mobile internet for laptop

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $31.38/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $28.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
1

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
Business TV - Shop Fios TV Plans for Business

Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges. No contract required. Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges. No contract required. ,Please chat or call to order:,Fios TV offers a range of TV packages and the ability to add additional programming tailored to your business needs. Get the channels you need with the reliability of our fiber-optic network. Our 100% fiber-optic network delivers crystal-clear, high-definition news and entertainment. The Fios network is 99.9% reliable, helping you provide high picture quality and exceptional customer experiences. See which channels each plan offers and compare plans to find the best for your business. For private offices, conference rooms and employee break rooms,For retail, waiting rooms or other common areas,For the general public where food and beverages are soldAccess core channels with local news, entertainment, variety and more. Get news channels to keep you, your employees and your customers informed. Watch exciting sports, music, comedy and travel. View the best sports action, award-winning original series and documentary features. Give your business ultimate entertainment options with access to all of the top sports and movies. Features the NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Major League Baseball, world-class soccer from around the globe, Olympic sports, classic games, hunting and more. Features UEFA Champions League, England's FACup, UEFA Europa League, Scottish Premier League and the Australian A-League, as well as rugby and Australian Rules Football. *Call 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966) for pricing. Watch your favorite teams and up to 40 out-of-market games every week throughout the regular season, including select games in HD. Watch up to 40 out-of-market games every week, including select games from the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup™ Playoffs. **Call 1-800-837-Verizon (1-800-837-4966) for pricing. Commercial packages will be automatically renewed each year, for the full season, at that season's renewal rate. If you do not wish to be renewed next season, you may opt out during the off season, by calling 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). The deadline for opting out is 10 days prior to the start of the next season. Choose from over 20 foreign language channels in Arabic, Chinese, French, German and Japanese to cater to specific clientele and your employees. Call Verizon for pricing. 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). Arab Radio & Television (ART), Kuwait TV,Public TV of Armenia,BN TV, TV1,TV Globo,TVB1, TVB Drama, TVBe,CCTV4, CTI Zhong Tian, Phoenix North America,The Filipino Channel, GMA Pinoy, Filipino On Demand,TV 5 Monde,Antenna TV,The Israeli Network,Rai Italia, Mediaset Italia,MBC, MBC Drama, SBS, YTB,RTPi, SIC Internacional,RSC1,RTN,Aapka Colors, TV Asia, ZEE TV, SET Asia, ZEE News,Jus Punjabi,Includes over 70+ channels,SBTN , Pick any premium movie package* you want for your business for $15/mo. Add additional packages: one package for $15, two packages for $25, three packages for $30 and four packages or five packages for $40. Max brings you closer to the entertainment you love. Watch HBO channels and HBO On Demand - plus enjoy the new Max app, where you can stream all of HBO together with the greatest collection of movies, shows and new Max Originals. The premium movie destination with the most movies and fewest repeats. Cinemax® is the only 100 % true HD premium channel, featuring hot new shows and today's most popular movies. And with Cinemax On Demand and MAX GO® you can watch whenever and wherever. Cinemax On Demand and MAX GO are included free with your subscription. with SHOWTIME (formerly SHOWTIME) is a premium entertainment network featuring critically-acclaimed originals, groundbreaking documentaries, blockbuster movies, hit series and more, all without commercial interruptions. There's nothing better than amazing entertainment when your employees need a break. Fios TV delivers with this year's hottest Pay Per View events and On Demand movies straight to your business. Take your pick from 70,000 On Demand titles from every genre, with the latest movie releases available up to four weeks earlier than other providers. The fiber-optic power of Fios turns movies into a lifelike experience with HD picture quality so real, you feel like you're part of the action. Pay Per View and On Demand titles are not available for Bar/Restaurant or Public Viewing customers. If you are an existing Private Viewing customer, please visit My Business to register and begin watching Pay Per View and On Demand content. $34.99/mo 50 digital audio channels from Music Choice. Select from various musical genres like country, pop, rock and roll, blues, jazz ... the list goes on. The Verizon Fios TV Mobile app lets you stream your favorite shows on your device. You can even turn your device into a remote control. The Fios TV Mobile app is included with a Fios TV subscription. You can begin streaming right after you place your order. Just download the app to get started. It's compatible with iPad®, iPhone® , Android® and Kindle Fire®. Order a set-top box for each television during checkout. To record shows, add a digital video recorder (DVR) service of your choice. If you're already a Verizon customer, please to buy cables, remotes or RFM extenders. ,Our DVR services are available for Private Viewing customers only,$12.00/mo $20.00/mo $30.00/mo Fios TV is television delivered to your office with 100% fiber-optic cable. Inside your office, we use your existing coaxial cable wiring for Fios TV, making installation easy. Fios TV has an extensive channel lineup