mobile wifi for laptop

The Fios TV Mobile app is your mobile companion to your Fios TV service and is available to all Fios TV subscribers. With a modern user interface (UI) and intuitive navigation, the Fios TV Mobile app provides effortless content discovery from our ever-increasing catalog of newly added networks and On Demand titles. The app is organized into five primary menu categories:,The following mobile devices, smartphones and tablets, are supported:,The following devices are not supported:,Kindle Gen 8 devices may experience issues during playback. Note: The list of supported devices is subject to change, and Verizon does not support the use of its apps on jailbroken or rooted devices. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to logging in to the Fios TV Mobile app. There is a known issue where some users have been able to log in to the app while in their Fios office, but not while away from the office. This is due to a mismatch between the user's IP address and their out-of-office ID. We apologize if you experience this. To resolve your issue, please report it from the option in the app menu. For security reasons, please do not include your account password. All saved settings including parental controls are lost—it will be treated like a newly installed app with no previously selected options or settings saved. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to permissions in the Fios TV Mobile app. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to allow use of the remote control feature in the app as well as to deliver content. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. When you download and install the app, you will be prompted to allow the Fios TV Mobile app to access your device's photos, media, and files. Of these, the app uses only the file storage for security certificates, licenses, and downloaded video content for offline viewing. Photos, media, or any other personal information is not accessed by the Fios TV Mobile app. You will be unable to proceed with app installation if you deny access to device storage. Subsequently you will have to open up your device settings app, navigate to manage your apps, select Fios TV Mobile, then enable the permission for storage. Open your device Settings and a possible path could be but the path is subject to change with different devices and operating systems. You may be prompted to allow access to your device location. Denying device location will limit availability of certain content. You may be prompted to enable the or permission which is disabled by the Android operating system by default. The Fios TV Mobile app supports a mini player which can be launched from the main streaming player by tapping an icon. This mini player "floats" over the Fios TV Mobile app, thereby allowing the user to browse the app while streaming. Permitting or allows the mini player to float over the Fios TV Mobile app only (support outside the Fios TV Mobile app is not available). Selecting on most devices takes you directly to the section of the app to enable the permission. For Android devices where the direct link is not supported, you may be able to follow these steps, but note they may differ for different devices and operating systems:,Some Android devices have a different treatment for the above:,Long press is a user interface that allows quick access to the most popular actions you would take on that screen. To long press, hold your finger on a program card or a guide cell and it will pop up a list of options such as watch, program details, follow/record, etc. Long press is different from a simple tap where tapping the program card or the guide cell always takes you to the program info page. Watch is an action you would take to play/view your content on your mobile device. You can watch Live TV anywhere within the United States and its territories. Availability of live TV channels on your mobile device depends on your Fios internet and Fios TV subscription and also on your in-office (IO) and out-of-office (OOO) status. You are considered In-Office (IO) only when your device is connected to the Fios router provided with your Fios Internet service. This router is also associated with your Fios service account. When you are not Wi-Fi connected to your Fios router, even when you are physically next to it, you are always considered Out-of-Office (OOO). Your IO and OOO status determines your Fios TV Mobile app experience, availability of certain Fios TV Mobile app features, and the availability of Fios TV content for Live TV, On Demand, and DVR mobile streaming. You are considered out-of-office (OOO) when you connect your device to their Fios router. Yes. When you are not connected to your Fios router, you can access the internet via some other Wi-Fi connection (free or paid) or via a 3G/4G mobile wireless network. Also, when you are not connected to your Fios router, you will get the OOO Fios TV Mobile app experience, which may not include all the channels as when in-office. Content is not available for streaming outside of the United States and its territories. Verizon Wireless service customers using the Fios TV Mobile app (version 1.0 or later) on a compatible device in the United States may incur Verizon Wireless data usage charges for watching videos. You will incur data usage for non-streaming activity, such as starting/restarting the App, going off airplane mode and transitioning from Wi-Fi to 4G LTE (approximately 1-5 MB per instance) and diagnostic data (approximately 12 MB per month for typical streaming activity, substantially greater for high levels of streaming). Video streamed to your mobile device or tablet exclusively over Wi-Fi will not incur