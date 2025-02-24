wireless internet protocol

A Guide to VPN Protocols Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! A guide to VPN protocols,Author: Sue Poremba,Long before 2020, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) were among one of the many tools used to secure access to company networks from remote or outside the network locations. However, they took on greater significance when many more employees moved from office buildings to dining room tables. VPNs not only help with employee mobility and business continuity but can also amid rising cyber security threats. These multiple uses are strong drivers behind the global VPN market's growth, with a projected market size of $77.1 billion by 2026. While not necessarily household names, familiar protocols like Secure Socket Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) are employed whenever you see HTTPS in a browser address bar. A short introduction to the VPN protocols that are behind this security option will help show why it is so important, how the protocols work and the different options which might work best for your organization, especially since public internet connections have become more prevalent and accessible for everybody. VPN protocols explained,VPN protocols are a set of standard specifications for establishing a secure tunnel using encryption, verification and security for data transmission between a device (or endpoint) and another device (or endpoint). For VPNs to be most effective, protocol standards are necessary to build secure ways to transmit data over the public internet which is otherwise open and not secure for sending data. Think of , or encrypted connections that connect to a company's private, secured network. They are used to transmit sensitive data across an unsecured "underlay" network and protect that information from malicious actors. By using VPN tunnels it allows you to transmit data so that it is not directly viewable because it is sent through an encrypted virtual tunnel which makes the data unreadable. To put it differently, sometimes speed and capacity outweigh the need for security. It is worth remembering that not all data transmitted over a network is sensitive or in need of being secured over a VPN. Types of VPN protocols explained,Different protocols are available to meet a variety of user requirements. When deciding what are the best VPN protocols for your organization, it is worth considering:Site-to-site VPN,A site-to-site VPN connects multiple networks, such as a corporate network with multiple branch offices. Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) authenticates and then encrypts individual IP packets. It offers a suite of security protocols that add encryption services to other protocols. This protocol is commonly used for site-to-site VPN tunnels. Layer 2 Tunnel Protocol (L2TP) is often paired with IPSec because, while it creates the tunnel and handles authentication, it doesn't have any encryption. Mobile VPN apps,Mobile VPN apps can help users to protect their phones and tablets, whether they are being used on their mobile data network or on home or public Wi-Fi. One of the most used VPN protocols in this scenario is Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2). This is because it can facilitate virtually seamless switching between mobile data and Wi-Fi because it automatically reconnects back to a VPN server whenever the connection is interrupted. A newer protocol, for its ability to combine fast speeds with strong encryption security. However, it will only work on devices where you can install apps. Further, it doesn't counter deep-packet inspection so may not be able to work with certain network firewalls. Windows vs. Non-Windows users,Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) is a closed-source VPN protocol that's easy to use on Windows platforms because it's a Microsoft proprietary protocol. SSTP may be a good choice for companies that exclusively use Microsoft Windows. is an open source protocol and supported by many VPN services. It bundles different protocols into a library for various encryption methods, which are beneficial for stable connections and connecting to remote servers. However, it doesn't run natively on Windows, so your organization will require third-party software if you use Windows. Understanding what operating system or computer platform is being planned for use in the near future is critical in this decision. Proprietary VPN protocols explained,Some VPN service providers use existing open-source protocols as the basis for . For example. However, they don't offer the same level of transparency because they have added proprietary features, so users are unable to tell what has been changed from the original open-source protocol. This can make validating their level of security difficult, if not impossible. Your needs will determine the best VPN protocols for your organization; or even if a private network is a better option. Securing data transmissions is the primary reason for using a VPN; the devices you use and the type of data you exchange will play a large role in the VPN protocol you choose. The other option: MPLS,Multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) provides a secure option because it handles data at the packet level and uses labels rather than network addresses. The labels, which are allocated to each unit of grouped data (or data packet), control the transmission path. It's fast, secure and scalable. Oak View Group Deliver Unmatched Fan Experiences Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Large sporting and concert facilities that are home to