Is nb-iot the same as lte

What is 5G Technology Wireless Business

The Verizon 5G future is here. Are you ready? A. 5G is the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. To understand 5G, it's helpful to understand what came before it. 1G, the first generation of mobile technology, gave us mobile voice. 2G introduced a short-messaging layer, which is still part of today's texting features. 3G delivered the network speeds necessary for smartphones. And 4G, with its blazing-fast data-transfer rates, empowers many of today's connected devices and services. 5G will provide data transfer rates many times faster than the blink of an eye, massive bandwidth, and greater connectivity and reliability. With 5G, your organization will be ready. Ready for creativity. Innovation. Transformation. A. 5G is a collection of different technologies and tools used to advance wireless capabilities. A. 5G is a collection of different technologies and tools used to advance wireless capabilities. Different carriers are using different technologies, tools and frequencies to advance their wireless network's capabilities to 5G. Some are embracing spectrum at the frequencies below 6 GHz (sub–6 GHz). Verizon, on the other hand, is uniquely positioned to make use of the higher spectrum. The millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum is a whole new ballgame. It can carry massive amounts of data at very high speeds, with minimal latency. It will also accommodate a massive increase in data demands from consumers, whether they are mobile-first users or sophisticated and fully connected industry innovators. A. Definitely not. There are four key elements that make Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband different from the 5G being touted by our competitors: Executive Vice President and Group President, Verizon WirelessA. High speed was our goal from the start. We were first to reach 953 Mbps in a real-world environment using Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) and the first to smash the gigabit speed barrier in wireless. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband has the potential to deliver peak data rates of over 10 Gbps. Downloads that used to take minutes will take seconds, 4K video will stream with virtually no buffering and you'll be able to video-chat in HD with near zero lag. A. With gigabit speeds, wide bandwidth and potential for less than 10 ms end-to-end response times, 5G Ultra Wideband will make driverless cars, cloud-connected traffic control, high-precision industrial automation, augmented and virtual reality, and other applications that depend on high speeds and near real-time latency live up to their potential. It will also unleash the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) with ultra-available, low-latency links and the ability to support from 10 to 100 times more connected devices. New uses cases and transformational capabilities will swell the number of connected "things" from 8.4 billion today to 20.4 billion in 2020. Verizon is working with local innovators to grow the 5G ecosystem at our 5G Labs in New York City, Washington, DC; Cambridge, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles. Together,,we are exploring the boundaries of 5G network technology, co-creating new applications and hardware, and rethinking what's possible. With 5G, the possibilities for innovation are limitless. A. The Verizon 5G future has arrived. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in select parts of Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Providence. By the end of 2019, 5G Ultra Wideband will be available in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and Washington, DC. Verizon 5G Home/Residential Broadband is available in Indianapolis, Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento. You can harness the power of 5G Ultra Wideband with our new . And don't worry, 4G LTE is not going away anytime soon. Verizon offers great capabilities to support multiple services. We have invested in a wide range of spectrums that will continue to support 4G LTE devices for the foreseeable future, so our customers can continue building robust machine-to-machine (M2M) sensor networks with low-cost and low-power CAT-1, CAT-M1 and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) connections today, as well as establish the data pipeline they will use in their 5G ecosystems tomorrow,Learn more,for more information about 5G Ultra Wideband or your Verizon Wireless business specialist. The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed