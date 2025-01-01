How do i order the iphone 16 for my business

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(469)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Starts at $38.88/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details

Case Studies related to "how do i order the iphone 16 for my business"

Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Read Now

HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
Read Now

Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Read Now

Questions related to "how do i order the iphone 16 for my business"

Press related to "how do i order the iphone 16 for my business"

Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
Learn more

Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Learn more

Verizon Business to showcase immersive experiences at Mobile World Congress Barcelona

Verizon to demonstrate the latest technologies including Verizon 5G that are essential to adapting to the seismic shift in business that can advance industries at Mobile World Congress Barcelona.
Learn more

Links related to "how do i order the iphone 16 for my business"

Order and Purchase Management for Business Accounts Business

When you are , you'll be able to see how many of your devices are eligible for upgrade from the home page by looking to the right of your username. Clicking on that number will direct you to the All Wireless Numbers page, which will be filtered to display the devices that are eligible for upgrade. Company packages are groups of products combined for quick, recurring purchases in My Business Wireless. You can choose a mix of devices, plans, accessories and features. When you or authorized users are ordering in My Business Wireless, just select the package, instead of each individual item. You can also use packages to present predefined options to your users. These packages are great for businesses that purchase the same items across their workforce. Company packages can be saved for other authorized users to select, and personal packages are saved and displayed for only one user. The following user roles can create packages in My Business Wireless:,The types of packages include:,To create a package when :,Your new package will be listed on the page. When you are , you'll be able to see all your current services, as well as services that you can purchase. To upgrade your current services (if available) or add new services, do the following:,Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

View Orders for Business Accounts Business

The View Orders page is a great resource to track all of your equipment purchases made online in My Business Wireless or the My Verizon for Business app. After you have , simply:,Now you are on the page. To view order details, click the icon to expand the row. Once it's expanded, you can view the following details:,To search for a specific order on the page, click the drop-down menu to see orders from the last 30, 60, 90, 120 or 180 days. You can filter your order view by clicking on any of the categories in the black menu bar at the top of the page. If you prefer to use search, there are several options available:,To download your orders to a CSV file, just click the icon. Clicking the Gear icon lets you update the table columns, customizing the column displays. If you are an existing customer and have a pending order, there are two ways you can access order information such as order activity, contact information, installation date, shipping information and billing details. The first is by and clicking . The second is by , entering your order number and ZIP code, and clicking . New customers can also view pending orders by . Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Make a Return Order for Business Accounts Business

,You may return or exchange wireless devices and accessories within 30 days of purchase. A restocking fee of $50 may apply to the return or exchange of a wireless device. You may exchange your device one time. For "Buy One, Get One" or similar offers, if you're only returning the "Buy" device, you must pay for the "Get" device. If only returning the "Get" device, no action is needed for the "Buy" device. We make sending back your device easy by enabling you to print free return labels. To print a return label while logged in to , you must have eligible user role permissions (Primary Contact, Admin, Analyst or Buy), and the original order(s) must have been placed within the last 30 days. Email and print functions are done within your saved document, not in My Business Wireless, so you should follow the on-screen prompts within your chosen PDF manager application. To avoid being billed an unreturned equipment charge, please return all your Verizon internet equipment within 30 days of the day your service is disconnected. To return your equipment:,Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)