wireless data charges. If you are not a Verizon Wireless customer and stream a video over a 3G or 4G LTE wireless network, then any applicable wireless data charges will apply. For more info, see the End User License Agreement (EULA) that can be found in the 'About' section under Settings. Explore these topics for answers to some of the most common questions related to settings in the Fios TV Mobile app. Placed at the top left of the Fios TV Mobile app screens, Fios TV users may tap the icon (for iOS) or 3 lines (for Android) to access their app settings. From here, you can:,Yes. To manage Parental Controls (PCON) go to . You will first need to create a PCON PIN to enable parental controls. Once you create a PCON PIN, you may select by age groups or by a custom selection that allows you to select the maximum allowed rating. Parental controls filtering will apply to the mobile device only. Closed Captioning is supported from the video player only for Live TV or On Demand content that supports closed captioning (CC). Since this app supports many Android-based devices, this app considers only the Google subtitles (CC) selection under . For Android-based Samsung devices, the Samsung subtitles (CC) selection is not considered. Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) is available, for many programs aired on Live TV, from your video player only. SAP may contain audio in Spanish (most common), other languages, or even Descriptive Video Service (DVS), which assist the visually impaired by describing the action as it takes place on screen. Any time SAP is available for the program you are watching, you will see an SAP button. Simply tap the button, select the audio stream of your choice, and you should start hearing the secondary audio language or DVS. To access your On Demand* content on a mobile device, you need to first register it as one of your On Demand devices. Upon registering, the device will then occupy one of your available On Demand device spots. If your device is not registered, you will be prompted to do so when you attempt to stream On Demand content. *While a lot of On Demand content is available for viewing on your set-top box, and registered mobile devices, there is On Demand content that is available for viewing only on your set-top box. You can add the following devices:,Once you reach your On Demand device limit, the primary account owner will be required to unregister an existing device before adding a new one, or you may transfer the registration from an existing device to another one. Yes, the primary account owner can register a new device, transfer registrations or even remove previously registered devices from the section of the Fios TV Mobile app. If you replace a mobile device or tablet, the primary account owner will need to unregister the old device and then add the new one as one of the On Demand registered devices. Sometimes the simplest way to resolve an issue might be to simply close the app and launch it again, or to logout and log back in. If you are having issues that surface repeatedly or simply persist, you can always report it through the app from the center section. Once you submit it, you can also track it. For security reasons, please do not include your account password. It may be helpful to include details about your issue, as well as relevant account information (My Business user ID), version number, device, or platform details. Guide is your primary menu option to navigate live TV content available with your TV service. In your menu, go to Guide to scroll through all of your available channels. You can view TV listings by channel numbers or "Neighborhoods" (channel genre). To switch to the "Neighborhood" experience, select the 'Genre' sort option from the guide filter. You can also set your favorite channels. The Guide has the following sections that you can use to navigate Live TV:,Yes. Go to the TV listings option under Guide, tap the channel logos on the left hand side to either favorite a channel or to remove the channel from being a favorite. All Fios TV subscribers with a Fios Internet subscription can watch a smaller selection from the full channel lineup while in-office (IO). Out-of-office (OOO) live TV viewing is a smaller selection from these in-office channels. Virtually all subscribed live TV channels can be viewed in-office (IO) only, on eligible mobile devices and tablets, with Fios internet subscription and with Fios TV subscription that includes a Fios TV One set-top box (referred to as the Verizon Media Server (VMS). There may be some configurations (as an example, the VMS configured as an IP client) where watching the full channel lineup is not supported. For more information refer to the FAQs on Verizon Media Server (VMS) Streaming. Live TV content is only available in the United States or its territories. Neighbourhood, available on Watch now and on TV listings guide, are live TV channels grouped by genres like Shopping, Locals, Spiritual, Entertainment, Home & Leisure, Kids & Family, etc. You can surf the Guide by genre by tapping the filter icon and then selecting the sort by 'Genre' mode. You can surf the Guide by channel numbers, if in the Neighborhood genre mode, by tapping the filter icon and then selecting the sort by 'Channel #' mode. You can find On Demand content on the screen or in the sections of the app. You may also on a title of interest and the program information page of that title will inform you of its On Demand availability. You have On Demand access to titles with your Fios TV package subscription and you also have titles available for purchase or for rental. You can find your rented or purchased content under on this app. *While a lot of On