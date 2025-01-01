How to isolate iot devices

Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
Mobile Private Network: WAP Solution

Mobile Private Network: WAP Solution

Bring your secure private network to employees where they need access. The Verizon Mobile Private Network wireless access point (WAP) solution gives your people and their devices seamless, secure access to your organization's network. It enables employees to stay productive and connected to critical tools and data anywhere our wireless network is available. Mobile Private Network is a wireless access point (WAP) solution that gives employees direct access to your organization's internal network by segregating your traffic when they're connecting with mobile devices. It helps boost productivity with secure access to critical tools and data where your employees and devices need them. With Mobile Private Network, you can have a secure, scalable foundation for adopting new wireless platforms and technologies. Financial, legal services, healthcare or other organizations that require secure access to sensitive data,Enterprises and companies of any size with large mobile workforces or Internet of Things (IoT) devices looking for secure network connectivity,Government and public safety agencies that need to connect field workers to confidential or mission-critical information,Create preferences for mission-critical applications, and achieve more predictable network performance. Control who can send and receive traffic, and share costs with multiparty billing. Help prevent unauthorized traffic on the private network to reduce risk from unsolicited external traffic (select Verizon wireline services required). Maintain security using split-data routing to isolate your data from the public internet. Gain private network access wherever there's Verizon Wireless coverage. Set up new devices easily—no need for complicated device configurations. Partner with a trusted leader backed by decades of experience. years managing customers' complex networks worldwide,technical support so you get help when you need it,Learn about the latest trends in real-world security incidents and breaches—to help protect your organization and help you evaluate potential updates to your security plan. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. As wireless device usage continues to become a part of your infrastructure, you need to consider the same approach to management and control that you apply to traditional IT infrastructure assets. Stay connected to your network and critical apps with NetMotion®, no matter where your teams work. Access scalable connectivity backed by secure network technologies. Enable rapid detection and response to help protect your devices and systems at the point of attack.
Securing Cloud Communications Between Government Agencies

