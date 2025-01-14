what is call center technology

Drive better, more personalized customer experiences (CX) in your contact centers using Verizon voice services running on our award-winning network. Help boost brand loyalty and increase customer satisfaction by delivering a consistent CX. Help increase the productivity of your contact centers and agents with our innovative voice services. Reduce customer call handling times using traffic-routing and call-balancing functionalities. Control costs with affordable contact-center technologies and services. IP Contact Center is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers that includes multiple originating calling options and number types, as well as terminating options including IPIVR. Route incoming calls across our intelligent network. Automate interactions with your callers. Optimize retention with cloud-based queue management. Balance call loads and help drive improved CX with Verizon IP Contact Center Solutions. Learn how to realign your objectives to deliver a personalized, customer-first experience. Provide your agents with the tools they need to work reliably and securely, whether they're working in the office or remotely. Find out how intelligent routing can help guide customers to the right resources to solve their problems and keep them satisfied. A cloud contact center is a hosted software solution that enables agents to receive incoming and outgoing communications from their desktops. Today's cloud-based contact centers allow customers to communicate across multiple channels, including phone, email, text, social media and more. Unlike on-premises systems or hosted contact centers, a cloud contact center isn't tied to a specific server or physical location. Instead, anyone in your team can access it from virtually anywhere through the cloud. Cloud contact-center platforms still rely on a network to deliver inbound and outbound communications. The network needs to be reliable, scalable and secure. Cloud contact centers allow customers to communicate via multiple channels, including voice, email, text, chat, social media and others, so customers can get the answers they need quickly. They also enable agents to communicate with customers in a call center or remotely. Cloud contact-center platforms can help improve CX, as well as the agent experience.
We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 4 contact center challenges and how technology can help solve them,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,Talking to a contact center agent may be the only communication a consumer has with your brand, and the stakes can be high for every interaction. Putting that into perspective, a Qualtrics survey found that 43% of respondents were at least somewhat likely to switch brands after only a . This is why it is critical to consider and address common contact center challenges to make sure your agents are set up for success. Here's an overview of four common contact and call center problems and solutions involving technology that can help companies better serve customers. Four contact center challenges,According to Zendesk's CX Trends Report, 70% of organizations see a . As a critical provider of your customer service, addressing these four contact center operational challenges can help to ensure that customer expectations are met and that your business performance is not adversely impacted. 1. Legacy technology,Outdated systems often prevent contact centers from running effectively. A survey by Call Centre Helper magazine found that nearly one-fifth of respondents said was the biggest barrier to making the customer experience easier. Some legacy technologies could prevent contact centers from implementing new solutions—such as , , , artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced (IVR) systems—that could enable them to deliver around-the-clock support. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce identified as a pandemic-era trend that is here to stay. According to Zendesk, three-quarters of customers when contacting a company. This is another area where antiquated technology can add to your contact center operational challenges. With automation, agents are better equipped to resolve a customer's issue faster—whether it's quickly routing their call to the right agent or gathering information in real-time to help agents deliver more personalized service. Modernizing technology and onboarding cloud-based, AI-driven solutions can help you move your contact center away from legacy systems, boost agent productivity and enhance customer service. 2. High turnover rates,According to the 2022 NICE Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Global Survey Report on contact center attrition, contact center managers and employees found that the in 2021 was 42%. That number rose to 50% for companies with over 5,000 agents. The survey noted several factors that could help address these turnover rates:,Many of these issues are longstanding contact and call center problems and solutions for some of them will likely require more than just technology. However, there are ways technology can help organizations mitigate high attrition rates. can provide many of the features agents desire. Here are a few examples:,3. Operational and technology silos,Silos are one of the most persistent call center challenges. Research from Salesforce suggests that 76% of customers , yet a majority (54%) feel this expectation isn't being met. An omnichannel cloud contact center platform brings all support channels together in one place. Agents can easily transition between voice, text and digital interactions and better serve customers on the channel that works best for them. Live agent tools can pass along crucial contextual information when conversations are escalated from agent to agent (either virtual or human), meaning customers aren't required to recap the entire conversation. Virtual platforms also benefit from that consolidates and streamlines the sharing of information—which not only reduces silos but can reduce training times and improve agent efficiency, too. 4. Data complexity and inefficiencies,Every customer interaction is a valuable data point which contact centers can use to gain insight into the performance of their products and services and better understand how they are either exceeding or falling short of customers' expectations. Tools, such as , and can all help in this regard. Yet, maximizing the benefits of this data is one of the biggest contact center challenges today. In a Verizon survey of U.S. business and IT executives, a majority (54%) said positioning the company for was among the most challenging customer experience-related areas to improve. An AI-powered cloud contact center platform can provide a central location to consolidate, draw insights from and take action on this data. This could include:,A partner to help with contact and call center problems and solutions,Call centers play an important role in driving an enhanced customer experience, but legacy technologies, high turnover rates, persistent silos and data complexity can prevent them from performing effectively and efficiently. Collaborating with an experienced, proven technology provider can help to improve your ability to give customers what they need, and can help you create better experiences, drive results and mitigate security risks. Technology modernization, particularly a cloud-based contact center, will help address many of these contact and call center problems. Learn more about how you can easily ramp up to provide you the flexibility and innovation to deliver world-class personalized experiences at a global scale. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Ensure your remote agents have the right tools on hand to boost productivity and engagement. Set up your agents for success with artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics tools that enable real-time coaching and knowledge management. Get tools that let you work the way you need. Increase agent productivity with work that is meaningful and engaging using gamification tools. A global bank deployed Virtual Contact Center to improve customer experience with a unified platform that allows personalized service while enhancing employee engagement. Give your hybrid and remote agents the ability to respond anytime, from anywhere, to help ensure your customers are always taken care of. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Engage your customers through our next-generation cloud contact center. Build customer trust and loyalty by protecting and securing your customer data, operations and enterprise voice traffic, and employees no matter where they work. Secure your inbound call traffic to improve customer experience and ROI. Protect your contact center from inbound fraud and improve customer authentication. Our advanced call analytics technology helps restore trust in the nation's phone network. Learn how customer experience is the new frontline in cybersecurity. Explore how a virtual contact center benefits your enterprise. With the increased demand for a seamless digital customer experience, the role of the chief information officer (CIO) is also undergoing a big transformation. Migrate to a cloud contact-center solution, add self-service/artificial intelligence, or embed conversational AI tools into your existing contact center with our help. Keep your teams, customers and partners connected and engaged wherever work takes them. Use strong security protocols and identification practices to help protect your organization, employees, customers and data wherever work takes them.