Demand content is available for viewing on your set-top box and registered mobile devices, there is On Demand content that is available for viewing only on your set-top box. Any** On Demand title you buy or rent instantly shows up on all your On Demand registered devices if those devices are connected to the Internet. You may be required to refresh your library to view the updated list. For On Demand registered devices, the primary account owner go to . **look for web or mobile content availability prior to purchases or rentals made on your set-top box. When you buy an On Demand title, you pay once and can access the title an unlimited number of times over an indefinite period of time. When you rent an On Demand title, you pay once and can access the title for a limited period only. Rental titles will no longer be playable after the rental period has expired. You can still view On Demand titles you have purchased after you disconnect your Verizon services as long as you maintain your My Business User ID and password. You can access these titles on registered, supported mobile devices. Certain devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Kindle Fire tablets, are view-only. This means that you can purchase or rent On Demand titles via other access points like your set-top box and then watch them on these devices, but you cannot make purchases or rentals directly through these devices. If you are using the Fios TV Mobile app prior to your Fios office installation, you may also be restricted on Android devices as well. Rest assured that once your Fios installation is complete, you will be able to purchase or rent On Demand titles if allowed with your business TV plan. We simply need to set up your Fios office equipment before you can do so. Verizon Fios TV for Business subscribers cannot download or stream purchased or rented content to your PC or laptop. On Demand titles are not eligible for refunds. You will be alerted at each stage while making a purchase in the On Demand store. Please ensure that you have selected your intended choice in the correct format before you confirm your purchase or rental. The Fios TV Mobile app will ask for your My Business password when you attempt an On Demand transaction. Please do not share your password with anyone. For your protection, Verizon advises that you change your passwords frequently. Choose a password that is easy to remember but difficult for others to guess. Turn to My Stuff to check what your DVR has in store for you. You may also check your upcoming recordings or manage recordings of your favorite movies and TV series. Other things under My Stuff include:,If you have one or more DVRs in your office, use the Fios TV Mobile app to manage and schedule your DVR recordings from anywhere. To determine if your business is eligible for an upgrade to your service to include a DVR recording feature, please call Verizon at (). Yes, this is only available to Private Viewing Business TV subscribers with Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service and Fios Internet. To learn more, read the FAQs on Multi-Room DVR Enhanced Service Mobility. Yes, Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service and Fios Internet subscribers can. With the Fios TV Mobile app and with internet access, you can watch eligible recorded content anywhere within the US and its territories. Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content from being streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office.,Yes. You can set DVR recordings from the Guide section of the app or from the program info page when that content is available on live TV. First go to . To view your eligible recorded content go to the Recorded section. To manage your DVR recordings go to either Upcoming or to Series. No, only Verizon authorized routers are supported to work with the DVR management feature at this time. The Verizon Media Server (VMS) is the Fios TV One set-top box (STB) that you get with your Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service (referred to as Multi-Room DVR Enhanced Service in the FAQ). This is a feature available with the Fios TV Mobile app that allows live TV streaming and DVR streaming from the Verizon Media Server (VMS) to an eligible mobile device or tablet. With the VMS streaming feature, subscribers of both Fios Internet and Fios TV service that includes the VMS box can watch virtually all subscribed live TV channels while in-office and connected to the Fios router. There may be some configurations (as an example, the VMS configured as an IP client) where watching the full channel lineup is not supported. In addition to the live TV VMS streaming, subscribers of both Fios internet and Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium service can also stream DVR content:,To start live TV streaming or DVR streaming from your VMS, your mobile device must be auto-paired with the VMS. To do this, your Fios TV Mobile app must be launched in-office while connected to your office Fios router. To learn more, read the FAQs on Verizon Media Server streaming. Viewing content on mobile devices is best effort and is not guaranteed. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override active streaming sessions to your device. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to deliver content. