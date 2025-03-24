Wireless iot technologies

What is 5G Technology Wireless Business

The Verizon 5G future is here. Are you ready? A. 5G is the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. To understand 5G, it's helpful to understand what came before it. 1G, the first generation of mobile technology, gave us mobile voice. 2G introduced a short-messaging layer, which is still part of today's texting features. 3G delivered the network speeds necessary for smartphones. And 4G, with its blazing-fast data-transfer rates, empowers many of today's connected devices and services. 5G will provide data transfer rates many times faster than the blink of an eye, massive bandwidth, and greater connectivity and reliability. With 5G, your organization will be ready. Ready for creativity. Innovation. Transformation. A. 5G is a collection of different technologies and tools used to advance wireless capabilities. A. 5G is a collection of different technologies and tools used to advance wireless capabilities. Different carriers are using different technologies, tools and frequencies to advance their wireless network's capabilities to 5G. Some are embracing spectrum at the frequencies below 6 GHz (sub–6 GHz). Verizon, on the other hand, is uniquely positioned to make use of the higher spectrum. The millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum is a whole new ballgame. It can carry massive amounts of data at very high speeds, with minimal latency. It will also accommodate a massive increase in data demands from consumers, whether they are mobile-first users or sophisticated and fully connected industry innovators. A. Definitely not. There are four key elements that make Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband different from the 5G being touted by our competitors: Executive Vice President and Group President, Verizon WirelessA. High speed was our goal from the start. We were first to reach 953 Mbps in a real-world environment using Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) and the first to smash the gigabit speed barrier in wireless. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband has the potential to deliver peak data rates of over 10 Gbps. Downloads that used to take minutes will take seconds, 4K video will stream with virtually no buffering and you'll be able to video-chat in HD with near zero lag. A. With gigabit speeds, wide bandwidth and potential for less than 10 ms end-to-end response times, 5G Ultra Wideband will make driverless cars, cloud-connected traffic control, high-precision industrial automation, augmented and virtual reality, and other applications that depend on high speeds and near real-time latency live up to their potential. It will also unleash the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) with ultra-available, low-latency links and the ability to support from 10 to 100 times more connected devices. New uses cases and transformational capabilities will swell the number of connected "things" from 8.4 billion today to 20.4 billion in 2020. Verizon is working with local innovators to grow the 5G ecosystem at our 5G Labs in New York City, Washington, DC; Cambridge, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles. Together,,we are exploring the boundaries of 5G network technology, co-creating new applications and hardware, and rethinking what's possible. With 5G, the possibilities for innovation are limitless. A. The Verizon 5G future has arrived. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in select parts of Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Providence. By the end of 2019, 5G Ultra Wideband will be available in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and Washington, DC. Verizon 5G Home/Residential Broadband is available in Indianapolis, Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento. You can harness the power of 5G Ultra Wideband with our new . And don't worry, 4G LTE is not going away anytime soon. Verizon offers great capabilities to support multiple services. We have invested in a wide range of spectrums that will continue to support 4G LTE devices for the foreseeable future, so our customers can continue building robust machine-to-machine (M2M) sensor networks with low-cost and low-power CAT-1, CAT-M1 and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) connections today, as well as establish the data pipeline they will use in their 5G ecosystems tomorrow Enterprise and Medium Business Technology Solutions

Don't just connect your business. Make it even smarter. Partner with Verizon to gain the control, security and speed to overcome challenges and adapt in real time. Let's achieve . Our cutting-edge networking technologies can help you build a strong agile foundation for your organization. Remove collaboration barriers and make teams more productive with secure, scalable unified communications. Get security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Make sure teams are ready to connect and collaborate virtually anywhere they're working with smartphones that can support the way your business needs to work. Keep your teams working regardless of where they work with business broadband options available virtually everywhere. From wireless connectivity to customer experiences to business intelligence, see how 5G is changing operations across industries. Build the right customer experience (CX) strategy to help meet your customers' needs and exceed their expectations. Our cybersecurity experts can design a strategy that supports enterprise-wide security program integration. Take advantage of creative hybrid working solutions that bring the team together, no matter where they work. Meet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Help solve IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies with a fully managed, monitored and maintained Private 5G Network. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Move processing power from centralized data centers closer to wireless devices and 5G endpoints. Streamline contact center operations using a set of APIs to build customized solutions for inbound and outbound IP interactive voice response (IPIVR) and call detail reporting. Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams via a single business phone number for mobile and desktop. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, and help increase productivity, cut costs and promote safety. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwidea Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN ServicesFortune 500 companies served by Verizon Business,Read the full Frost & Sullivan . Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. ThingSpace for IoT Edge Device Development

Mobile edge computing (MEC) can enable automation, engagement and innovation like never before. And Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is a powerful enabler for edge computing. It delivers the ultrafast speeds, ultra-low latency and flexibility that IoT developers need to design and implement latency-sensitive solutions. And now there's Verizon 5G Edge, a mobile edge computing platform that brings the power of the cloud right into the 5G Ultra Wideband network, to enable the development of large-scale, latency-sensitive applications at the network edge. To fully capitalize on the power of 5G Edge and data-driven technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and more, you need devices that can keep up. ThingSpace can help. ThingSpace gives developers the tools and resources they need to deploy and manage IoT devices and solutions at the edge. Whether you're an application or IoT device developer, a startup looking to build a connected solution, or an enterprise that manages thousands of devices—ThingSpace by Verizon is the right place to start. Verizon's 4G LTE network covers 99% of the U.S. population, and low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies, like LTE-M and NB-IoT, can expand coverage even further. Verizon 5G can enable massive IoT (MIoT) capabilities that generate and harness huge amounts of data and support mission-critical services requiring Ultra Reliable, Low Latency Communication (URLLC). The future is 5G Ultra Wideband. With ultrafast speeds and ultralow latency, 5G Ultra Wideband can enable developers to build latency-sensitive applications for mobile end-users and wireless IoT devices. Verizon and your cloud application work hand-in-hand. You can connect your devices to the Verizon network and then leverage our APIs to manage your devices in your cloud application. By default, wireless connectivity data is encrypted, and Verizon has cybersecurity experts dedicated to keeping our network security optimized and up to date. The ThingSpace Ready program, along with the ThingSpace Marketplace and Open Development program, provide you with the tools, resources and support to help you accelerate development of edge devices and get them to market faster. You can upgrade your existing devices with wireless connectivity modules, or start building from scratch with our development kit. Once you have a prototype developed and certified, select an IoT Connectivity plan to get your devices connected to the network. When you're ready to commercialize your solution, you can easily scale to thousands of devices. Take control of your devices via your Cloud Partner application using our powerful set of APIs to connect, diagnose and manage your devices. Get the help you need with implementing, deploying and managing your IoT devices and solutions with our expert support team.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
