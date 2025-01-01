Tough cell phones

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
Press related to "tough cell phones"

Rugged Phones, Tablets & Devices Business

Better manage risks in extreme conditions. Connect and collaborate virtually anywhere with durable, rugged and ultra-rugged phones and tablets built for outdoor and harsh environments. Give active workers peace of mind when they're on the go. With dust and water resistance, these durable devices offer additional protection from the elements and unexpected bumps and drops. Epic for business. 3,900mAh battery and up to 25W Super Fast Charging. capability means you can stay in the moment without worrying about your battery. Plus confidently take on whatever your day brings with Galaxy S23 Series — fortified with Samsung's toughest glass and metal frame available. Wave goodbye to worry with Gorilla Glass 8 and Armor Aluminum, built to resist scratches and spills. IP68 Rated. Capture scribbles, strokes of genius and everything in between with the built-in S Pen. Galaxy S23 Ultra gives you the power to push through a packed work schedule. Thanks to its 5,000mAh battery and 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. Plus confidently take on whatever your day brings with Galaxy S23 Series — fortified with Samsung's toughest glass and metal frame available. Wave goodbye to worry with Gorilla Glass 8 and Armor Aluminum, built to resist scratches and spills. IP68 Rated. See more, do more with an expansive, foldable screen With an all-day battery and super fast charging. Confidently take on your workday with the water- and scratch-resistant, durably designed Galaxy Z Fold5 — and keep your business running. Stylish and sturdy. Work without worry. All-day battery for a jam-packed schedule, plus Galaxy Z Flip5 is engineered to withstand the test of time without sacrificing its sleek, innovative design. Worry less knowing your device is water-resistant and that its ultra-durable hinge lets you fold and unfold without wear. Plus, Galaxy Z Flip5 is scratch-resistant and framed with Armor Aluminum — so it's ready to go wherever work takes you. When your workforce needs long battery life in harsher environments, we've got you covered. Temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude are no match for these rugged phones and tablets, many with military grade certification. Work confidently with a durable design that withstands the drops and spills of your demanding work environment. MIL-STD-810H certified with IP68 rating. Long-lasting, Fast Charge replaceable battery. Programmable hot keys to access your most used apps, like Push to Talk Plus. Microsoft and Google Integrated. On-the-go teams can navigate this intuitive, 10.1" touchscreen, even wearing work gloves. Or connect to a keyboard and mouse like a PC. A durable and water-resistant design withstands drops, spills and extreme heat and cold. Slim and lightweight but heavy on durability. Wireless, Fast Charge battery with over 26 hours of battery life. 5G Ultra Wideband speeds and low latency. MIL-STD-810H compliant and IP68 rating for dust and water immersion protection.Push to Talk Plus and MCPTT capable. These ultra-rugged phones are designed for high performance in the harshest conditions. Help frontline workers and first responders be prepared for extreme environmental stressors including excessive heat and cold, noise, humidity, vibration and shock. The latest ultra-rugged smartphone from Sonim designed and built for those who can withstand any workday. Tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H, it offers a level of toughness rarely seen in a smartphone with Non-Incendive Class I, II and III Div 2 ratings. All-new X-frame reinforced construction with corner bumpers, and a non-slip texture for secure grip. MIL-STD-810H compliant, IP68 rated and hazardous location protection. Features include scratch & shatter-resistant display engineered for outdoor visibility, an ultra-durable, removable battery, programmable keys and loud, stereo front-facing speakers. Push-to-Talk Plus and MCPTT capable. Take photos and video even in extreme conditions with up to 56 hours of battery life. MIL-STD-810H compliant, IP68 rating and hazardous location protection. Programmable Push to Talk, SOS, Speaker and Stop keys. Dual loud-speakers and dual-mic noise cancellation for loud, clear audio. Ultra-rugged flip for those who produce, provide and deliver. MIL-STD-810H compliant with IP68 rating. ProgrammablePush to Talk Plus and emergency buttons, loud and clear audio speaker, and large, glove-friendly keypad. Rugged phones and tablets are designed to withstand environmental hazards such as dust, water and shock and often feature a tough frame, glass protection and a longer battery life with fast, wireless charging. Verizon offers three levels of rugged devices with increasing levels of durability in extreme conditions:,Durable: Ideal for lighter-duty activity and environmental exposure when on the go. These devices often have a IP68 rating or IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance, and are built to resist scratches with tough glass and strong metal frames. Rugged: When you need to rely on a long battery life and increased protection against more extreme temperatures, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Many devices in this category have been rigorously tested and are MIL-STD-810H compliant with an IP68 rating. A device with an Ingress Protection (IP) rating means it has been tested against small particles, such as dust and sand, and submersion in water. An IP rating with "6" as the first numeral (on a scale of 0-6) is the highest rating possible meaning the device is impervious to dust, or dust tight. An IP rating with an "X" instead of a numeral means the device hasn't been certified against dust but doesn't mean it isn't dust resistant. The second numeral, "8" (on a scale of 0 to 9) means the device is highly protected from immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter (manufacturer must specify exact depth) for at least 30 minutes. The MIL-STD-810H certification means a product has passed rigorous testing focused on nearly 30 environmental conditions. These military-grade devices are verified to perform in extreme conditions and qualify as heat-resistant, water- and dust-resistant, and shock-resistant. Verizon 5G service offers rugged device users high speed, low latency so you can access data fast, for better insights and efficiency. Needs will vary across industries and businesses. Just as with a personal phone, you will likely need to consider the basics such as how much data storage you need, the size and portability of the device as well as features such as wireless charging and photo or video capabilities. Then, consider the usage environment to determine if you need a durable, rugged or ultra-rugged device. Consider:,Could the environment cause damage if the device is dropped?,What are the weather and temperature conditions?,Is the device likely to be exposed to extreme temperatures, rain, or snow?,Will you need to operate the device with gloves on?,Will the device be used in a frontline situation?,How critical is a replaceable battery to your worker's demands?,Having a device you can rely on in adverse conditions helps you and your teams stay connected, collaborate and get the job done. SOS and push to talk features also offer a safety lifeline even in challenging situations. Choose an ultra rugged cell phone when you need the utmost durability, reliability and long battery life in extreme, hazardous conditions. Options vary by manufacturer and device. Many rugged devices we offer are rated IP68 (waterproof up to 6.5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes) or IPX8 (water resistant for at least 1m of water for at least 30 minutes). Different products may be able to go deeper or remain underwater for longer with the same rating. It is up to the manufacturer to specify. Get unlimited and shareable plans with business-ready coverage and reliability. Enable your workers to get the job done, virtually anywhere it takes them. Get powerful protection benefits that cover your device in case of loss, theft, damage and post-warranty defects. Emergency response requires reliable communications and flexible technology build for the worst-case scenario. Rugged devices and mobility are playing a leading role in today's warehousing and logistics operations. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Apple iPhone 15 for Business

4G5G NationwideWi-fiGlobal & Roaming NetworkWorld Device5G Ultra WidebandWeightHeightColorsWidthDepthTypeChargingUsage TimeVideo PlaybackScreenCamera ModeFront CameraRear CameraStorageOS
Apple iPhone 15 Plus for Business

TypeChargingUsage TimeVideo PlaybackCamera ModeFront CameraRear CameraScreen4G5G NationwideWi-fiWorld Device5G Ultra WidebandWeightHeightColorsWidthDepthStorageOSOverallVisualAuditoryHearing Aid CompatibilityMobility/Cognitive