major sport franchises don't run themselves. Keeping fans happy at games and remaining a venue of choice for big music acts and other live events takes hard work from companies like Oak View Group and its facilities division. As a full-service venue management and event programming company, Oak View Group's goal is to provide services, resources and expertise designed to deliver a unique guest experience for venue attendees. Creating these experiences sometimes means guiding major upgrades and renovations for large and sometimes historic venues to enable innovation with the latest technology, including 5G solutions and interactive mobile apps. Steve Collins, Oak View Group's President of Global Venue Development and Special Projects, describes their unique approach. There are many different ways that owners tackle how these buildings get built, and in many cases, the owner is okay with elements like distributed antenna systems, converged network systems, WiFi, Voice and Data Systems, and I could go on, but when these experiential elements get turned over to the general contractor, there's a loss of control there.,While owners appreciate these fan experience systems, Collins observes that there's always a danger of vendor fragmentation that results in a loss of control over the overall vision for the project. That's where Oak View Group makes a big difference, as a one-stop-shop for these varying systems. Owners can work with just Oak View Group and keep their vision for a project intact. We like to think of ourselves—when it comes to the design—as a company who can control that experience, and I think you can see it in a lot of different buildings because every one of these buildings has a different personality. We develop direct relationships with partners for those elements that touch the customer experience, and ensure they work directly for the owner. So we work directly with the owner on what are the owner's ultimate goals for this building, and that conversation continues throughout the whole process. It's unique that Oak View Group is taking that relationship and making it a direct one, both through design and implementation, he said. To help with these massive transformations, Oak View Group partnered with Verizon to build, rebuild and/or redevelop several world-class arenas, including the Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena, Moody Center Arena and Coachella Valley Arena. These arena transformation projects had a lot in common. They involved integrating different wireless technologies with the help of Verizon and navigating the challenges of the pandemic and each venue's unique requirements. President of Global Venue Development & Special Projects, Oak View Group,The main attraction, be it a sporting event or a concert, is often the biggest part of the experience when going to a live venue. But attendees have expectations beyond being entertained by the action on the field or stage. The experience also includes showing their tickets to gain admission, finding their seats, buying food and merchandise, and even sharing their experiences on social media. Fans may even be able to use a purpose-built app associated with the event. Everything that happens at a major event relies on data and connectivity, whether it's handheld ticketing devices, point-of-sale (PoS) devices or Wi-Fi hotspots. The latter allows attendees to connect, and merchants, concession stands and back-office operations may also use them to enable a streamlined experience for all attendees. Oak View Group is a key partner in enabling every interaction at the venues it works with, both during the event and leading up to it. With the ultimate goal of immersing fans in a next-level experience during every visit, Oak View Group relies on Verizon to help implement an infrastructure that supports optimal data transmission for all building systems, tenants and attendees. The collaboration between Oak View Group and Verizon to develop and transform Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena and Moody Center Arena all had one factor in common: navigating through a pandemic. Over the past two years, the pandemic has impacted how these facilities operated, as well as the design, construction and procurement of materials. This was especially significant when redeveloping a historic facility in Seattle with a $1 billion-plus budget. That was probably one of our biggest challenges that cuts across all of these buildings. We were actually offline—nobody working, nobody picking up a tool for six weeks, said Collins. The pandemic not only put pressure on the workflow that's typical of any modern construction project, but it also meant ventilating and sanitizing the venues to make sure people were safe. Beyond these challenges, each venue had unique requirements, especially the transformation of the old KeyArena into the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, which had the added challenge of installing state-of-the-art technology infrastructure without disrupting the building's historic exterior—all within a tight timeline. Oak View Group began a technological collaboration with Verizon to install the latest—and future-proof—technology infrastructure, without disrupting the building's historic façade. Collins noted that renderings of the Climate Pledge Arena often include the equally iconic Space Needle in the background. The look and feel of the exterior of that building is very iconic. When you come up to that building now, you're basically looking at the same building exterior as it existed when it was first built. There was a lot of creative engineering to keep that historic exterior structure intact, Collins continued. Others bidding on the project proposed demolishing the old building entirely, but Oak View Group's proposal was to keep its original iconic roof and glass façade. The only significant visible change to the building's layout was to accommodate fans with a bigger entrance—this took the form of a glass atrium that extends outward. To accomplish this transformation, there was a great deal of demolition to update and rebuild the inside, while carefully maintaining the building's historical components. , President of Global Venue Development & Special Projects, Oak View Group,In Seattle, Oak View Group went to work creating the ultimate arena experience that is home to two major sports franchises, and the host to the best in live music and entertainment. The transformed Climate Pledge Arena boasts 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) in its bowl sections and 5G throughout the venue. It also harnesses Verizon's Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and Converged Network Services (CNS) to provide voice, data, security and Wi-Fi services. The DAS is neutral in that it easily accommodates other mobile communications providers on the system—ensuring true interoperability. Everything in this historic yet modern facility leverages connectivity and the latest technology—even the beer machines leverage the network and work with QR codes. Other innovative aspects of the facility include a living wall, a video wall, a rainforest wall and cashier-less scanners—it lives up to its name by being the greenest arena on the West Coast, right down to its ability to freeze rainwater to make the ice for hockey games. All this is supported through Verizon's Wi-Fi and local area network (LAN) that leverages Cisco equipment, licenses and support. Moreover, these innovative offerings are implemented with the help of Verizon's professional services, all with consideration for historical artifacts, including the original rooftop, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places. Oak View Group Facilities had a deadline to complete infrastructure upgrades, too—the venue was slated to reopen in late summer 2021. Meeting these deadlines meant that Oak View Group had to take a systematic approach. From an Oak View Group perspective, we're not starting off the project thinking we'll put technology in for technology's sake, and we want to make sure that we're putting in the best technology that gives us the greatest impact to our customers and clients, and also the greatest opportunity to leverage our investments. A lot of those decisions don't come until later. But foundationally, the most important thing for us, as we're building out these critical systems on the network and cellular side and as we start to hone in on what the rest of the technology platform looks like, is that the design is flexible and adaptable to be able to accept many of those things that come a little later in the project, said Collins. , President of Global Venue Development & Special Projects, Oak View Group,Just as Oak View Group's work didn't end with building construction deadlines, Verizon's work didn't end there either. The professional services team set up a temporary Network Operations Center to monitor the first dozen hockey games and concerts, along with a help desk operation to support LAN, wide-area network (WAN), firewall, Wi-Fi, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), building systems and tenant setup and start-up issues. The irony of Climate Pledge Arena being a historic site was that it would be a test site for autonomous check out technology, which allows patrons to walk out with their purchases without having to pay—that's done automatically. Seattle was the test market for us, said Collins. There's a lot of moving pieces. The lessons from the rollout at this venue would be applied to the UBS Arena deployment, which had its own unique characteristics. , President of Global Venue Development & Special Projects, Oak View Group,After testing the Just Walk Out technology in Seattle, it was added to the development of UBS Arena but with different architectural constraints. The Climate Pledge Arena project needed to retain the roof and the façade but could build completely new infrastructure on the inside. The UBS Arena project had to accommodate any new technology without reworking the structure of the building. Those weren't the only differences that had to be taken into consideration. Other differences between the venues included the smartphone app, the layout of each building and how merchandising is handled. This meant that Verizon's expertise was critical in accommodating all the discrepancies. Seattle is almost all underground. UBS is almost all aboveground, Collins noted, which changes how to get signals to patrons in various areas of the building. Like Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena had a set deadline before hockey season started. Much of the arena's networking infrastructure is similar to the Seattle arena as well, including 5G UWB in its bowl sections, 5G throughout the venue, Verizon's mobile provider-neutral DAS, and CNS support for voice, data, security and Wi-Fi services, including wireless PoS. To promote successes from the grand opening, Verizon provided a Network Operating Center to support the venue's various inaugural events. The pandemic particularly impacted the UBS project because construction was shut down completely for six weeks. However, thanks to the direct relationship with Verizon, Oak View Group was able to make up lost ground. We can't operate the building without the network being lit up—so many systems depend on it, Collins said. Verizon was instrumental in problem-solving and figuring out what needed to be brought online for construction to