remote phone system

One Talk: Business Phone System and Plans

Have a question about how One Talk can work for your business? Chat with an expert now! Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. One Talk is a business-grade solution that lets you call, collaborate and connect wherever business takes you. Built on our cellular network, One Talk accommodates today's hybrid and remote teams and their preferred devices. To make and receive calls, employees can use mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers and desk phones. Verizon's reliable network is awarded for Wireless Network Quality, 31 times in a row, by J.D. Power.* Plus, One Talk gives you crystal-clear calling and greater security. Add a second line with enhanced calling features to your existing devices and keep your employees productive and connected. Access a suite of 50+ business calling features to help improve collaboration and responsiveness for your team. Professionally greet your customers and help them quickly reach the department or person they need to speak with. Take advantage of multiple options for routing calls or text messages to enhance communication with customers, partners, employees and more. Easily connect business- and employee-owned smartphones, tablets and computers to the One Talk service via the app. Access 50+ calling features to help your employees be more productive. Help deliver an exceptional customer experience by reducing unanswered calls with features like Automated Receptionist. Plus, One Talk displays your business number so customers know who's calling. Deploy a streamlined communication solution that lets your team make and receive calls on their preferred devices–in or out of the office. Easily install and get employees up and running quickly with an intuitive service that's built for your business and its evolving needs. Plus, the new 4G LTE desk phones work like a mobile phone and don't require an internet connection. Learn why Frost & Sullivan recognized Verizon as bringing value to businesses with mobile or hybrid workforces. Help keep your organization and employees connected almost anywhere. Easily and efficiently engage with your customers via text with an all-new, AI-powered solution. Switch to Verizon and bring the power of 5G to your business. Discover the power of Verizon calling solutions for Microsoft Teams. Enhance productivity with one platform, one experience and many options for teamwork. Choose from an array of desk phones, including the nation's first cellular desk phones. One Talk is available to any (new or existing) Verizon Business customer in the domestic US–regardless of business size, type or location. One Talk can be used on mobile devices from Verizon or any other mobile carrier as well as tablets and computers. One Talk is supported by smartphones, tablets, computers and Verizon One Talk desk phones. One Talk starts at $15 per line, but a One Talk representative will work with you to customize a package that meets your business needs. The Best Remote Work Tools to Enable Small Business Communication

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The best remote work tools to enable small business communication,Author: Gary Hilson,The adoption of remote work arrangements by small and midsize businesses (SMBs) shows no signs of stopping. According to the Verizon SMB Outlook and Technology Adoption Study, from on-site to remote working in the last year. To help facilitate this change, the study found that 77% of SMBs have invested in remote work tools and other technologies that support connectivity. Even though they have struggled to fill open positions due to labor shortages, remote work remains popular with SMBs, particularly those that have invested in and embraced remote work tools. According to the SMB Outlook, the top reasons remote work remains popular with SMBs are:,Remote work also , with improved work-life balance, flexible schedules and the ability to work from anywhere among the key benefits cited. However, some have found it more difficult to communicate and collaborate than before. As the noted, SMBs still face important challenges, including supply chain disruptions, declining sales and increased costs. This bottom-line pressure further raises the stakes regarding investing strategically in communication tools for remote workers. Choosing collaboration tools for business,Communication is the foundation of collaboration, whether on-site or remote, which means it's critical that employees have access to tools that allow them to seamlessly communicate and collaborate wherever they are working. Investing in a platform (UC) is a great place to start since it can support voice calls, SMS messaging, email, instant messaging and videoconferencing. Staff can collaborate seamlessly with fully featured messaging, file sharing and task management. simplified IT management, security protections and the ability to integrate leading business applications, including Salesforce, Google Workspace and Microsoft Office. Robust calendaring is also an important communication tool for remote workers as it provides transparency about who's available and when, making it easier to schedule online meetings and collaboration sessions. Effective online collaboration is essential as SMBs embrace hybrid work where some employees are in-person and others are off-site. Combined with messaging, calendaring is one of the most important remote work tools because it can be difficult to keep everyone in the loop when your business is spread out across different locations. According to a recent survey, companies that deployed a cloud UC platform experienced an average of . Other benefits cited included:,Selecting communication tools for remote workers,SMBs with distributed staff who have customer-facing roles should think about employing a . This type of system assigns one number that can simultaneously ring multiple compatible devices such as cell phones, desk phones and even PCs. This translates to fewer missed calls and more opportunities for your business to connect to your customers. This phone system provides multiple benefits to both the business and to employees including:,Implementing security policies when using remote work tools,The Verizon 2021 Mobile Security Index highlights the negative for both SMBs and large organizations. Additional research supports this in that that remote workers are exposed to greater security risks than traditional office workers. One of the main reasons for this is the use of personal devices as communication tools by remote workers. Research suggests , known as bring your own device (BYOD). Having in place are important to protect your network and your bottom line—almost one-third of organizations that had a mobile device-related breach described the measures needed to resolve it as .,Managing your remote work tools,One of the simplest ways to deploy and manage communication tools for remote workers is to use a managed service. UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) replicates the availability, reliability, resilience and security found in enterprise-class platforms to make collaboration more efficient for on-site and mobile teams regardless of the organization's size. UCaaS enables SMB's to improve operational efficiency and customer experience by seamlessly integrating apps like voicemail, instant messaging, presence and mobility capabilities so employees can communicate and collaborate whether they are in the office, at home or on the go. For SMBs, making the right decisions about remote work tools is critical, particularly given current challenges including . Remote Work from Home & Hybrid Workforce Solutions

Keep your teams, customers and partners connected and engaged wherever work takes them. Get a dedicated connection for mobile and hybrid workers. Get data encryption and network-level authentication with the built-in security controls of a dedicated wireless network. Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. Explore how Vista Recreation makes customer experience a priority with hospitality and digital convenience, even in remote settings. Explore how Alley-Cassetty modernized their communications to provide a better customer experience. Explore how improved call-routing capabilities helped Behavioral Perspectives provide better care to their patients. Transform your employees' home offices into business-grade workspaces, with flexible solutions customized to your business needs. Stay connected to vital parts of your business from virtually everywhere with our 5G USB modem. Get fast, reliable connectivity in as little as three days on Verizon's award winning LTE Network, available almost anywhere you do business in the U.S. Leverage our ecosystem of business-ready internet devices. Do business on your terms with wireless 5G internet that's fast, simple and reliable. Empower your workforce to be productive from anywhere with seamless mobile collaboration solutions. Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. Stay connected with an easy-to-use, reliable and cost-effective business phone service. Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams® with a mobile-first calling solution. Give your mobile, hybrid and remote employees the tools they need to work safely and securely. Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Help protect users, devices and data against mobile threats like phishing and malware using mobile threat defense (MTD) solutions. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious content, with no installation or IT support required. Learn about the mobile transformation journey and how to enable your mobile-centric workplace. Today's workplace is more mobile than ever. Our expert insights can help your workforce stay connected and productive. Migrate to a cloud contact-center solution, add self-service/artificial intelligence (AI) or embed conversational AI tools into your existing contact center with our help. Ensure your remote agents have the right tools on hand to boost productivity and engagement. Use strong security protocols and identification practices to help protect your organization, employees, customers and data wherever work takes them.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
How Chief Leschi Schools Use Remote Learning

Learn how Verizon enabled remote learning solutions for Chief Leschi Schools. See how Chief Leschi Schools harnessed the benefits of online learning efforts.
Remote Learning Success in Fort Wayne K-12 Schools

Learn how Fort Wayne K-12 schools are a distance learning success story when partnered with Verizon to deliver smooth connectivity to students during the pandemic.
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
