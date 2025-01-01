internet business models

Internet Services—Basic Internet Business

Verizon Basic Internet, also known as DSL, uses your phone line to deliver broadband internet access to your business. As you prepare for the installation of Basic Internet, make sure you know your service ready date. The service ready date is the day that we will activate the DSL signal on your telephone line. You will want to wait until the service ready date before you install the Basic Internet software. If you don't know your service ready date, visit the Order Status page and enter your order number and ZIP code. If for some reason your internet connection is not active when your service ready date arrives, contact customer support at (). You should receive your Self-Install Kit one to two days before your service ready date. It's a good idea to familiarize yourself with its contents before you plan to install Basic Internet. Your kit should include the following:,All high-speed internet routers and gateways come from the manufacturer with a default username and password. Each manufacturer can use a different combination of username and password as the default, but in many cases the username is simply , while the password is . You should be able to find your router's actual default password on a printed label on the side or bottom of your physical router. It's always a good practice to change the router's password from the default once you set it up. To install Basic Internet, follow the directions in the . One end of the Ethernet cable (RJ-45 cable) that came in your installation kit should be connected to your router or modem, while the other end should be connected to the Ethernet jack in the back of your computer. If you have a laptop computer, the Ethernet jack may be on the side of your computer. The Ethernet jack in your computer is part of your network interface card (NIC), also known as an Ethernet adapter. If the Ethernet cable is plugged in and your computer is on, you should see a green light next to the Ethernet jack. If the green light is off and you can't access the internet, check if:,If none of the above helps, restart your computer and try again. A variety of factors can impact your download speeds, including the following:,To free up hard drive space, you can try deleting temporary internet files, clearing your browser cache, emptying your recycle bin and defragmenting your hard drive every few months,Freeing up space on your hard drive may improve system performance,You can also try to solve slow connection problems by doing the following:,Turn the modem or router off and then back on again,Use the power switch on the back of the modem/router (or unplug it) to turn off the power, wait 15 seconds, and then turn the modem or router back on,Wait 45 seconds to allow the modem or router to synchronize to the server and then try connecting to the internet again The DSL speed optimizer can modify your TCP/IP configuration to help your system receive data at a faster rateIf there's a blackout or weather-related service outage in your area, check out these online sources to help you get the most current information. Additionally, if you see a downed telephone line in your area, please report it to Verizon Repair at (). For your own safety, do not touch or move the downed line, as power lines can be confused with phone or cable connections. Business Internet Secure from Verizon is a simple and effective security bundle that helps protect your business inside and out, including:,To install and manage Business Internet Secure, call for support or visit the management section of . Wireless routers have security settings to help protect your office or home wireless network, including network encryption such as WPA2, WPA or WEP. Verizon strongly recommends that you use WPA2 encryption, which provides the highest level of network security available today. However, some consumer electronics manufactured before 2006 may not be compatible with a router using WPA2 encryption. So you may want to consider upgrading or replacing your devices with ones that are compatible with WPA2. 