move forward, whether it was building management systems or other factors to come on board later. Verizon established a temporary network for building systems during the construction phase. Whether it's a new build or a redevelopment of an existing venue, there's some foundational thinking at play to anticipate potential additions down the road while considering the individual characteristics of the building. Once decisions are made about how we're going to do this, they may be permanent. There's some pressure to make sure the foundation is right, even when you're doing a new build, Collins continued. Moody Center Arena shares many characteristics with Climate Pledge Arena and UBS Arena. But it's the first venue to be served by Oak View Group's food and beverage division—Oak View Group Hospitality—which benefits from mobile PoS. Moreover, while all three venues host many different events, Moody Center Arena has the most varied. With more than 15,000 seats, it hosts more than 150 nights a year of unique entertainment, including the best and biggest names in the music industry, UT women's and men's basketball games, family shows, and other sporting and local events. Most notably, Austin-based Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey acts as the Minister of Culture for the venue, ensuring Longhorn and Austin cultures are properly represented. It creates a fan experience that's authentic to Austin and unlike any other venue in the country. This array of events emphasized the need to implement a strong yet flexible foundation to support all fan experiences equally. One of the toughest things we grapple with from a technology perspective is the variety of events that have different needs, said Collins. A concert may have 2,000 people on the floor while the bulk of the audience is seated. You need to make sure that the experience for those 2,000 people on the floor is the same as those seated in the lower tier or the upper tier, he explained. But that setup could be for a single night and then be replaced with a sporting event the next, where a key consideration is feeding different scoreboards and making sure every attendee can see one. Any of those different configurations require a lot of thought, upfront design and collaboration as we change from event to event, since they physically change the dynamics of the building, Collins said. Every patron needs to be accommodated equally—no event should have a better or lesser experience, he said. That's where interoperability and flexibility of technology play a key role, as does a partner like Verizon, which can consult and help plan what's needed to enhance the fan experience at a world-class venue. A key benefit of Oak View Group partnering with Verizon on all of these major projects was that Verizon had the opportunity to learn lessons from each project. It could then apply those lessons to the next one, rather than Oak View Group working with a different provider and running into the same challenges each time. Verizon was also able to meet each requirement without running the risk of creating siloed systems. Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena and Moody Center Arena all run on Verizon CNS, so all stakeholders are served by the same infrastructure—tenants, vendors, patrons and owners, including back-office operations. That means elements of the building management system, such as heating, ventilating, air conditioning, elevators, lighting controls and cameras, run on the same Verizon network as the merchant services, ticketing and vendors, including major sports team stores—essentially all PoS. This convergence is critical to a foundation that can be expanded upon in case new functionality is required even years after the initial construction and redevelopment is completed. Deciding to add the Just Walk Out technology to UBS Arena is a great example of having the flexibility to add something down the road. Using the same network for everything means security is of paramount concern, so Verizon's expertise in Payment Card Industry (PCI) security and compliance played a key role in the network architecture of each venue. Verizon conducted a PCI assessment of the converged network at each arena, and Oak View Group provided a list of tenants to help Verizon help determine PCI compliance. Verizon also added security requirements for the vendors, and monitors any technology vendors install to help determine PCI compliance. Verizon also implemented a firewall-based cyber defense with user authentication at both Climate Pledge Arena and UBS Arena. For Oak View Group, having a partner that's interacting with venue owners both from a cellular and Wi-Fi perspective allows it to be efficient with how it builds and operates systems. We don't have fragmented or siloed discussions taking place where somebody is off doing the DAS design, and somebody's off doing the network design, said Collins. It also means Oak View Group can select best-in-class equipment to make sure it has the best foundation as well as the best systems layered on top, whether working on solutions to building management or PoS. If the foundational elements carrying all of this information and talking to all of these systems are not adaptable, flexible and reliable, everything breaks down, Collins said. Not having that adaptability and reliability means that everyone's experience breaks down—the team that's playing on the ice, the broadcasters covering the musicians performing on stage, the concession and merchandise vendors, and the ticket holder. , President of Global Venue Development & Special Projects, Oak View Group,Verizon's flexibility in new construction projects operated as a shock absorber for construction delays. Collins noted that each venue project Oak View Group worked on with Verizon was a true collaboration, whether it was rolling out 5G or building out networks in three of the business's buildings with the widest variety of events. The collaboration between Verizon and Oak View Group made us both better, he said. , President of Global Venue Development & Special Projects, Oak View Group,Are you seeking network consulting for your digital transformation? 5G Edge: Mobile Edge Compute Platform

