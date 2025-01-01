Mobile security features in business complete plan

Plans for Business: Phone, Internet, Data, Security & More

From mobile networks to internet connectivity and cybersecurity protection, we have plans to fit your business needs. Our Business Unlimited plans provide mobility built for getting work done, with the 5G, data and performance your business needs. Get the essentials Boost your productivity Get more of what you need Perfect. Just check to see if they're compatible with our network, then shop plans. Also, save $600 when you switch to Verizon & bring your smartphone & number. Use our tool to help you select the right business internet solution for your organization. Symmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,PromosSymmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 2048/2048 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,PromosSymmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,Promos,Experience a fast connection that can change the game for any size business. With a guaranteed price for 10 years. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Do business on your terms with wireless internet that's reliable, easy to use and secure. Plans start at $69/mo. It's your business. It's your Verizon. Send email, browse the web and complete point-of-sale transactions. Plan features,Plan perks,Run the occasional video conference and access web-based applications. Plan features,Plan perks,Video conference and share large files with ease. Plan features,Plan perks,*Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 25 Mbps plan. $30/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.24. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 50 Mbps plan. $100/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.24. Offer for new LTE Business Internet business customers who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF up to $1,500. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Credit will be issued after 60 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 1-2 billing cycles thereafter. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. May not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Cost-effective voice plans with crystal-clear calling, productivity-boosting features and our reliable network,Best for single-site locations With Fios bundle, cost per VoIP line is up to $25/mo with the $0/mo price available only with select, higher speed bundles. VoIP line only $35/mo. Best for businesses with remote or mobile employees plus taxes, fees and equipment charges,Best for multisite locations with fewer than 100 employees A range of solutions to give your teams the tools they need to work seamlessly in the office, at home or on the road,Best for advanced communication and collaboration needsUnified video and voice conferencing, persistent messaging, and file sharing in a cloud-based collaboration solution for office, remote and mobile workers,Robust security solutions available to some of the biggest businesses around the world are now also available for small and medium-sized businesses. Best for small businesses that are looking to protect their smartphones, tablets and computers without extensive in-house IT security resourcesA simple and effective security bundle that combines antivirus software with internet protection and 24/7 tech support for the bundle to help protect your devices,plus taxes and fees,Best for businesses who need strong mobile security along with mobile device managementA powerful bundle of mobile device management and an easy-to-use mobile device security tool,plus taxes and fees,Best for businesses managing corporate mobile devicesAutomated device deployment for simple, secure mobility across your enterpriseVerizon IoT Machine to Machine (M2M) price plans support wireless triband coverage that includes our Ultra Wideband (C-Band and mmWave), 5G Nationwide and 4G networks. Connect from abroad or to 200+ countries while in the U.S. Plus switch now and get up to a $800 Visa® Prepaid card with select Fios Internet and voice plans and a two-year agreement. Offer ends 3.31.24 plus taxes, fees and equipment charges w/two-year agreement and autorenewalA reliable, feature-rich Voice over IP (VoIP) phone system that's easy to use and manage,Stay connected and easily manage calls with mobile and desktop apps to enable remote work and more than 45 features for your business. Unlimited nationwide calling,Mobile app for working on the go,Automatic call forwarding, voicemail to email, call transfer between devices and more Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges,A mobile-first business phone system with 50+ features designed for how you work today—call, collaborate and connect while you're on the go. Move freely across devices,Reduce missed calls,Collaborate with conference calling ,A virtual PBX VoIP and business phone system,Collaborate with ease, manage costs and help simplify what it takes to run your business. Simple installation over your existing broadband service,Pay-as-you-go services and self-management tools,Disaster recovery and business continuity capabilities Drive more effective meetings and communications with a wide breadth of collaboration functionality across devices. Extensive functionality,Optimized for mobile experiences,Built-in enterprise-grade security measures ,plus taxes and fees,Help protect your business with access to a level of security protections similar to those employed by larger companies. Five-license pack for $20/month plus taxes and fees,Ten-license pack for $35/month plus taxes and fees,Twenty-five-license pack for $75/month plus taxes and fees,One pack per account at a time ,plus taxes and fees,Employ a multilayered security approach that provides strong protection for your mobile devices. Mobile device management,Mobile threat defense,Wi-Fi protection,Tech support for the bundle ,Verizon MDM makes it easier to adopt and manage a variety of mobile and IoT technologies. Rapid device management and app deployment,One portal for management and monitoring,Advanced authentication,Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 6.30.24. Available only to Fios Internet customers on the Gigabit Connection plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or 2 Gigabit Connection plan (up to 2048/2048 Mbps) where available. Qualifying customers will receive a monthly bill credit for the applicable monthly router rental fee for as long service with qualifying plan is on the account. Promo credits end when eligibility requirements are no longer met. If your Fios service is cancelled, you must return the Fios router subject to Verizon's standard return policy. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 6.30.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $100 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 940/880 Mbps Internet (Gigabit Connection) or 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). May only be combined with select offers. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Limited time offer. Offer available to new and existing business customers in select areas only who sign up for both: (i) a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan & (ii) a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan (eligible smartphone required, device payment purchase or bring your own device). Existing customers are eligible with Fios Business Internet plan upgrade or Business Unlimited plan upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with Fios Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 2048M/2048M), where available, and Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit of $20/mo. or $40/mo. each to your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills, for a total credit of $40/mo or $80/mo as applicable. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit per account. Discounts are applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer. Offer available only to business customers who are new to Verizon and who sign up for a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers are not eligible. One time $100 discount offer fulfilled as a bill credit to your Verizon Wireless account and will appear within 1-2 billing cycles. May only be combined with select offers. Limited time offer. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change.. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $11.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. Mobile Security Management My Business Wireless

Learn more

Fios TV Mobile App | Support Business

The Fios TV Mobile app is your mobile companion to your Fios TV service and is available to all Fios TV subscribers. With a modern user interface (UI) and intuitive navigation, the Fios TV Mobile app provides effortless content discovery from our ever-increasing catalog of newly added networks and On Demand titles. The app is organized into five primary menu categories:,The following mobile devices, smartphones and tablets, are supported:,The following devices are not supported:,Kindle Gen 8 devices may experience issues during playback. Note: The list of supported devices is subject to change, and Verizon does not support the use of its apps on jailbroken or rooted devices. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to logging in to the Fios TV Mobile app. There is a known issue where some users have been able to log in to the app while in their Fios office, but not while away from the office. This is due to a mismatch between the user's IP address and their out-of-office ID. We apologize if you experience this. To resolve your issue, please report it from the option in the app menu. For security reasons, please do not include your account password. All saved settings including parental controls are lost—it will be treated like a newly installed app with no previously selected options or settings saved. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to permissions in the Fios TV Mobile app. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to allow use of the remote control feature in the app as well as to deliver content. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. When you download and install the app, you will be prompted to allow the Fios TV Mobile app to access your device's photos, media, and files. Of these, the app uses only the file storage for security certificates, licenses, and downloaded video content for offline viewing. Photos, media, or any other personal information is not accessed by the Fios TV Mobile app. You will be unable to proceed with app installation if you deny access to device storage. Subsequently you will have to open up your device settings app, navigate to manage your apps, select Fios TV Mobile, then enable the permission for storage. Open your device Settings and a possible path could be but the path is subject to change with different devices and operating systems. You may be prompted to allow access to your device location. Denying device location will limit availability of certain content. You may be prompted to enable the or permission which is disabled by the Android operating system by default. The Fios TV Mobile app supports a mini player which can be launched from the main streaming player by tapping an icon. This mini player "floats" over the Fios TV Mobile app, thereby allowing the user to browse the app while streaming. Permitting or allows the mini player to float over the Fios TV Mobile app only (support outside the Fios TV Mobile app is not available). Selecting on most devices takes you directly to the section of the app to enable the permission. For Android devices where the direct link is not supported, you may be able to follow these steps, but note they may differ for different devices and operating systems:,Some Android devices have a different treatment for the above:,Long press is a user interface that allows quick access to the most popular actions you would take on that screen. To long press, hold your finger on a program card or a guide cell and it will pop up a list of options such as watch, program details, follow/record, etc. Long press is different from a simple tap where tapping the program card or the guide cell always takes you to the program info page. Watch is an action you would take to play/view your content on your mobile