small business call center solutions

Drive better, more personalized customer experiences (CX) in your contact centers using Verizon voice services running on our award-winning network. Help boost brand loyalty and increase customer satisfaction by delivering a consistent CX. Help increase the productivity of your contact centers and agents with our innovative voice services. Reduce customer call handling times using traffic-routing and call-balancing functionalities. Control costs with affordable contact-center technologies and services. IP Contact Center is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers that includes multiple originating calling options and number types, as well as terminating options including IPIVR. Route incoming calls across our intelligent network. Automate interactions with your callers. Optimize retention with cloud-based queue management. Balance call loads and help drive improved CX with Verizon IP Contact Center Solutions. Learn how to realign your objectives to deliver a personalized, customer-first experience. Provide your agents with the tools they need to work reliably and securely, whether they're working in the office or remotely. Find out how intelligent routing can help guide customers to the right resources to solve their problems and keep them satisfied. A cloud contact center is a hosted software solution that enables agents to receive incoming and outgoing communications from their desktops. Today's cloud-based contact centers allow customers to communicate across multiple channels, including phone, email, text, social media and more. Unlike on-premises systems or hosted contact centers, a cloud contact center isn't tied to a specific server or physical location. Instead, anyone in your team can access it from virtually anywhere through the cloud. Cloud contact-center platforms still rely on a network to deliver inbound and outbound communications. The network needs to be reliable, scalable and secure. Cloud contact centers allow customers to communicate via multiple channels, including voice, email, text, chat, social media and others, so customers can get the answers they need quickly. They also enable agents to communicate with customers in a call center or remotely. Cloud contact-center platforms can help improve CX, as well as the agent experience.