with more than 500 digital channels and local and national HDTV channels. In addition to a dual-tuner digital video recorder (DVR), you also can get access to over 70,000 titles On Demand (including over 25,000 HD titles) at any given time. Eligible customers only. The Fios TV Mobile app allows you to stream TV. After you place your Fios TV order, you can start streaming many Fios TV channels right away—even before your business service has been installed. Just download the Fios TV Mobile app to get started. The Fios TV Mobile app is included with the Fios TV subscription and it's compatible with iPad, iPhone , Android and Kindle Fire. Your installation includes connecting up to three televisions with existing coaxial outlets (including installation of set-top boxes). It also includes programming of the Fios TV remote control for your set-top boxes and televisions. Additional TVs can be set up for an additional charge. Our technicians will also do the outside work, including installation of any required network equipment such as the Optical Network Terminal (ONT), router or a battery backup unit (optional), if this equipment is not already present. Depending on the area and your office's set-up, our technician(s) may or may not fish walls or move furniture when installing or replacing wiring or installing set-top boxes. The technician will determine installation specifics with you on the date of installation. Installation time can vary based on a number of factors, but we recommend that you reserve about four hours for the Verizon technician to complete the installation of your Verizon Fios TV service. A person 18 years of age or older must be present for the installation visit and be able to make decisions on placement of wiring and equipment at your office. If you are having both Fios Internet and Fios TV installed, we recommend reserving six hours for the entire installation. For support, go to . Find the right plan and get up and running quickly with help from our team. Once you order you can track here. Mix and match products to get the right solution for your business. See if this product is available in your area and get pricing. Tell us a little bit about your business and get set up to meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice or request a quote. Not sure if this is what you need? We can make some recommendations. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 3.31.24. Available only to Fios Internet customers on the Gigabit Connection plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or 2 Gigabit Connection plan (up to 2048/2048 Mbps) where available. Qualifying customers will receive a monthly bill credit for the applicable monthly router rental fee for as long service with qualifying plan is on the account. Promo credits end when eligibility requirements are no longer met. If your Fios service is cancelled, you must return the Fios router subject to Verizon's standard return policy. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $100 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 940/880 Mbps Internet (Gigabit Connection) or 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). May only be combined with select offers. Only available in select locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $400 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $800 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig Internet (940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig Internet (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Not available in all locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Offer available to new and existing business customers in select areas only who sign up for both: (i) a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan & (ii) a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan (eligible smartphone required, device payment purchase or bring your own device). Existing customers are eligible with Fios Business Internet plan upgrade or Business Unlimited plan upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with Fios Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 2048M/2048M), where available, and Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit of $20/mo. or $40/mo. each to your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills, for a total credit of $40/mo or $80/mo as applicable. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit per account. Discounts are applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer. Offer available only to business customers who are new to Verizon and who sign up for a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers are not eligible. One time $100 discount offer fulfilled as a bill credit to your Verizon Wireless account and will appear within 1-2 billing cycles. May only be combined with select offers. Limited time offer. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change.. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $11.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. Learn more

Fios TV Mobile App | Support Business

The Fios TV Mobile app is your mobile companion to your Fios TV service and is available to all Fios TV subscribers. With a modern user interface (UI) and intuitive navigation, the Fios TV Mobile app provides effortless content discovery from our ever-increasing catalog of newly added networks and On Demand titles. The app is organized into five primary menu categories:,The following mobile devices, smartphones and tablets, are supported:,The following devices are not supported:,Kindle Gen 8 devices may experience issues during playback. Note: The list of supported devices is subject to change, and Verizon does not support the use of its apps on jailbroken or rooted devices. