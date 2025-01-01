fastest business internet

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
High-Speed Business Internet: What Speed Does Your Business Need? Business

High-Speed Business Internet: What Speed Does Your Business Need? Business

Access to high-speed business internet can be the difference between superior and poor customer service and between high or low staff productivity. It can therefore be the differentiator between maintaining a competitive edge or not. This is especially true today, as companies accommodate more , more online client meetings, and more cloud use. Accordingly, selecting the right internet speed and service for your SMB is often a top priority for managers and IT leaders. But it can be time-consuming and confusing to fully understand your firm's operational needs and determine what level of business internet speed is required. Start by considering how faster internet speeds can enhance your operations. Enhance customer satisfaction with high business internet speed,The business world is constantly changing. Companies' communication with their customers and clients continually evolves with new disruptors, devices, and technologies entering the market. There's only one steadfast principle—that those interactions are almost always online. Therefore, as standard, companies are expected to have a strong, engaging online presence and communicate with their customers in any way they desire. It can be challenging for SMBs to keep up with, but with business high speed internet access, your business will find it and quickly adopt new tools to meet your customers' needs. For example, in retail, is fast becoming the norm. This approach relies heavily on centralized cloud-based systems, which require high-speed business internet to work seamlessly. Fast internet with adequate bandwidth, which refers to the amount of data that can be moved per second, is also the backbone for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) telecommunication tools, such as . These are essential tools for client meetings and need adequate internet speeds to prevent embarrassing dropouts or poor quality experiences. Achieving seamless unified communications can demonstrate the efficiency and quality of your business's operations to your clients. Furthermore, videoconferencing and calling can save your company time and money by reducing the need for staff travel, making it well worth the investment. Overall, high-speed business internet access can allow staff to process queries and requests quicker, through whichever channel they arrive, and reduce the risk of bottlenecks, delays, crashes, and losing customers because staff can't respond as quickly as competitors. The higher the volume of activity, the more your business will benefit from faster speeds and broader bandwidth. High-speed business internet: Boost employee productivity and increase job satisfaction,Employee productivity also benefits from the ability to respond to client queries and meeting requests without disruption. But high-speed business internet can improve staff productivity in other ways, too. Today, employees use more online tools than ever before. According to Okta Inc. the that firms of all sizes across industries worldwide deploy hit an average of 88 in 2021, increasing by 22% over the past four years. In the technology industry, the average number of apps rose to 155 in 2021. These figures will no doubt be higher post-pandemic and continue to grow over time. These tools become increasingly resource-intensive as more staff use them. Therefore, high business internet speed is needed for optimal use and to ensure shared content is updated seamlessly in real-time, so colleagues aren't accessing incomplete or outdated drafts. The quicker and more smoothly staff can communicate and collaborate—particularly when remote working has increased—the more productive they can be. Whether staff is using a host of collaborative tools or not, most employees' work will inevitably be online. Therefore, investing in high-speed business internet with fast upload speeds and download speeds can allow them to complete those tasks more efficiently and help improve the quality of video conferences. Most collaborative tools are now cloud-based, and uploading large files is more and more a necessity. Time is money, as the adage goes, and productivity is the holy grail. As such, not supporting staff with adequate business internet speed could give your business a competitive disadvantage, whereas access to high-speed internet does the opposite while increasing job satisfaction for staff. Take your network to the next level with faster processing speeds,Processing speed relates to how many tasks your network can handle at a single time. For growing SMBs, need to keep up with the expansion of your business so that you can support more users and processes happening at the same time. This is also important if your business expands its technology portfolio and uses more advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, high-speed business internet can determine how quickly your firm can process data. For businesses, data is like a new currency. Companies are increasingly collecting and processing growing swathes of data to gain business insights to achieve a competitive advantage, use AI to automate processes, or report environmental, social, and governance information. This data often needs to be shared between departments and employees and customers and business partners. Faster processing speeds and broader bandwidth for both uploading and downloading can reduce delays in data sharing, improving productivity across systems and interactions. Get started and improve the bottom line,Ultimately, increased productivity, better customer service, satisfaction, and happy employees who aren't frustrated by slow internet access can improve your SMB's bottom line. Using high-speed internet also builds resilience in a changing world. When the new disruptive app or technology comes along, employees can adapt and experiment with it right away without waiting for an internet upgrade. Without high-speed business internet, your business could get left behind by competitors. If you're not sure about the right business internet speed for you, seek an expert provider to determine your speed and bandwidth needs. A qualified provider can also offer setup, maintenance, and proactive security in one convenient bundle. Learn how Verizon can deliver the you need to power your SMB. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Choose the Best Wi-Fi for a Small Business