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. You must be subscribed to both Fios Internet and Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service to access your recorded content and live TV on your eligible mobile device or tablet. Download the Fios TV Mobile app from the iOS, Android, or Amazon Kindle app stores. Launch your Fios TV Mobile app with your Verizon My Business username and password while you are in-office and connected to your Fios Router. Log into with your My Business user ID and password to check your Fios TV plan. To determine if your business is eligible for an upgrade to your service to include Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service, please call Verizon at (). Follow these steps to add (auto-pair) your mobile device to your VMS:,Check on your TV:,Check within Fios TV Mobile app:,The VMS can support up to fifteen mobile devices. Only up to 5 simultaneous streaming are supported. A combined maximum of up to five live TV and/or DVR streams are supported. You are considered in-office when your device is connected to your Fios Router. If you are not connected to your Fios Router, you are considered out-of-office. Out-of-office connection can be over Wi-Fi or over a wireless mobile data network. Yes. You cannot stream live TV from your VMS to your device while away from the office. You can stream select live TV channels via Uplynk. Recorded content can be streamed from your VMS to your device in-office. Up to five simultaneous live TV and recording streams are supported. Previously recorded content can be streamed from your VMS to your device while you are away from the office and within the US and its territories. Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content to be streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office.,Some content providers and channel stations that own the original content restrict recorded content to be streamed out-of-office. In this scenario, you might see a message like: Due to licensing restrictions, DVR content from this channel is not available out-of-office. Also, if a certain recorded content is being streamed to a mobile device out-of-office, then that recorded content cannot be streamed to another mobile device out-of-office. No. Recorded content is not available outside the United States. You can watch live TV from several launch points. Your options are:,If your option is a icon, you already have access to the full channel lineup. If your option is via Uplynk (i.e. the icon), you can use the drop-down menu and select the icon to access your full channel lineup in-office. If your VMS has several users watching live TV at the same time and/or there are multiple simultaneous recordings, then your VMS has no resources available to stream to your device. In this event, you have the option to 'Stream From' Uplynk. Your VMS also allows streaming to multiple mobile devices. You may not be able to stream to your device if your VMS has no resource available. Uplynk allows you to continue watching live TV from available channels. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override active streaming sessions to your device. Select from the section of the app. Stream your recorded content from the section of the app. Look for the icon for a given recording. For recordings that have multiple episodes, select the program title to get the individual recordings. Look for the icon for these individual recordings. Choosing the VMS for streaming is no different than selecting a VMS for viewing or scheduling your recordings. You always have a default VMS selected. To change your VMS, go to the DVR > Recorded section of the app and choose your VMS. Streaming will happen from that VMS. Choosing your preferred VMS from the Stream From section of the app is another option. You will be unable to stream your recordings in the following scenarios:,If your VMS has several users watching live TV at the same time and/or there are multiple simultaneous recordings, then your VMS has no resource available to stream to your device. In this event, you have the option to Uplynk. Your VMS also allows streaming to multiple mobile devices. You may not be able to stream to your device if your VMS has no resources available. Uplynk allows you to continue watching live TV from available channels. Simultaneous viewing of your channels and recorded content on your TV and scheduled recordings take priority over streaming to mobile devices or tablets. These can override and terminate active streaming sessions to your device. You can only stream recordings from your VMS. If you are having issues establishing a connection between your mobile device and your VMS or you are getting streaming errors, please reboot your VMS. Go to the menu on your VMS, and then go to Customer Support. Choose Top Support Tools, then Reboot STB. If problems persist, please access the Help section of the Fios TV Mobile app. You may also submit your issue to Fios technical support. You must be connected directly to your office Fios router. You might have certain Wi-Fi extender and/or multiple router configurations in the office that are not recommended and may prohibit you from streaming your content or auto-pairing your device with your VMS. The Fios TV Mobile app uses the local network to communicate with your Fios router to allow use of the remote control feature in the app. Be sure to allow this permission to fully enjoy the app. Connect your device to your Fios router and sign into the app. The app will automatically recognize all set-top boxes on your account. From there, you can simply select the remote control icon in the upper right hand corner of the app to begin using your device as a remote control. If you have more than one router in your office, be sure to connect to the same router that your set-top box is connected to. You may reboot your set-top box and wait until it is ready for operation. Close the Fios TV Mobile app and relaunch it. Your device should now recognize your set-top box. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. 