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to logging in to the Fios TV Mobile app. There is a known issue where some users have been able to log in to the app while in their Fios office, but not while away from the office. This is due to a mismatch between the user's IP address and their out-of-office ID. We apologize if you experience this. To resolve your issue, please report it from the option in the app menu. For security reasons, please do not include your account password. All saved settings including parental controls are lost—it will be treated like a newly installed app with no previously selected options or settings saved. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to permissions in the Fios TV Mobile app. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to allow use of the remote control feature in the app as well as to deliver content. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. When you download and install the app, you will be prompted to allow the Fios TV Mobile app to access your device's photos, media, and files. Of these, the app uses only the file storage for security certificates, licenses, and downloaded video content for offline viewing. Photos, media, or any other personal information is not accessed by the Fios TV Mobile app. You will be unable to proceed with app installation if you deny access to device storage. Subsequently you will have to open up your device settings app, navigate to manage your apps, select Fios TV Mobile, then enable the permission for storage. Open your device Settings and a possible path could be but the path is subject to change with different devices and operating systems. You may be prompted to allow access to your device location. Denying device location will limit availability of certain content. You may be prompted to enable the or permission which is disabled by the Android operating system by default. The Fios TV Mobile app supports a mini player which can be launched from the main streaming player by tapping an icon. This mini player "floats" over the Fios TV Mobile app, thereby allowing the user to browse the app while streaming. Permitting or allows the mini player to float over the Fios TV Mobile app only (support outside the Fios TV Mobile app is not available). Selecting on most devices takes you directly to the section of the app to enable the permission. For Android devices where the direct link is not supported, you may be able to follow these steps, but note they may differ for different devices and operating systems:,Some Android devices have a different treatment for the above:,Long press is a user interface that allows quick access to the most popular actions you would take on that screen. To long press, hold your finger on a program card or a guide cell and it will pop up a list of options such as watch, program details, follow/record, etc. Long press is different from a simple tap where tapping the program card or the guide cell always takes you to the program info page. Watch is an action you would take to play/view your content on your mobile device. You can watch Live TV anywhere within the United States and its territories. Availability of live TV channels on your mobile device depends on your Fios internet and Fios TV subscription and also on your in-office (IO) and out-of-office (OOO) status. You are considered In-Office (IO) only when your device is connected to the Fios router provided with your Fios Internet service. This router is also associated with your Fios service account. When you are not Wi-Fi connected to your Fios router, even when you are physically next to it, you are always considered Out-of-Office (OOO). Your IO and OOO status determines your Fios TV Mobile app experience, availability of certain Fios TV Mobile app features, and the availability of Fios TV content for Live TV, On Demand, and DVR mobile streaming. You are considered out-of-office (OOO) when you connect your device to their Fios router. Yes. When you are not connected to your Fios router, you can access the internet via some other Wi-Fi connection (free or paid) or via a 3G/4G mobile wireless network. Also, when you are not connected to your Fios router, you will get the OOO Fios TV Mobile app experience, which may not include all the channels as when in-office. Content is not available for streaming outside of the United States and its territories. Verizon Wireless service customers using the Fios TV Mobile app (version 1.0 or later) on a compatible device in the United States may incur Verizon Wireless data usage charges for watching videos. You will incur data usage for non-streaming activity, such as starting/restarting the App, going off airplane mode and transitioning from Wi-Fi to 4G LTE (approximately 1-5 MB per instance) and diagnostic data (approximately 12 MB per month for typical streaming activity, substantially greater for high levels of streaming). Video streamed to your mobile device or tablet exclusively over Wi-Fi will not incur wireless data charges. If you are not a Verizon Wireless customer and stream a video over a 3G or 4G LTE wireless network, then any applicable wireless data charges will apply. For more info, see the End User License Agreement (EULA) that can be found in the 'About' section under Settings. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to settings in the Fios TV Mobile app. Placed at the top left of the Fios TV Mobile app screens, Fios TV users may tap the icon (for iOS) or 3 lines (for Android) to access their app settings. From here, you can:,Yes. To manage Parental Controls (PCON) go to . You will first need to create a PCON PIN to enable parental controls. Once you create a PCON PIN, you may select by age groups or by a custom selection that allows you to select the maximum allowed rating. Parental controls filtering will apply to the mobile device only. Closed Captioning is supported from the video player only for Live TV or On Demand content that supports closed captioning (CC). Since this app supports many Android-based devices, this app considers only the Google subtitles (CC) selection under . For Android-based Samsung devices, the Samsung subtitles (CC) selection is not considered. Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) is available, for many programs aired on Live TV, from your video player only. SAP may contain audio in Spanish (most common), other languages, or even Descriptive Video Service (DVS), which assist the visually impaired by describing the action as it takes place on screen. Any time SAP is available for the program you are watching, you will see an SAP button. Simply tap the button, select the audio stream of your choice, and you should start hearing the secondary audio language or DVS. To access your On Demand* content on a mobile device, you need to first register it as one of your On Demand devices. Upon registering, the device will then occupy one of your available On Demand device spots. If your device is not registered, you will be prompted to do so when you attempt to stream On Demand content. *While a lot of On Demand content is available for viewing on your set-top box, and registered mobile devices, there is On Demand content that is available for viewing only on your set-top box. You can add the following devices:,Once you reach your On Demand device limit, the primary account owner will be required to unregister an existing device before adding a new one, or you may transfer the registration from an existing device to another one. Yes, the primary account owner can register a new device, transfer registrations or even remove previously registered devices from the section of the Fios TV Mobile app. If you replace a mobile device or tablet, the primary account owner will need to unregister the old device and then add the new one as one of the On Demand registered devices. Sometimes the simplest way to resolve an issue might be to simply close the app and launch it again, or to logout and log back in. If you are having issues that surface repeatedly or simply persist, you can always report it through the app from the center section. Once you submit it, you can also track it. For security reasons, please do not include your account password. It may be helpful to include details about your issue, as well as relevant account information (My Business user ID), version number, device, or platform details. Guide is your primary menu option to navigate live TV content available with your TV service. In your menu, go to Guide to scroll through all of your available channels. You can view TV listings by channel numbers or "Neighborhoods" (channel genre). To switch to the "Neighborhood" experience, select the 'Genre' sort option from the guide filter. You can also set your favorite channels. The Guide has the following sections that you can use to navigate Live TV:,Yes. Go to the TV listings option under Guide, tap the channel logos on the left hand side to either favorite a channel or to remove the channel from being a favorite. All Fios TV subscribers with a Fios Internet subscription can watch a smaller selection from the full channel lineup while in-office (IO). Out-of-office (OOO) live TV viewing is a smaller selection from these in-office channels. Virtually all subscribed live TV channels can be viewed in-office (IO) only, on eligible mobile devices and tablets, with Fios internet subscription and with Fios TV subscription that includes a Fios TV One set-top box (referred to as the Verizon Media Server (VMS). There may be some configurations (as an example, the VMS configured as an IP client) where watching the full channel lineup is not supported. For more information refer to the FAQs on Verizon Media Server (VMS) Streaming. Live TV content is only available in the United States or its territories. Neighbourhood, available on Watch now and on TV listings guide, are live TV channels grouped by genres like Shopping, Locals, Spiritual, Entertainment, Home & Leisure, Kids & Family, etc. You can surf the Guide by genre by tapping the filter icon and then selecting the sort by 'Genre' mode. You can surf the Guide by channel numbers, if in the Neighborhood genre mode, by tapping the filter icon and then selecting the sort by 'Channel #' mode. You can find On Demand content on the screen or in the sections of the app. You may also on a title of interest and the program information page of that title will inform you of its On Demand availability. You have On Demand access to titles with your Fios TV package subscription and you also have titles available for purchase or for rental. You can find your rented or purchased content under on this app. *While a lot of On Demand content is available for viewing on your set-top box and registered mobile devices, there is On Demand content that is available for viewing only on your set-top box. Any** On Demand title you buy or rent instantly shows up on all your On Demand registered devices if those devices are connected to the Internet. You may be required to refresh your library to view the updated list. For On Demand registered devices, the primary account owner go to . **look for web or mobile content availability prior to purchases or rentals made on your set-top box. When you buy an On Demand title, you pay once and can access the title an unlimited number of times over an indefinite period of time. When you rent an On Demand title, you pay once and can access the title for a limited period only. Rental titles will no longer be playable after the rental period has expired. You can still view On Demand titles you have purchased after you disconnect your Verizon services as long as you maintain your My Business User ID and password. You can access these titles on registered, supported mobile devices. Certain devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Kindle Fire tablets, are view-only. This means that you can purchase or rent On Demand titles via other access points like your set-top box and then watch them on these devices, but you cannot make purchases or rentals directly through these devices. If you are using the Fios TV Mobile app prior to your Fios office installation, you may also be restricted on Android devices as well. Rest assured that once your Fios installation