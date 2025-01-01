cloud based customer service

Cloud Services Have Grown Up: Here's What You Need to Know Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What are cloud services? Understanding modern cloud computing services,Author: Megan Williams,Today, if you're talking about disruption, transformation, agility or resilience for IT systems, you're talking about integrated cloud networks. This is true whether you're aiming for support for your business continuity and disaster recovery goals or investigating local databases at the edge to move storage and computing closer to your users. Cloud services were once just a buzzword, but now they are the underpinnings for even the most basic business strategies—providing the scalability, flexibility and speed needed to keep up as businesses move through the 2020s. But this doesn't happen without a network that's fully aligned with cloud-based infrastructures and applications. So, what are cloud services, what do you need to know about evolving cloud computing services today and how are they connected to your networks?,What are cloud services?,Public cloud computing is the delivery of computing services from a centralized hyperscaler cloud service provider. Network access is by default over the Internet, but generally there are private network access options available as well. Cloud services support resource flexibility, economies of scale, faster innovation and economic flexibility. The real power of cloud is that most cloud service agreements allow you to only pay for what you use, which can help you keep operating costs low and quickly adapt to shifting business needs. The available services include a broad range of databases, analytics, software, business intelligence (BI), servers and storage. The reliability, performance and global reach of cloud computing services have made them ubiquitous during a time of constant business disruption and unprecedented change and opportunity. The four main types of cloud computing services are:,1. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS),offers basic and essential infrastructure services on demand, typically on a pay-as-you-go basis. This includes computing, storage and networking resources that can be used to build applications without having to worry about building expensive infrastructure and maintaining private data centers. Benefits include reduced need for on-premises data centers, lower hardware costs and increased access to robust infrastructure. IaaS also helps you quickly provision new applications and boost the efficiency of delivery of underlying infrastructure by bypassing the burden of acquiring and managing physical services and data centers. 2. Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS),adds to the IaaS offerings by adding development and deployment tools on top. It offers resources that support delivery of simple cloud-based applications all the way to advanced, cloud-enabled enterprise applications. In addition to infrastructure, PaaS also provides middleware, BI services, database management and development tools. The cloud services provider generally manages everything except the applications and services you develop. Many of the hyperscaler cloud service providers that started as IaaS providers have added the development tools so they are now also offering PaaS environments. 3. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS),enables users to connect and use fully realized cloud-based applications over the internet. You'll recognize examples such as shared spreadsheets, email and calendars. More sophisticated SaaS offerings include fully realized HR, CRM, ITSM and ERP systems. Users most commonly connect over a web browser. Typically, the infrastructure lives in the service provider's cloud or data center, leaving them to manage underlying hardware and software. The benefit of this approach is that it allows a business to focus on its own business goals quickly with minimal upfront costs by using robust business tools without having to build them from scratch on its own. 4. Serverless,enables faster development of applications by cutting out infrastructure management. In serverless scenarios, the service provider automatically provisions, scales and manages the infrastructure needed to run code. Many serverless systems rely on a container-based approach, where the applications are developed without the need to worry about an operating system or any underlying infrastructure because the hardware and applications have been disaggregated, or separated to the point that the application developer doesn't have to worry about anything except the application functionality itself. Cloud-integrated networks and what that means today,As beneficial as cloud computing services have been, many businesses fall short of utilizing their full potential due to their lack of understanding of how cloud services affect their networks—or rather to put it another way, how their networks need to be configured to support better use of cloud services. Today's networks carry the load of communicating increasingly complex and essential applications and data. They need to be as flexible, scalable, programmable and as secure as the cloud services environments where the applications live, or you'll have the potential of ending up with bottlenecks, gaps and security risks that could hold your business back. This is where the concept of the cloud-integrated network makes sense. The cloud-integrated network provides more flexibility and control over how users connect, increasing visibility into traffic flows and user experience with the cloud-based applications. It does this because it connects users and applications everywhere you operate through software-defined and intent-based networking. This level of integration, flexibility and control is critical in a world that demands businesses to respond to problems with up-to-the-minute answers in increasingly diverse environments. The future of cloud computing in the workplace,According to the , we are only at the start of the