Integrate all digital and voice channels to provide a frictionless journey for your customers and resolve concerns on the first attempt. Leverage analytics to make omnichannel interaction data relevant, easy to consume and actionable, improving decision-making at all levels. Improve agent productivity with workforce engagement tools such as agent assistance, personalized quality management, coaching and gamification. Leverage flexibility and scalability to deploy agents virtually anytime, anywhere, as business demands change. Our pricing model charges for services when agents are signed in. When integrated into our network, VCC provides a single-rate voice transport cost per minute with no access charges. Agents receive critical information so they can be prepared for interactions while creating personalized and unique interactions that delight customers and resolve their issues quickly. AI-powered tools help customers fully and conversationally resolve customer needs across multiple industries with broad applicability to a wide range of use cases without human agents. With holistic customer experience (CX) data, VCC AI routing tools are able to quickly analyze data collected and predict the right agent to assist with the problem. VCC is designed to anticipate a user's needs and provide immediate resolution with targeted, timely and relevant information. With Verizon IDA and PIP connectivity, customers have the advantage of network on demand, global reach and flexible connectivity models. Agents and supervisors employ a suite of workforce optimization, analytics, voice-of-the-customer and automation tools to help them understand, analyze and improve journeys. A valued CX partner,agents on VCC,professional services agents across the globe,countries with VCC service,Our software solution enables your customers to contact you when and how they want—by phone, email, chat or text. IP Contact Center is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers, including multiple originating calling options and number types as well as terminating options that include IPIVR. Secure your inbound call traffic to improve customer experience and ROI. Protect your contact center from inbound fraud and improve customer authentication. Optimize retention with cloud-based queue management. Cloud contact centers use software solutions to manage operations virtually so customers and agents can interact across multiple channels, no matter where they are. AI is fast, efficient and time-saving, enhancing how contact center agents collect key information by using conversational self-service, anticipating customer needs and facilitating agent-assisted channels to resolve issues faster. A chatbot offers customers self-guided help over text to determine whether issues can be resolved before escalating interactions to live agents. Digital CX refers to the overall perception customers have of a brand's digital presence, from website to social media, and how seamlessly they can interact with all of those channels. Automatic call distribution (ACD) software automatically sends customer messages—calls, texts, emails, etc.—to the agent best suited for the interaction based on analysis of their skill sets. Workforce management (WFM) is a subset of our VCC workforce optimization (WFO) solution. WFM focuses on operational management factors such as staff and costs (hours tracking and absence management). VCC also uses tools to help train contact center agents to improve productivity and customer satisfaction, helping to lead to greater CX and employee engagement. Verizon Virtual Contact Center or VCC is a cloud contact center that supports multiple digital channel interactions (such as social media and chatbots) versus a traditional call center that only supports voice calls. VCC is a scalable and flexible solution to meet your unique business needs. VCC provides the ability to capture voice and screens. The solution can be configured to record voice and screen recordings for incoming, outgoing and agent-to-agent calls. VCC also offers masking tools to prevent recording of passwords and protected information. VCC Analytics and QM Analytics work off of recorded interactions. Speech analytics for voice calls can take several hours for the recording to go through the transcription phase (chats and emails are available immediately). VCC Preview and progressive dialer both help improve connection rates when used with a dialing plan. Manual Agent Dialing is available as a core function of VCC. For automated outbound dialing, the Personal Connection Dialer supports multiple dialing modes, which you configure through parameters on a per-skill basis. Verizon Virtual Contact Center provides forecasting, scheduling and machine learning tools to improve workforce productivity, shift bidding, agent evaluation and much more. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology Business

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Verizon Business helps unveil Truist Innovation & Technology Center

Verizon Business supports the launch of their Innovation & Technology Center and will serve as a founding partner for the Innovators in Residence program
Verizon Business to debut Contact Center Hub

New Cloud Contact Center Service for Small and Medium Businesses
Verizon Business and Visionable open center dedicated to accelerating connected healthcare

Verizon Business and Visionable have opened a technology-led center dedicated to accelerating the adoption of connected healthcare technologies for patient-centric care.