Get fast, secure cloud computing at the network edge—for real innovation in real time. This is . Built for innovation, our 5G Edge technology enhances applications by hosting them at the edge of the network—closer to your devices and endpoints. This helps lower response times and boost performance, so you can collect, process and analyze your data faster. Watch the use cases to learn how. Public MEC puts cloud computing resources at the edge of public LTE and 5G cellular networks—to reduce latency when faster data processing is critical. Private MEC is computing and network infrastructure that's installed on premises. This dedicated platform delivers ultra-low latency to areas within large campuses, agencies, organizations and more—with greater security. Our 5G Edge technology enhances edge computing applications by improving response times and performance—enabling companies to collect, process and analyze data faster. With Verizon 5G network you get the security, throughput and low-latency performance your organization needs to transform. Leverage Verizon's partnerships with industry-leading cloud service providers to enable the creation of next-gen applications. Build, deploy and manage your applications right at the edge of our 5G network, for the speed and responsiveness you need to innovate like never before. See how CrowdVision used 5G Edge to help improve crowd management, congestion and the guest experience. Watch how Zixi transformed the way live content is streamed by creating pop-up network ecosystems with sub-second latency. See how YBVR harnessed 5G Edge to deliver "like you're there" streaming of music, sports and other events. Read about using near real-time monitoring to send alerts about changing conditions to help prevent accidents and injuries. Learn how increased automation can help improve logistical efficiency throughout the entire manufacturing process, from production to shipment of finished goods to customers. Read about creating precise models for comparative analysis and how it can help improve product quality—giving insights into all aspects of manufacturing processes. Leverage our pre-integrated solutions to drive efficiencies, optimize costs and improve customer experiences. Help visitors navigate crowded airports, stadiums, retail stores and other spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Help visitors navigate crowded airports, stadiums, retail stores and other spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Evolve the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple, seamless shopping. Evolve the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple, seamless shopping. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Find out which 5G Edge and MEC solution is right for your organization: , , , , . Stay current on the latest edge computing trends and use cases, so you can make better-informed decisions for your business. Get the latest announcements and information to help develop mobile edge computing applications. Join the 5G Edge Partner Program for help designing and deploying your 5G Edge solutions. And get access to strategic co-marketing opportunities. helps you deploy and manage end-to-end solutions and device connectivity—to bring near real‑time processing to the Internet of Things (IoT). 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing platform available for businesses and organizations. By integrating compute and storage services at the public 5G or LTE network edge, or collocated on-premises with a private wireless network, 5G Edge helps Verizon customers bring to market increasingly transformative use cases that were previously untenable or impossible. Multi-access edge computing (MEC) is a network architecture concept that enables cloud computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of any network. Mobile edge computing provides both an IT service environment and cloud-computing capabilities at the edge of the mobile network, within the radio access network (RAN) and in closer proximity to mobile subscribers, enterprises and other organizations. With this new edge computing architecture, developers can build applications for mobile end users and wireless devices, with low latency. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for businesses and organizations of all types and sizes, including next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), automated vehicles, real-time monitoring and control, and so much more. 5G Edge can provide:,5G Edge private MEC helps support customer data and application sovereignty. 5G Edge could also deliver services specific to an environment and industry, such as oil and mining operations, manufacturing plants, hospitals, universities, public safety and other government facilities, sports arenas, and business campuses. Local computing could be particularly beneficial for organizations with a large number of connected devices. ThingSpace provides the tools, resources and support to help you accelerate development of edge devices and get them to market faster. Industries across the board could create more agile, efficient and proactive practices, realize new opportunities for value capture and creation, and deliver customer experiences with the following benefits:,Ultrahigh speed and low latency are requirements for many transformational projects, and 5G Edge is designed to help reduce application response times and increase performance. Private wireless deployments can help reduce response times and increase performance even further. Data is the new differentiator—the faster and better you can harness, process, analyze and use it, the bigger the advantage. Data is gathered and acted on closer to where it's created or used to help enable contextually aware applications and more-efficient operations. 