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The May 2021 release of Executive Order 14028, , the growing attack surface due to cloud adoption, and the January 2022 have all added urgency to the federal government's move to implement better network security through solutions based in Zero Trust Architecture. With initiatives such as and agencies like the IRS making commitments to a "cloud first" roadmap, progress is being made to enhance and secure cloud communications between agencies and mission partners. In fact, ahead of the 2024 Zero Trust deadline established by the OMB (Office of Management and Budget), federal agencies are focusing on strengthening access and security to new and existing technologies. A more dispersed workforce requires the right equipment and layers to protect assets across the network. Lamont Copeland, Director of Federal Solutions Architecture at Verizon, explained that "it's moving the security infrastructure and the footprint that we have to protect , and at the same time further away from the operational base. Ironically it creates a larger footprint of security that we're going to have to manage." According to Copeland, in order to protect the larger footprint, "it is important to take a holistic view, adding multiple layers, including those in the cloud and those connected to the edge," such as IoT (Internet of Things), cell phones, and laptops. With devices ranging from building security cameras and HVAC systems to remote workforce and facility IoT devices, applications and data that once sat isolated in a remote repository are now traveling along the same connections as other systems. This has significantly expanded the attack surface vulnerable to a security breach. Many agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, are leveraging secure, to collaborate with communities of interest and mission partners. The Navy, for example, began rolling out their at the beginning of March 2020. By simplifying, streamlining, and applying universal governance rules, Don Wiggins, Senior Global Architect for Equinix, described how the Navy's digital platform is eliminating dealings with rogue entities and various cloud services that are hard to manage. Organizations with the Navy can now consume cloud services, software defined on-demand transport, and other services more efficiently and safely through secure and managed multi-cloud access points. As part of the efforts to address , other agencies are enforcing a similar approach, centralizing their assets to better manage and secure cloud communications. Zero Trust and other initiatives aim to protect the enterprise from advancing cyberattacks, but it is up to individual agencies to build a secure environment whether in the data center or in the cloud. The key is finding solutions that focus on the expanded footprint created by today's agencies while protecting the network at each access point. Despite workers and assets being more dispersed, agencies can effectively manage multi-cloud access through a single, secure platform that provides a centralized viewpoint of the entire network. For agencies adjusting to this "new normal" of , getting guidance from a trusted partner is crucial to protecting mission-critical data and applications. Learn about all of the cloud services and solutions offered by Verizon. From Software Defined Interconnect to SDI Equinix Access, Verizon can cover all your cloud based needs. Get updates,Already have an account?,* Required,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice,Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our California Privacy Notice . . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
The Benefits of Edge Computing for Businesses Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The benefits of edge computing: Improved efficiencies and performance,Author: Gary Hilson,Cloud computing has helped businesses transform their operations with on-demand access to resources stored on data centers around the world—improving their ability to scale and innovate while reducing capital costs. Yet, there are also applications that benefit from processing data as close to users and devices as possible. Edge computing provides this capability. So, what is edge computing? What are the benefits of edge computing, and what should companies consider when assessing if they should invest in edge computing?,What is edge computing?,Edge computing brings the power of cloud computing closer to you. Most of the processing happens at the edge of the network instead of in centralized data centers, which may be located some distance away. Core services include computing and storage. There are numerous use cases for edge computing, including in the retail, manufacturing, agricultural, energy and other sectors. What are some edge computing benefits?,Companies using edge computing by industry,Companies are discovering why we need edge computing and also that the benefits of edge computing can help them to become more competitive in their respective industries, from retail to energy and utilities. Retail,Brick-and-mortar retailers can in combination with IoT on a number of fronts, including customer experience, augmented reality, touchless checkout and store navigation. For example, are set to continue growing. Juniper Research predicts that will reach $387 billion in 2025, up from just $2 billion in 2020. Manufacturing,Understanding the benefits of edge computing can help manufacturers gain insights from their . Sensors and 5G-connected cameras could provide factory workers with actionable intelligence that can help improve productivity by anticipating equipment performance issues, help prevent product defects and design inconsistencies while also preserving quality and safety standards. They can also harness the benefits of edge computing by using augmented, mixed and virtual reality in the plant for training, health and safety monitoring. Agriculture,are helping farms become smarter through improved crop monitoring and predictive maintenance of critical machinery by gathering data on equipment performance and health where 5G is available. As they modernize equipment, farmers can integrate more advanced edge computing capabilities. Automotive,could be heavily dependent on edge computing to provide information on traffic conditions to help reduce road congestion and improve safety by providing hazard and queue warnings regarding road construction conditions ahead, while also helping to improve the consumer experience through enhanced infotainment. Energy and utilities,Energy and utility companies can harness the benefits of edge computing to help improve predictive maintenance because data can be analyzed at the edge and corrective actions taken without waiting for data to travel to a central location to be analyzed, followed by instructions returning to the site where the issue resides. The amount of infrastructure these companies have is enormous and expansive. For example, edge computing can enable near real-time performance to proactively monitor and manage the sensors and gateway devices needed to evaluate asset health and diagnostics. This near-real time performance can pave the way toward a predictive maintenance model. 5G is key for edge computing,If you're weighing the benefits of edge computing against the upfront costs, consider the first, and how you can leverage edge computing for a competitive advantage. Then, think about what these benefits mean for your business operations. Regardless of industry, edge computing can exploit faster wireless connectivity, which has been accelerated by the rollout of 5G. But the higher speed is also enabled by placing key functions closer to where the data is to reduce latency. While some data is best processed by a central cloud data center, users experience faster speeds in an edge computing model when the data doesn't have to travel as far. By not sending all data back to a central location, bandwidth requirements and costs are reduced. One of the other benefits of edge computing is improved reliability. Operations and data can be distributed, and this decentralization makes your network more resilient. And although having more endpoints increases the number of attack surfaces, you can isolate devices and groups of devices through techniques such as for more robust security. Why we need edge computing: industries can leverage the edge,While many organizations are not ready to deploy edge computing at scale, they are making moves to set themselves up for success. Tackling infrastructure modernization is an important first step in edge computing. Those that have completed the infrastructure modernization phase are moving on to that benefit from real-time data generated in edge locations,Energy and utilities companies are excellent examples of the benefits of edge computing – to help them perform predictive maintenance, remote inspections, supply and demand forecasting and more. The key for businesses across a range of industries is to prioritize areas of infrastructure that can benefit from or need modernization the most. You don't need to transform your entire operations to take advantage of edge computing. A mobile edge computing (MEC) instance can be strategically deployed incrementally as part of a longer-term rollout. Verizon can help you , including lower end-to-end latency and local compute, storage and backhaul transport efficiencies, so you can develop and run applications securely and efficiently on a distributed infrastructure. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
1

Verizon

OpenCloses at 8:00 PM
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