Wi-Fi for small business

In a small company, every minute counts, and leveraging mobile technology is an important component of modern business. Whether they're located in Denver or Dubai, small businesses today need fast, reliable Internet connections that allow people to work virtually anywhere, on any device. An effective Wi-Fi service keeps everyone—from employees to visiting clients and customers—connected and productive. This sea change in the way we live and work is here to stay. A key competitive advantage,In the office, workers need the flexibility to be able to take their laptop to the conference room, down the hall, or to a sister site to collaborate without losing connectivity. To stay productive, they need to stay connected whether they're on the road, working remotely, or traveling. Likewise, clients expect that when they reach out to your business, someone will be available to answer questions promptly and be responsive to their needs immediately. Visiting customers and clients also want to stay Internet-enabled when they're visiting your business. It's fair to say that fast and reliable Wi-Fi for small business is as essential in the business world as that old standby, a cup of coffee. Special considerations for small businesses,This new work environment presents a unique challenge for small businesses, who must accommodate the new demand for 24/7 mobile Internet in a cost-effective way—while keeping their networks secure from potential threats. As a business owner, the last thing you want to worry about is having sensitive client or financial data leaked by a security breach over an unsecured Wi-Fi network. But when employees are traveling, it can be difficult for them to locate a safe and secure Wi-Fi hotspot to take care of business. Even at public locales like hotels and airports, Wi-Fi networks can be inadequate, limiting, and expensive, charging fees for access, overage, and roaming. Fortunately, if your business plan for success includes the need for fast Internet and Wi-Fi connection, Verizon has a number of to help with choosing the best Wi-Fi for small business. The best choice for business broadband,It may sound obvious, but the first place to start in improving Wi-Fi effectiveness is by choosing the right technology to power your office network. Our state-of-the-art, money-saving offer the speed and support you need to take care of business quickly and efficiently. Our products, support and reliability make Verizon the best choice for Small Business owners,Verizon's speed and reliability make Fios Internet the best choice for small business owners, with capabilities such as blazing fast speeds of up to 880 Mbps for document downloads, videoconferencing, and sharing high-bandwidth files in a flash. You can also save time and money with , which offer a dedicated broadband connection with reliable service 24/7—and no data usage caps. Whichever Verizon plan you choose, you'll get fast, 99.9% network reliability, with the download and upload speeds to help your business stay ahead of the competition. Wi-Fi routers and extenders,Because wireless signals can be affected by a number of environmental factors—including radio signals, dead zones, and router location—Verizon also offers a wide variety of cutting-edge products to further increase Wi-Fi connectivity and range. For example, you can leverage all of the power of the blazing-fast Fios network when you pair it with a next-generation Wi-Fi router like the , which delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available from any provider. With an extended Wi-Fi range of 325 feet and wireless speeds up to 500 Mbps, it's up to 10x faster than our older routers. It also includes Guest Wi-Fi—a separate and secure network for your guests. Another helpful device that can leverage the power of the Fios network is the , which creates a wireless access point anywhere there's a coaxial connection to expand the reach of an existing wireless network. Taking your network on the road,With America's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network, Verizon delivers exceptional reliability with blazing-fast speeds, whether your employees are in the office, in remote work locations, or traveling. Plus, Verizon provides turnkey security solutions like to help protect the data on all your business computers and mobile devices. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice or obtain a quote. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
5G Business Internet Solutions

Act fast to get great offers. 5G Business Internet plans start at $69/mo. Address,Unit (If appropriate)So your tablets, phones, point of sale and more run on the ultra-fast and reliable Verizon network. Either set it up yourself or have our experts handle it for you, so you can get our fastest speeds in no time. Lock into a guaranteed price for 10 years with no long-term service contracts (excludes taxes, fees & equipment charges). Choose the plan that fits your business. All plans come with our 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like 5G Business Internet. A fast and scalable wireless connectivity solution. It's also known as "fixed wireless internet access.",Based on the plan selected, 5G Business Internet download speeds include the following:,Plans reflect maximum available download speeds; these vary and may be lower in the event of network congestion. Upload speeds also vary and will be lower than download speeds. See your Verizon Sales Representative for details. - Professional or self-setup options are available in select markets and may vary depending on location and speed tier selected. - Use Verizon-provided equipment or use your own compatible 5G-enabled device (You can check to see whether your router is compatible during purchase). - Connection is suitable as either Primary or a Business continuity (backup) internet solution. - Strong network security, built from the ground up. - Outstanding speed - Massive capacity - Unlimited data- Platform for advanced features and new organizational outcomes - Become an early adopter of next-gen network technology- From a trusted business partner with award-winning network performance. New branches, campus expansions, temporary locations— businesses often need high-powered connectivity quickly for new locations. New locations with qualifying coverage can use Verizon 5G Business Internet to simplify and speed internet setup. With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey. As 5G technology evolves, businesses plan to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing, utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices in new ways, achieve scale and efficiency beyond what's currently possible and even realize new business models. 5G Business can help make sure that your offices have the connectivity they need to monitor these larger ecosystems driving intelligence from the cloud down to your executive's desktop. In the next 12 months, we expect to have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people in the initial 46 markets, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband on C-Band spectrum. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. Self-setup requires a Verizon-provided indoor router/receiver device, professional installation requires an outdoor 5G receiver and compatible 5G-enabled router, bring your own device scenarios depend on the unique specifications of the hardware. - Check service availability for the address - Obtain permission to install the receiver—installation requires mounting equipment on the building exterior, Verizon requires written permission from the building owner to install this service - Have our experts handle the installation - Connect- Check service availability for the address - Once you receive your Verizon Internet Gateway for Business receiver, place your device in an open area on an elevated surface and plug in the power cord. - Do not unplug - When you see a solid white light, you're on the Verizon network and can connect using the WiFi information on the bottom of the device. For detailed setup instructions, or if you need assistance, please visit:- Check the service qualification for the address & work with your sales rep to identify a compatible device. - Obtain a device/SIM compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network (note IMEI and ICCID for ordering process). - Install compatible 5G device. - Place order for appropriate 5G Business Internet plan (based on device specifications and & qualification). - Activate compatible 5G device and connect. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Existing customers, to your business account or . For public sector, call,Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. Customers must be in good standing and retain 5G Business internet at the current service address; any customer-initiated change to the service or service plan cancels the price guarantee. Changes or disruptions to 5G Business internet service to your location outside of Verizon's control will cancel the price guarantee. Terms apply. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