5G Edge works with connectivity and device management solutions that can help enable the alignment of mobile and cloud strategies. The high speed and low latency of 5G Edge can help support the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT)—particularly mission-critical communications. 5G Edge can also help address IoT challenges such as device energy usage and battery life. Verizon Private 5G Network helps support massive IoT deployments. Resources at the edge and on-premises means Verizon customers can localize data, which can help them improve security and better execute on data management strategies. Private wireless deployments can help provide even higher levels of security, keeping all critical data on premises. We believe many industries could benefit from 5G Edge. Here are just a few of our top picks:,Global distribution and supply chain leaders could benefit from near real-time supply chain solutions that deliver end-to-end visibility and control from production through consumption. Online gaming companies could offer subscription-based gaming services, while enabling immersive experiences on mobile devices running on 5G networks. Advancements in computer vision along with machine learning have given rise to more interactive and convenient fan experiences in venues of all sizes, while providing venue owners and operators more visibility and intelligence thanks to data-driven decision-making as well as near real-time monitoring and analytics. As a result, better crowd management, accelerated ticketing and cashierless payment options are now available. Retailers could use 5G Edge to implement granular product tracking, create immersive experiences, automate points of sale (POS), drive interactive signage and smart package sorting, and gather insights about in-the-moment customer behavior. 5G Edge could enable AI, near real-time connectivity and other leading-edge technologies to fight fraud, power humanized assistants, speed up loan transactions, shorten settlement cycles, and accelerate market forecasting, buying and selling. 5G Edge may have broad application in healthcare solutions. They could include delivering deep visibility into the pharmaceutical supply chain, supporting faster, more-detailed diagnostics, enabling robotic and remote surgery and near real-time patient monitoring, and providing navigation for visually impaired individuals. From improved 3D modeling, maintenance and supply chain management to automated vehicles, robots, digital twins, materials tracking and quality assurance processes, 5G Edge could help catalyze widespread transformation across the manufacturing ecosystem. 5G Edge could support smart dock technologies to help improve safety, security and productivity, as well as enhance quality of travel, and improve tracking and auditing of vehicles, packages and people. 5G Edge could also play a transformative role in the field of autonomous vehicles and C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) applications for passenger, vehicle, road and pedestrian safety. *Not currently available for use with Verizon 5G Edge private MEC. Verizon has expertise in building, maintaining and operating both public and private networks, and remotely managing hundreds of millions of devices. We invest billions of dollars every year so that our networks are resilient and future-ready. And just as critically, we understand digital transformation and have the experience and expertise to help organizations evolve and advance. It's why 97% of the Fortune 500 count on us to help their enterprises thrive. Other advantages include:,Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is paving the way for a new era of business innovations with ultra-fast speeds and low latency. Private carrier-grade deployments at the Verizon customer premises provide even lower latency and are complementary with other existing networking technologies. Verizon 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing (MEC) platform. And MEC is all about moving computing and related infrastructure closer to the end user, so we're building out service access points (SAPs) across . Those SAPs, along with fiber, small-cell technology and other network densification efforts, help ensure that Verizon can support our customers' next-generation application requirements. Private wireless network deployment solutions provide even more flexibility and availability. Having virtualized the core of its network, Verizon is taking significant steps forward in virtualizing the radio access network (RAN) edge and moving computing functionality to the edge of the network. This is what makes 5G Edge possible. 5G Ultra Wideband embeds security protocols that help ensure Verizon customer user and development environments are secure, while managing the quality of your experiences based on user type or policy service levels. It's a more secure, high-performance alternative to Wi-Fi. 5G Edge Services is a unique platform that provides developers, Verizon customers and partners the tools to build and deploy edge applications across a distributed infrastructure, along with management capabilities for greater visibility and control. 