device. You can watch Live TV anywhere within the United States and its territories. Availability of live TV channels on your mobile device depends on your Fios internet and Fios TV subscription and also on your in-office (IO) and out-of-office (OOO) status. You are considered In-Office (IO) only when your device is connected to the Fios router provided with your Fios Internet service. This router is also associated with your Fios service account. When you are not Wi-Fi connected to your Fios router, even when you are physically next to it, you are always considered Out-of-Office (OOO). Your IO and OOO status determines your Fios TV Mobile app experience, availability of certain Fios TV Mobile app features, and the availability of Fios TV content for Live TV, On Demand, and DVR mobile streaming. You are considered out-of-office (OOO) when you connect your device to their Fios router. Yes. When you are not connected to your Fios router, you can access the internet via some other Wi-Fi connection (free or paid) or via a 3G/4G mobile wireless network. Also, when you are not connected to your Fios router, you will get the OOO Fios TV Mobile app experience, which may not include all the channels as when in-office. Content is not available for streaming outside of the United States and its territories. Verizon Wireless service customers using the Fios TV Mobile app (version 1.0 or later) on a compatible device in the United States may incur Verizon Wireless data usage charges for watching videos. You will incur data usage for non-streaming activity, such as starting/restarting the App, going off airplane mode and transitioning from Wi-Fi to 4G LTE (approximately 1-5 MB per instance) and diagnostic data (approximately 12 MB per month for typical streaming activity, substantially greater for high levels of streaming). Video streamed to your mobile device or tablet exclusively over Wi-Fi will not incur wireless data charges. If you are not a Verizon Wireless customer and stream a video over a 3G or 4G LTE wireless network, then any applicable wireless data charges will apply. For more info, see the End User License Agreement (EULA) that can be found in the 'About' section under Settings. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to settings in the Fios TV Mobile app. Placed at the top left of the Fios TV Mobile app screens, Fios TV users may tap the icon (for iOS) or 3 lines (for Android) to access their app settings. From here, you can:,Yes. To manage Parental Controls (PCON) go to . You will first need to create a PCON PIN to enable parental controls. Once you create a PCON PIN, you may select by age groups or by a custom selection that allows you to select the maximum allowed rating. Parental controls filtering will apply to the mobile device only. Closed Captioning is supported from the video player only for Live TV or On Demand content that supports closed captioning (CC). Since this app supports many Android-based devices, this app considers only the Google subtitles (CC) selection under . For Android-based Samsung devices, the Samsung subtitles (CC) selection is not considered. Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) is available, for many programs aired on Live TV, from your video player only. SAP may contain audio in Spanish (most common), other languages, or even Descriptive Video Service (DVS), which assist the visually impaired by describing the action as it takes place on screen. Any time SAP is available for the program you are watching, you will see an SAP button. Simply tap the button, select the audio stream of your choice, and you should start hearing the secondary audio language or DVS. To access your On Demand* content on a mobile device, you need to first register it as one of your On Demand devices. Upon registering, the device will then occupy one of your available On Demand device spots. If your device is not registered, you will be prompted to do so when you attempt to stream On Demand content. *While a lot of On Demand content is available for viewing on your set-top box, and registered mobile devices, there is On Demand content that is available for viewing only on your set-top box. You can add the following devices:,Once you reach your On Demand device limit, the primary account owner will be required to unregister an existing device before adding a new one, or you may transfer the registration from an existing device to another one. Yes, the primary account owner can register a new device, transfer registrations or even remove previously registered devices from the section of the Fios TV Mobile app. If you replace a mobile device or tablet, the primary account owner will need to unregister the old device and then add the new one as one of the On Demand registered devices. Sometimes the simplest way to resolve an issue might be to simply close the app and launch it again, or to logout and log back in. If you are having issues that surface repeatedly or simply persist, you can always report it through the app from the center section. Once you submit it, you can also track it. For security reasons, please do not include your account password. It may be helpful to include details about your issue, as well as relevant account information (My Business user ID), version number, device, or platform details. Guide is your primary menu option to navigate live TV content available with your TV service. In your menu, go to Guide to scroll through all of your available channels. You can view TV listings by channel numbers or "Neighborhoods" (channel genre). To switch to the "Neighborhood" experience, select the 'Genre' sort option from the guide filter. You can also set your favorite channels. The Guide has the following sections that you can use to navigate Live TV:,Yes. Go to the TV listings option under Guide, tap the channel logos on the left hand side to either favorite a channel or to remove the channel from being a favorite. All Fios TV subscribers with a Fios Internet subscription can watch a smaller selection from the full channel lineup while in-office (IO). Out-of-office (OOO) live TV viewing is a smaller selection from these in-office channels. Virtually all subscribed live TV channels can be viewed