small business vpn solutions

Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Small Business Internet & Network Solutions Business

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Even the smallest organization can have a large impact with the right tools. Drive increased opportunities with internet and networking scaled to your size so you don't break the bank. Leverage advanced network solutions that can help give you the reach of global organizations even without the big IT staff. Capitalize on opportunities,Implement and manage new technology without a large IT staff. Leverage data to intelligently improve processes and offerings. Help protect your assets, data and customers with robust, sophisticated security. Learn how a wine club and restaurant keeps the hot dogs, beer and wine flowing with help from LTE Business Internet. See how the ultrafast and reliable Verizon Fios Internet, TV and phone service help owner Richard Ellis and his team save time and money."Use products and services specifically designed to help create digital-ready infrastructures at a smaller scale. Your organization can support the types of personalized and immersive experience customers and constituents want while still staying within budget,Get flexible connectivity with bandwidth dedicated to your organization at scalable speeds. Power your small to medium-sized business, mobile locations and temporary sites with speed, agility and flexibility. Use a fast, reliable fiber-optic connection that meets your demands for high-volume streaming, video conferencing and apps. Build a virtual private network foundation to support your digital transformation, connect multiple locations, optimize traffic and gain deeper data-management insights. Your size doesn't limit your goals. Leverage advanced networking solutions and enable technologies like 5G and artificial intelligence so you can stay nimble and pivot to remain competitive. Extend your reach and simplify network management without extra IT resources. Easily spin up and spin down applications and resources on demand to align with business priorities. Reliably connect every aspect of your business while managing costs and supporting business continuity. Respond to customers more quickly and manage calls on desk phones or mobile apps through a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection. Bring the power of 5G Ultra Wideband to your business and connect your tablets, phones, points of sale and more on an ultrafast wireless network. Smaller organizations now have access to the same level of security protections that larger ones do. Implement tools and services that can help you strengthen cybersecurity, enhance customer data privacy and guard end-to-end operations. Access the cybersecurity protections you need for your wireless or Fios network. Stay vigilant against hackers and cyberattacks with a bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools. Cover your devices in case of loss, theft, damage and post-warranty defects so your business can keep running . Sign up for 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue. Manage workers on the go with advanced software solutions that help improve operations and increase productivity. Make it easier for customers to engage with you from any device, anytime and virtually anywhere. Get on-call expertise from hardware to software to cloud to help you keep your business running. Leverage digital-ready infrastructures to reimagine personalized experiences. Enhance cloud, virtualization and other advanced network architecture to help power the innovations you want to see come to life. Protect operations while seamlessly adjusting to changing circumstances with little to no interruption. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Small Business Solutions | SMB Solutions

Small Business Solutions | SMB Solutions

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Whatever you need to succeed, we've got the devices, plans and expertise to help support your business. 128GB model & Online only. New line & My Biz Plan with $20 monthly add-on spending select data plan req'd. Terms apply; limited time digital exclusive offer. Connect with a Verizon expert in your area for advice, whenever you need it. Plus, router on us w/monthly payment plan and no annual service contracts. Tap into free courses, mentorships, networking and grants through our Small Business Digital Ready program. Do business on your terms with wireless 5G internet that's fast, simple and secure. Plans start at $69/mo. A whole new way to take control of your mobile plan. Choose exactly what you want and pay only for what you need. Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. Our device protection plans offer same-day replacements, screen repairs, damage coverage and battery replacements. Shop tried-and-true software solutions to help streamline your workflow and get more done. See how Corina Stammworthy relies upon the speed and reliability of Fios to help keep her business ahead of the competition. See how EverWash is using wireless business internet to scale their business and disrupt the car wash industry. Watch how Alley-Cassetty partnered with Verizon to modernize their communications and build a better customer experience. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Our online curriculum is designed to help your business succeed in today's digital world. Access learning modules, coaching, networking, grant opportunities and more. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. 1 Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC. Card terms and expiration apply. 2 Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 2H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon. 3 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1 – Q2 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. 4 For J.D. Power 2024 award information, visit
Empower Your Small Business with Cybersecurity Solutions

Help safeguard your small business with tailored network security solutions and cyberthreat protections to enhance security for your data, productivity and customers. Help keep devices protected on the go. Help securely extend your network services wherever your users need them. Take advantage of IT expertise without the expense of a big IT staff. Small businesses have to worry about data breaches as much as larger companies, but without their larger IT departments. Leverage device and data security solutions that won't require all the extra resources. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious content, with no installation or IT support required. Take a multilayered approach to mobile device security with mobile device management, mobile security and dedicated chat support. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. We all use our mobile devices for work these days, which introduces a lot of potential unknowns. Explore products tailored to small businesses that help you solve big security problems. Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Take a multilayered approach to mobile device security with mobile device management, mobile security and dedicated chat support. Enhance secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Learn how to better train employees in security, and take advantage of solutions that help you gain security expertise without blowing your budget. Verizon Fios customers can get 24/7 live voice and chat tech support with a click or call. Help protect your business mobile devices with single-device protection plans. The small business segment of Verizon's 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) offers best practices for mitigating cybersecurity risks to your company. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Fortify your organization's cybersecurity, end to end. Help protect your business at the network's core. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Read Now

Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Read Now

Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Read Now
