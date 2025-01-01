callcenter technology

4 Contact Center Challenges and How Technology Can Solve Them Business

4 contact center challenges and how technology can help solve them,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,Talking to a contact center agent may be the only communication a consumer has with your brand, and the stakes can be high for every interaction. Putting that into perspective, a Qualtrics survey found that 43% of respondents were at least somewhat likely to switch brands after only a . This is why it is critical to consider and address common contact center challenges to make sure your agents are set up for success. Here's an overview of four common contact and call center problems and solutions involving technology that can help companies better serve customers. Four contact center challenges,According to Zendesk's CX Trends Report, 70% of organizations see a . As a critical provider of your customer service, addressing these four contact center operational challenges can help to ensure that customer expectations are met and that your business performance is not adversely impacted. 1. Legacy technology,Outdated systems often prevent contact centers from running effectively. A survey by Call Centre Helper magazine found that nearly one-fifth of respondents said was the biggest barrier to making the customer experience easier. Some legacy technologies could prevent contact centers from implementing new solutions—such as , , , artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced (IVR) systems—that could enable them to deliver around-the-clock support. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce identified as a pandemic-era trend that is here to stay. According to Zendesk, three-quarters of customers when contacting a company. This is another area where antiquated technology can add to your contact center operational challenges. With automation, agents are better equipped to resolve a customer's issue faster—whether it's quickly routing their call to the right agent or gathering information in real-time to help agents deliver more personalized service. Modernizing technology and onboarding cloud-based, AI-driven solutions can help you move your contact center away from legacy systems, boost agent productivity and enhance customer service. 2. High turnover rates,According to the 2022 NICE Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Global Survey Report on contact center attrition, contact center managers and employees found that the in 2021 was 42%. That number rose to 50% for companies with over 5,000 agents. The survey noted several factors that could help address these turnover rates:,Many of these issues are longstanding contact and call center problems and solutions for some of them will likely require more than just technology. However, there are ways technology can help organizations mitigate high attrition rates. can provide many of the features agents desire. Here are a few examples:,3. Operational and technology silos,Silos are one of the most persistent call center challenges. Research from Salesforce suggests that 76% of customers , yet a majority (54%) feel this expectation isn't being met. An omnichannel cloud contact center platform brings all support channels together in one place. Agents can easily transition between voice, text and digital interactions and better serve customers on the channel that works best for them. Live agent tools can pass along crucial contextual information when conversations are escalated from agent to agent (either virtual or human), meaning customers aren't required to recap the entire conversation. Virtual platforms also benefit from that consolidates and streamlines the sharing of information—which not only reduces silos but can reduce training times and improve agent efficiency, too. 4. Data complexity and inefficiencies,Every customer interaction is a valuable data point which contact centers can use to gain insight into the performance of their products and services and better understand how they are either exceeding or falling short of customers' expectations. Tools, such as , and can all help in this regard. Yet, maximizing the benefits of this data is one of the biggest contact center challenges today. In a Verizon survey of U.S. business and IT executives, a majority (54%) said positioning the company for was among the most challenging customer experience-related areas to improve. An AI-powered cloud contact center platform can provide a central location to consolidate, draw insights from and take action on this data. This could include:,A partner to help with contact and call center problems and solutions,Call centers play an important role in driving an enhanced customer experience, but legacy technologies, high turnover rates, persistent silos and data complexity can prevent them from performing effectively and efficiently. Collaborating with an experienced, proven technology provider can help to improve your ability to give customers what they need, and can help you create better experiences, drive results and mitigate security risks. Technology modernization, particularly a cloud-based contact center, will help address many of these contact and call center problems. Learn more about how you can easily ramp up to provide you the flexibility and innovation to deliver world-class personalized experiences at a global scale. Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Technology and Solutions

Tap into a portfolio of customized solutions designed to scale with your business and support your guests' growing digital demands—all on the network America relies on. Leverage reliable network connectivity to deploy new services that delight guests, help streamline operations and enhance employee productivity. Coordinate operations with dedicated connectivity for signage, drive-through tablets, smart cameras and location monitoring. Enable speedy delivery of services—like mobile ordering, line-busting applications, AR, contactless payment and food delivery options. Protect guest and company data, and defend against ransomware attacks with customized, managed Network as a Service (NaaS). Improve transaction speeds, support AR/VR applications and enable tablet-based training to help minimize management oversight. Help minimize inventory loss due to theft, error or damage, and identify costly glitches with video surveillance technology and analytics. Our ordering portal makes it easy for you to purchase, manage and deploy our customized solutions to your restaurants nationwide. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need.
Lesson 6: The Right Technology for Your Small Business Business

with the right technology. Mobile devices and cloud-based apps make it easier than ever for you to engage with customers. Add 5G into the mix, and you have exciting new opportunities to delight your clientele and grow your business. There are so many ways 5G could help you connect your brand with the local community, remain flexible in mobile offices and reach your customers.*,Video chat in HD with near-zero lag,Food trucks and other mobile businesses on the go,More seamless customer experiences, such as partner apps for food delivery,Pop-up spaces and interactive displays to deepen community interaction,Immersive virtual tours and simulations that respond in near real timeCheck to see if they're up to date and that they have the latest versions of your business apps. Review your device and data plans regularly to optimize your smartphones and tablet usage and help support employee productivity. Ask employees what additional tools they're aware of that may make their jobs easier, help them engage with clients and show the strength of your offerings. Take a minute to compare what tools you're using to what else is out there: Can you reduce costs, improve employee mobility or help customers better and faster by moving to a cloud-based app or storage? Chances are you could. Map out new ways you can use your business data to help deliver a more personalized experience. Check to explore the available 5G coverage in your area. Meanwhile, explore more that might help you breathe new energy into your customer experiences. Do you have the bandwidth you need to support your customers and employees? Would you benefit from separating your guest Wi-Fi from your staff Wi-Fi? Could a managed service provider help relieve some of your technology headaches? Does your current IT setup hold you back from doing the things you want to do or does it support your plans for the future?,Make your business even more mobile using 5G devices and . Your teams can stay connected and access important data, videos and other large files that used to be hard to access while working face to face with customers. With the quick, low-latency connectivity of 5G, you can more easily create new business models such as pop-up spaces. And you can use augmented and virtual reality to give customers immersive virtual tours, interactive presentations or even "try-before you-buy" simulations. See how this can work in . *5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) available only in parts of select cities. 5G UWB access requires a 5G-capable device with select voice/data and 5G UWB plans. 5G Nationwide available in 2,700+ cities. ** U.S. Mobile Worker Population Forecast, 2020–2024, IDC, Doc #US46774020, Aug 2020. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology Business

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Verizon Business helps unveil Truist Innovation & Technology Center

Verizon Business supports the launch of their Innovation & Technology Center and will serve as a founding partner for the Innovators in Residence program
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