is complete, you will be able to purchase or rent On Demand titles if allowed with your business TV plan. We simply need to set up your Fios office equipment before you can do so. Verizon Fios TV for Business subscribers cannot download or stream purchased or rented content to your PC or laptop. On Demand titles are not eligible for refunds. You will be alerted at each stage while making a purchase in the On Demand store. Please ensure that you have selected your intended choice in the correct format before you confirm your purchase or rental. The Fios TV Mobile app will ask for your My Business password when you attempt an On Demand transaction. Please do not share your password with anyone. For your protection, Verizon advises that you change your passwords frequently. Choose a password that is easy to remember but difficult for others to guess. Turn to My Stuff to check what your DVR has in store for you. You may also check your upcoming recordings or manage recordings of your favorite movies and TV series. Other things under My Stuff include:,If you have one or more DVRs in your office, use the Fios TV Mobile app to manage and schedule your DVR recordings from anywhere. To determine if your business is eligible for an upgrade to your service to include a DVR recording feature, please call Verizon at (). Yes, this is only available to Private Viewing Business TV subscribers with Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service and Fios Internet. To learn more, read the FAQs on Multi-Room DVR Enhanced Service Mobility. Yes, Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service and Fios Internet subscribers can. With the Fios TV Mobile app and with internet access, you can watch eligible recorded content anywhere within the US and its territories. Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content from being streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office.,Yes. You can set DVR recordings from the Guide section of the app or from the program info page when that content is available on live TV. First go to . To view your eligible recorded content go to the Recorded section. To manage your DVR recordings go to either Upcoming or to Series. No, only Verizon authorized routers are supported to work with the DVR management feature at this time. The Verizon Media Server (VMS) is the Fios TV One set-top box (STB) that you get with your Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service (referred to as Multi-Room DVR Enhanced Service in the FAQ). This is a feature available with the Fios TV Mobile app that allows live TV streaming and DVR streaming from the Verizon Media Server (VMS) to an eligible mobile device or tablet. With the VMS streaming feature, subscribers of both Fios Internet and Fios TV service that includes the VMS box can watch virtually all subscribed live TV channels while in-office and connected to the Fios router. There may be some configurations (as an example, the VMS configured as an IP client) where watching the full channel lineup is not supported. In addition to the live TV VMS streaming, subscribers of both Fios internet and Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium service can also stream DVR content:,To start live TV streaming or DVR streaming from your VMS, your mobile device must be auto-paired with the VMS. To do this, your Fios TV Mobile app must be launched in-office while connected to your office Fios router. To learn more, read the FAQs on Verizon Media Server streaming. Viewing content on mobile devices is best effort and is not guaranteed. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override active streaming sessions to your device. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to deliver content. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. You must be subscribed to both Fios Internet and Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service to access your recorded content and live TV on your eligible mobile device or tablet. Download the Fios TV Mobile app from the iOS, Android, or Amazon Kindle app stores. Launch your Fios TV Mobile app with your Verizon My Business username and password while you are in-office and connected to your Fios Router. Log into with your My Business user ID and password to check your Fios TV plan. To determine if your business is eligible for an upgrade to your service to include Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service, please call Verizon at (). Follow these steps to add (auto-pair) your mobile device to your VMS:,Check on your TV:,Check within Fios TV Mobile app:,The VMS can support up to fifteen mobile devices. Only up to 5 simultaneous streaming are supported. A combined maximum of up to five live TV and/or DVR streams are supported. You are considered in-office when your device is connected to your Fios Router. If you are not connected to your Fios Router, you are considered out-of-office. Out-of-office connection can be over Wi-Fi or over a wireless mobile data network. Yes. You cannot stream live TV from your VMS to your device while away from the office. You can stream select live TV channels via Uplynk. Recorded content can be streamed from your VMS to your device in-office. Up to five simultaneous live TV and recording streams are supported. Previously recorded content can be streamed from your VMS to your device while you are away from the office and within the US and its territories. Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content to be streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office.,Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content to be streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office. Also, if a certain recorded content is being streamed to a mobile device out-of-office, then that recorded content cannot be streamed to another mobile device out-of-office. No. Recorded content is not available outside the United States. You can watch live TV from several launch points. Your options are:,If your option is a icon, you already have access to the full channel lineup. If your option is via Uplynk (i.e. the icon), you can use the drop-down menu and select the icon to access your full channel lineup in-office. If your VMS has several users watching live TV at the same time and/or there are multiple simultaneous recordings, then your VMS has no resources available to stream to your device. In this event, you have the option to 'Stream From' Uplynk. Your VMS also allows streaming to multiple mobile devices. You may not be able to stream to your device if your VMS has no resource available. Uplynk allows you to continue watching live TV from available channels. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override active streaming sessions to your device. Select from the section of the app. Stream your recorded content from the section of the app. Look for the icon for a given recording. For recordings that have multiple episodes, select the program title to get the individual recordings. Look for the icon for these individual recordings. Choosing the VMS for streaming is no different than selecting a VMS for viewing or scheduling your recordings. You always have a default VMS selected. To change your VMS, go to the DVR > Recorded section of the app and choose your VMS. Streaming will happen from that VMS. Choosing your preferred VMS from the Stream From section of the app is another option. You will be unable to stream your recordings in the following scenarios:,If your VMS has several users watching live TV at the same time and/or there are multiple simultaneous recordings, then your VMS has no resource available to stream to your device. In this event, you have the option to Uplynk. Your VMS also allows streaming to multiple mobile devices. You may not be able to stream to your device if your VMS has no resources available. Uplynk allows you to continue watching live TV from available channels. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override and terminate active streaming sessions to your device. You can only stream recordings from your VMS. If you are having issues establishing a connection between your mobile device and your VMS or you are getting streaming errors, please reboot your VMS. Go to the menu on your VMS, and then go to Customer Support. Choose Top Support Tools, then Reboot STB. If problems persist, please access the Help section of the Fios TV Mobile app. You may also submit your issue to Fios technical support. You must be connected directly to your office Fios router. You might have certain Wi-Fi extender and/or multiple router configurations in the office that are not recommended and may prohibit you from streaming your content or auto-pairing your device with your VMS. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to allow use of the remote control feature in the app. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. Connect your device to your Fios router and sign into the app. The app will automatically recognize all set-top boxes on your account. From there, you can simply select the remote control icon in the upper right hand corner of the app to begin using your device as a remote control. If you have more than one router in your office, be sure to connect to the same router that your set-top box is connected to. You may reboot your set-top box and wait until it is ready for operation. Close the Fios TV Mobile app and relaunch it. Your device should now recognize your set-top box. Learn more

VoIP Phone Service: Business Digital Voice

We've got some great deals going on right now Chat now to hear more! Powerful calling features and high-quality calls in one easy-to-use solution. Business Digital Voice works over a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection that makes it easy to manage phone calls on desk phones or a mobile app to keep your business running. A technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of using a traditional phone network. Business Digital Voice is a professional communications solution that operates over a secure, cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easier to manage your business calls on desk phones or through a mobile app to help keep business running. This solution can help boost your business productivity with more than 45 call features included to enable remote work and optimal call routing. Plus, with Business Digital Voice, you can use a variety of mobile and desktop apps with video and audio conferencing. With Fios bundle, cost per VoIP line is $20/mo. VoIP line only is $35/mo. 2 year contract required. Need more than five lines? Call a Business Digital Voice specialist 8:30 AM–6 PM EST at: 1-877-377-0181. Enjoy over 45 calling features, including automatic call forwarding, voicemail to email, seamless call transfer between devices and more. Keep business up and running, even during power outages, using our cloud-based VoIP connection that can reroute calls to another preset number. Manage calls from anywhere you have an internet connection using our app and online dashboard. Forward calls to any number and minimize missed calls. Automatically transfer customers from line to line until someone at your business answers. Manage features through My Account for both your entire business and individual users. Record your own message, advertisements, or play music for customers on hold. See incoming, outgoing and missed calls across your business and analyze the effectiveness of your advertising. A virtual receptionist that helps customers self-select who they need to talk to. Park incoming calls until the first available rep can pick up and help the customer. Seamlessly transfer calls between your IP and mobile phones. Make and receive business calls using your mobile phone, which will appear as your office phone number on Caller ID. Each user can manage their call history, voicemail and other important features through the My Phone site. Allow multiple phones to receive and make calls on behalf of another user. See who left you a voicemail and when they called on your computer or smartphone. Bundle Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice and save $85 on an IP phone, plus get up to a $200 Visa® Prepaid card with select Fios plans and a 2-year-term. Offer ends 6.30.25. Add an IP phone to access all 45+ features, or select an analog converter if you want to keep your own equipment. Free with offer, or $85.