journey of seeing the impact of innovation of cloud computing as more businesses are starting to take advantage of the possibilities. In recent months, many organizations have been able to accelerate business transformation— business to business (B2B) models to direct-to-consumer models—in a way that was not possible before. This is the future of the cloud, where data-driven decision-making can happen at scale, and leaders can make these decisions at their fingertips. The result is that small- and medium-sized businesses can compete with larger players through automated workflows and improved insights provided by cloud-enabled . The growth of remote and asynchronous work is part of the conversation, too. Emerging trends in more remote work mean workers have decreased tolerance for , which are primarily rooted in . Workers now place increasing demand on decision-makers to provide systems running efficiently available 24/7. Answering the cloud computing services security question,Security concerns around cloud services have been a roadblock for many business leaders. Thankfully, there are answers. (SASE) is a cloud service that can be scaled up or down as your needs shift. SASE combines software-defined wide area networking () and security in a way that helps improve efficiency and security, and helps simplify WAN deployment and supporting access to the business critical cloud services. Under SASE, security policies enforced on user sessions can be tailored to each session, such as based on the following factors:,By integrating networking and security services, SASE supports zero-trust networking, helps minimize remote location hardware requirements and helps cut back on the number of end-user devices. The result can help increase security since policies are enforced centrally and equally regardless of user location. And, as new threats arise, the service provider addresses protection issues that can free you from new hardware demands. Discover how Verizon's can help you tap into the benefits of integrated cloud networks, reliable coverage and low latency. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Webex: Enterprise Cloud Based Contact Center

Connect with your customers using a next-generation cloud-based contact center built for the future of customer experience. Webex Contact Center is a next-gen, enterprise-grade, cloud-based contact center solution with omnichannel contact options. Webex Contact Center is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud contact center solution that transforms a customer's contact center experience with cross-channel support and robust self-service, all seamlessly delivered over Verizon's reliable network. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center brings the innovation, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security, enabling rapid time to market while minimizing upfront capital investments. Easily integrate contact-center operations into several industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) systems, including Salesforce, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics and others. Webex Contact Center easily integrates with the Webex suite of products—Webex Calling, Messaging and Meetings—which can be managed as a unified administrative experience via Webex Control Hub. Users can simplify login and password management with a single sign-on to access all applications and services. Get greater control over every customer interaction from a centralized point. Track which agents, teams, sites and partners are available at any given time and send each interaction to agents with the best skills for resolving an issue. Enable agents to engage peers inside and outside your contact center to help improve your customers' experiences and optimize outcomes from every interaction. Support diverse customer channels (calls, text, chat, email, and social media) while also providing customers with options for fast and easy self-service, 24/7. An AI-powered, experience-focused desktop, including customer journey information and analytics, supports first-call resolution, greater overall agent satisfaction and improved retention. Scale and add features efficiently. User tools, such as a drag-and-drop flow control builder, empower greater flexibility and management without burdening IT resources. Integrate your cloud-based contact center solution with leading CRM applications such as Salesforce to help reduce contact switching. Analyze and manage your contact center with web-based tools that optimize operational efficiency. Manage agent performance with features such as call monitoring, coaching and barge-in. Unify your business communications and services by integrating Webex collaboration and contact center tools so that agents can reach experts in the organization to help customers. Intelligently distribute calls across teams and agents, including remote agents at multiple sites. Build customer contact flows using a simple drag-and-drop interface. Maintain consistency across teams with automatic call distribution (ACD) features that work the same for all agents, local or remote, regardless of their phone endpoints. Enable your customers to keep their positions in the queue and receive a callback when the agent is available. Take advantage of both touch-tone and speech-enabled interactive voice response (IVR) for inbound and outbound calls and callbacks. Give customers intuitive, online self-service, 24/7, using a chatbot for simple inquiries. IVR can provide a natural self-service experience for voice-over-the-phone inquiries. Your contact center solution leader,years of partnership with Cisco,years of contact center experience,minutes of IP Contact Center traffic yearly,The ability to quickly resolve customers' issues is critical to maintaining their loyalty—and the cloud can help. With Webex Contact Center from Verizon, you can delight your customers, inspire your team and offer personalization on every channel, nearly anywhere, anytime. Cloud contact center technology offers a set of cloud-based resources that empowers staff to turn their home offices into a virtual call center. Webex Contact Center digital-first tools connect customers to the right agents, transforming the customer experience. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. A cloud contact center is designed and built as a SaaS cloud solution, bringing the innovation, flexibility, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center enables speed to market and new bot-driven revenue opportunities while minimizing upfront capital investments. With Webex Contact Center, your customers can reach your business using their preferred channel of communication. For your agents, an AI-powered desktop provides full visibility into the customer journey and a complete customer history—including previous feedback—to help personalize customer conversations. Webex Contact Center is an ideal choice for:,Once you've decided that moving to a cloud contact center is the right strategic move for your business, you'll need a migration plan and a partner that can help you design and deploy your solution, prioritizing the customer experience at every step. Verizon has more than 30 years of contact center experience. We're also a Cisco Gold Certified partner and Cisco Authorized Technology Provider for Unified Contact Centers. Let us help you design a customized, next-generation cloud contact center solution with Webex Contact Center. Designed and built as a SaaS solution, Webex Contact Center can bring the security, innovation and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing scalability. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Customer Service and Experience Continuity

Support customers,The resiliency of your customer support is important. Your brand is defined by how you service your customers and community during unplanned events. Verizon Business Continuity solutions help you to provide exceptional support and care with dynamic features that can scale to mitigate,Stay connected with customers,As your business needs change and unforeseen challenges arise, Verizon can help you continually provide the exceptional support your customers depend on. From contact center solutions to customer self-service solutions, we can help you remain connected so you,Amplify your online presence. With unpredictable circumstances, it's critical to keep your customers in the know. Yahoo Localworks makes it easy to manage and update your hours of operation, promotions and special services you offer, like curbside pickup or delivery and publish the information to 70+ local directories. Empower contact center operations,Locally and around the world, our scalable contact center solutions can augment your business's ability to handle increased call volume during times of,Your business needs to equip its agents with the tech-forward tools to streamline their interactions with your customers. IPCC Network Manager allows you to make quick changes to calling plans in near real-time and provides up to the minute traffic management reporting so you can have your finger on the pulse of operations. As operational and consumer demand reshapes how businesses interact, Virtual Contact Center is a reliable and scalable solution that allows your agents to work from virtually anywhere, with the contact center capabilities they need. Activate customer self-service,With our automated solutions, you can deploy self-service capabilities that help you to more quickly scale operations during critical times, increase,Automated secure voice authentication can enhance Interactive Voice Response (IVR) self-service options and free up valuable contact center agent times for other customer support tasks. With increased call volume, automation is paramount to the continuity of your operations. With IVR, enable self-service so you can better serve,During uncertain times, call volumes may unexpectedly spike. This can lead to lengthy hold times for customers when trying to reach an agent–and being on hold is frustrating. That's why Voice Call Back allows callers to hold their place in line and receive a call back as agents become available-helping improve customer satisfaction and freeing up network resources. Public Sector,Federal GovernmentWhether responding to the current public health crisis or helping individuals and small businesses weather financial challenges, federal agencies are focused on being able to help citizens return their families and communities to normalcy. Our scalable, cloud-based public outreach solutions tools like VCC, IP Toll Free and IP Interactive Voice Response (IP IVR), can help you maintain operational continuity while augmenting your ability to handle increased call volume during times of change. Public SafetyIn situations communication is key for public health and safety, tools like VCC, IP Toll Free and IP Interactive Voice Response (IP IVR) can provide a remote, comprehensive and effective means of messaging and real time information access for employees and the general public. State & Local GovernmentContinuity of services and dissemination of information to your state and local communities is especially important during times of crisis, like now. From contact center solutions to customer self-service solutions, we can help employees continue working. EducationEmpower your faculty and staff to support parents and students with solutions like IP Toll Free, which allows them to reach you at no cost to them, and IP Interactive Voice Response (IP IVR), can augment your ability to handle increased call volume during times of change. When working onsite isn't feasible but students still need access to resources, these solutions can help create the virtual connection between parents and students and their school. Resources,Read our thoughts and strategies to support your business operations as the situation evolves. Read FAQs and information to keep your business connected. Here are five strategies to consider when determining your approach to business continuity. Our Mobile Security Index provides a detailed look at mobile threats and what you can do to improve your security. Discover new ways to optimize the customer experience. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