in-office (IO) only, on eligible mobile devices and tablets, with Fios internet subscription and with Fios TV subscription that includes a Fios TV One set-top box (referred to as the Verizon Media Server (VMS). There may be some configurations (as an example, the VMS configured as an IP client) where watching the full channel lineup is not supported. For more information refer to the FAQs on Verizon Media Server (VMS) Streaming. Live TV content is only available in the United States or its territories. Neighbourhood, available on Watch now and on TV listings guide, are live TV channels grouped by genres like Shopping, Locals, Spiritual, Entertainment, Home & Leisure, Kids & Family, etc. You can surf the Guide by genre by tapping the filter icon and then selecting the sort by 'Genre' mode. You can surf the Guide by channel numbers, if in the Neighborhood genre mode, by tapping the filter icon and then selecting the sort by 'Channel #' mode. You can find On Demand content on the screen or in the sections of the app. You may also on a title of interest and the program information page of that title will inform you of its On Demand availability. You have On Demand access to titles with your Fios TV package subscription and you also have titles available for purchase or for rental. You can find your rented or purchased content under on this app. *While a lot of On Demand content is available for viewing on your set-top box and registered mobile devices, there is On Demand content that is available for viewing only on your set-top box. Any** On Demand title you buy or rent instantly shows up on all your On Demand registered devices if those devices are connected to the Internet. You may be required to refresh your library to view the updated list. For On Demand registered devices, the primary account owner go to . **look for web or mobile content availability prior to purchases or rentals made on your set-top box. When you buy an On Demand title, you pay once and can access the title an unlimited number of times over an indefinite period of time. When you rent an On Demand title, you pay once and can access the title for a limited period only. Rental titles will no longer be playable after the rental period has expired. You can still view On Demand titles you have purchased after you disconnect your Verizon services as long as you maintain your My Business User ID and password. You can access these titles on registered, supported mobile devices. Certain devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Kindle Fire tablets, are view-only. This means that you can purchase or rent On Demand titles via other access points like your set-top box and then watch them on these devices, but you cannot make purchases or rentals directly through these devices. If you are using the Fios TV Mobile app prior to your Fios office installation, you may also be restricted on Android devices as well. Rest assured that once your Fios installation is complete, you will be able to purchase or rent On Demand titles if allowed with your business TV plan. We simply need to set up your Fios office equipment before you can do so. Verizon Fios TV for Business subscribers cannot download or stream purchased or rented content to your PC or laptop. On Demand titles are not eligible for refunds. You will be alerted at each stage while making a purchase in the On Demand store. Please ensure that you have selected your intended choice in the correct format before you confirm your purchase or rental. The Fios TV Mobile app will ask for your My Business password when you attempt an On Demand transaction. Please do not share your password with anyone. For your protection, Verizon advises that you change your passwords frequently. Choose a password that is easy to remember but difficult for others to guess. Turn to My Stuff to check what your DVR has in store for you. You may also check your upcoming recordings or manage recordings of your favorite movies and TV series. Other things under My Stuff include:,If you have one or more DVRs in your office, use the Fios TV Mobile app to manage and schedule your DVR recordings from anywhere. To determine if your business is eligible for an upgrade to your service to include a DVR recording feature, please call Verizon at (). Yes, this is only available to Private Viewing Business TV subscribers with Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service and Fios Internet. To learn more, read the FAQs on Multi-Room DVR Enhanced Service Mobility. Yes, Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service and Fios Internet subscribers can. With the Fios TV Mobile app and with internet access, you can watch eligible recorded content anywhere within the US and its territories. Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content from being streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office.,Yes. You can set DVR recordings from the Guide section of the app or from the program info page when that content is available on live TV. First go to . To view your eligible recorded content go to the Recorded section. To manage your DVR recordings go to either Upcoming or to Series. No, only Verizon authorized routers are supported to work with the DVR management feature at this time. The Verizon Media Server (VMS) is the Fios TV One set-top box (STB) that you get with your Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service (referred to as Multi-Room DVR Enhanced Service in the FAQ). This is a feature available with the Fios TV Mobile app that allows live TV streaming and DVR streaming from the Verizon Media Server (VMS) to an eligible mobile device or tablet. With the VMS streaming feature, subscribers of both Fios Internet and Fios TV service that includes the VMS box can watch virtually all subscribed live TV channels while in-office and connected to the Fios router. There may be some configurations (as an example, the VMS configured as an IP client) where watching the full channel lineup is not supported. In addition to the live TV VMS streaming, subscribers of both Fios internet and Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium service can also stream DVR content:,To start live TV streaming or DVR streaming from your VMS, your mobile device must be auto-paired with the VMS. To do this, your Fios TV Mobile app must be launched in-office while connected to your office Fios router. To learn more, read the FAQs on Verizon Media Server streaming. Viewing content on mobile devices is best effort and is not guaranteed. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override active streaming sessions to your device. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to deliver content. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. You must be subscribed to both Fios Internet and Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service to access your recorded content and live TV on your eligible mobile device or tablet. Download the Fios TV Mobile app from the iOS, Android, or Amazon Kindle app stores. Launch your Fios TV Mobile app with your Verizon My Business username and password while you are in-office and connected to your Fios Router. Log into with your My Business user ID and password to check your Fios TV plan. To determine if your business is eligible for an upgrade to your service to include Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service, please call Verizon at (). Follow these steps to add (auto-pair) your mobile device to your VMS:,Check on your TV:,Check within Fios TV Mobile app:,The VMS can support up to fifteen mobile devices. Only up to 5 simultaneous streaming are supported. A combined maximum of up to five live TV and/or DVR streams are supported. You are considered in-office when your device is connected to your Fios Router. If you are not connected to your Fios Router, you are considered out-of-office. Out-of-office connection can be over Wi-Fi or over a wireless mobile data network. Yes. You cannot stream live TV from your VMS to your device while away from the office. You can stream select live TV channels via Uplynk. Recorded content can be streamed from your VMS to your device in-office. Up to five simultaneous live TV and recording streams are supported. Previously recorded content can be streamed from your VMS to your device while you are away from the office and within the US and its territories. Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content to be streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office.,Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content to be streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office. Also, if a certain recorded content is being streamed to a mobile device out-of-office, then that recorded content cannot be streamed to another mobile device out-of-office. No. Recorded content is not available outside the United States. You can watch live TV from several launch points. Your options are:,If your option is a icon, you already have access to the full channel lineup. If your option is via Uplynk (i.e. the icon), you can use the drop-down menu and select the icon to access your full channel lineup in-office. If your VMS has several users watching live TV at the same time and/or there are multiple simultaneous recordings, then your VMS has no resources available to stream to your device. In this event, you have the option to 'Stream From' Uplynk. Your VMS also allows streaming to multiple mobile devices. You may not be able to stream to your device if your VMS has no resource available. Uplynk allows you to continue watching live TV from available channels. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override active streaming sessions to your device. Select from the section of the app. Stream your recorded content from the section of the app. Look for the icon for a given recording. For recordings that have multiple episodes, select the program title to get the individual recordings. Look for the icon for these individual recordings. Choosing the VMS for streaming is no different than selecting a VMS for viewing or scheduling your recordings. You always have a default VMS selected. To change your VMS, go to the DVR > Recorded section of the app and choose your VMS. Streaming will happen from that VMS. Choosing your preferred VMS from the Stream From section of the app is another option. You will be unable to stream your recordings in the following scenarios:,If your VMS has several users watching live TV at the same time and/or there are multiple simultaneous recordings, then your VMS has no resource available to stream to your device. In this event, you have the option to Uplynk. Your VMS also allows streaming to multiple mobile devices. You may not be able to stream to your device if your VMS has no resources available. Uplynk allows you to continue watching live TV from available channels. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override and terminate active streaming sessions to your device. You can only stream recordings from your VMS. If you are having issues establishing a connection between your mobile device and your VMS or you are getting streaming errors, please reboot your VMS. Go to the menu on your VMS, and then go to Customer Support. Choose Top Support Tools, then Reboot STB. If problems persist, please access the Help section of the Fios TV Mobile app. You may also submit your issue to Fios technical support. You must be connected directly to your office Fios router. You might have certain Wi-Fi extender and/or multiple router configurations in the office that are not recommended and may prohibit you from streaming your content or auto-pairing your device with your VMS. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to allow use of the remote control feature in the app. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. Connect your device to your Fios router and sign into the app. The app will automatically recognize all set-top boxes on your account. From there, you can simply select the remote control icon in the upper right hand corner of the app to begin using your device as a remote control. If you have more than one router in your office, be sure to connect to the same router that your set-top box is connected to. You may reboot your set-top box and wait until it is ready for operation. Close the Fios TV Mobile app and relaunch it. Your device should now recognize your set-top box. 