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes Additional handsets are $85 plus taxes,With a handset and a 10-line base, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $200.00 plus taxesIdeal for higher call volumes, this device features: $400.00 plus taxes,The conference room IP phone features:$85.00 plus taxes,Easily convert your existing phone equipment from analog to VoIP with the dual-port converter. (Note: PBX and Key Systems are not supported on analog converters.),customer satisfaction, five years in a row¹,years of industry experience,Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers can get 24/7 live internet network support for their eligible devices with a click or call. Leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Business Digital Voice is a VoIP service that uses the internet to make and receive calls, while a more traditional service uses landline copper wire or fiber-optic cable. This means that with Business Digital Voice, you can make calls from virtually anywhere an internet connection is available. Yes. The desktop and mobile applications enable you to use your home or cell phone as your business phone by directing all incoming calls to ring the remote office phone. Additionally, if you have the Remote Office feature enabled, your remote location rings, and then you are connected to the caller as if you were placing the call from your office phone. Fax machines require a Business Digital Voice telephone line and an analog converter (ATA) to work. Verizon Fios customers can fax unlimited pages on their Business Digital Voice line. For non-Fios customers, it's not recommended to fax more than five pages per fax. Verizon cannot guarantee your fax machine will work on a VoIP line. Credit-card, alarm, fire, elevator or security lines are not supported on Business Digital Voice. You can purchase an additional copper telephone line for these purposes. Business Digital Voice requires IP phones that work over an internet connection. These phones allow you to manage some of your Business Digital Voice features right from the phone and provide high-quality calls. Verizon offers a variety of IP phones starting at $85 to best fit your business needs. At this time, we do not allow customers to bring their own VoIP equipment. If you do not want to purchase IP phones, you can purchase an ATA starting at $85 to use with two telephones. You plug your traditional analog phone(s) into the adaptor and it will run over IP. Please note: You cannot plug IP phones into an ATA. PBX and key systems are not supported on ATAs. Customers faxing on Business Digital Voice will need an ATA. Please see Can I use my fax, alarm or credit-card lines on this service? for more information. Business Digital Voice is the premier VoIP phone system that provides big business tools for small businesses, with over 45 features to help make your business more efficient, productive and mobile. We also include mobile and desktop apps so you can manage your calls and business when you are away from your desk. Multiple call-forwarding options are available so you don't miss a call. Support is always available. You can view the latest support documents on a number of features and applications by visiting. In addition, you and your employees can register for live support webinars to get the most out of your Business Digital Voice system. Also, prerecorded, on-demand versions of the webinars are available for whenever you need them. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. : $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 6.30.25. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 6.30.25. Businesses who purchase qualifying Fios Business Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement are eligible to receive a Virtual Visa Prepaid Card, as follows:(i) $100 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps plan; or (ii) $200 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig plan (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Virtual Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments; card expires 6 months after it is issued. Can be used for online and telephone purchases everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted; may not be used in physical locations. This *** * optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install, after which Virtual card will be emailed within 80 days of install date and must be activated online. Limit one card per account; card cannot be transferred. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers available from 2.1.25 to 6.30.25. Available to select, eligible new business customers who activate a new, qualifying Fios internet service line and who have or activate at least 1 line of a qualifying business smartphone plan with unlimited data (e.g. My Biz Plan, Business Unlimited plans). New internet line and new business smartphone plan must be purchased in the same transaction. For each qualifying internet line customer will receive a $20/mo credit which will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains both services as qualifying levels. $240/yr savings calculated by $20/mo bill credit for 12 mos. Credit is applied once both services are activated and will appear on your bill in 1-2 cycles. Some restrictions apply; may not be combined with all offers. Offer not available to customers with existing account level fixed wireless internet + smartphone plan discount; not available for non-standard plans. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $16.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. 