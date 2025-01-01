Iot device examples

What Are the Types of IoT Sensors? Business

What are the types of IoT sensors?,Author: Poornima Apte,Picture a simple home thermostat. When set to a specific temperature, it measures ambient temperature and signals the HVAC systems to heat or cool the house accordingly. IoT sensors function much like the thermostat, but with one key difference: They connect to the internet. Because sensor-embedded devices can relay the data they measure through the Internet, enterprises can develop models to analyze the data and fine-tune operating conditions for hundreds of thousands of systems. Operational efficiencies follow. The potential for IoT and IIoT (IoT's industrial equivalent) is enormous. The will grow at a compounded annual rate of 28.6% from 2021-2026, reaching $29.6 billion, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets. Types of IoT sensors,With this huge potential comes IoT applications for nearly all industries. This means that there is an IoT sensor for practically every parameter that enterprises across every industry could possibly need to measure. A few common ones include:,Temperature sensors,Just like a thermostat, temperature IoT sensors measure fluctuations in heat and relay that information, but they also relay that data through the internet. In agriculture, soil temperature measurements can dictate crop plantation and watering schedules. In manufacturing, measuring temperature profiles of machines can signal when they are about to break down and deliver predictive maintenance. Pressure sensors,Pressure sensors used in IoT convert varying pressure to a measurable electrical signal. For example, in chemical plants, measuring pressure can help to detect vacuum leaks in equipment. Gas pipelines use pressure sensors to warn of faults in infrastructure. Proximity sensors,These sensors used in IoT can detect, without contact, when objects come close to the sensor's field or range. Autonomous driving sees implementations of proximity sensors for collision avoidance. These kinds of IoT sensors also find uses in retail where personalized store offers can be pushed through mobile notifications depending on the customer who walks in through the door. Accelerometers,The rate at which an object is approaching is useful information for central monitoring systems to process. These IoT-enabled sensors can measure acceleration as well as changes to gravity. For example, to detect falls among the elderly IoT-based accelerometers can detect movement associated with waking up, walking as well as falls. Humidity sensors,These sensors used in IoT measure the amount of water vapor in the air and convert it into a measurable electrical signal. Combined with temperature sensors, these devices can be used extensively in agriculture to verify growing conditions. Globally, 12 million sensors will be used in agriculture by 2023, as predicts. The combination of temperature and humidity sensors also plays a key role in supply chains and cold chain management. Perishable foods and pharmaceuticals especially benefit from use of such sensors. Sensors used in IoT vary in addition to these. Industries use level sensors (to detect filling of tanks in production, for example), gas sensors for air quality measurements and radar sensors for measuring vehicular distance. The smart cities of the future will drive ahead with such sensors to ease traffic congestion. Why IoT needs Network as a Service (NaaS),Industrial implementations of IoT will need not only the sensors but also a way for machine-to-machine communications (M2M) to be relayed to the cloud through a secure, reliable and scalable network. The IoT ecosystem is often complex, and the sampling of data needs to consider device life and communication capabilities. In essence, without network connectivity, you cannot realize the full potential of IoT or work with it in real time. Many businesses who might have ambitious IoT deployment plans find that the rigorous network infrastructure they need can be a real obstacle to a successful implementation. Such businesses may find the inability to scale connectivity infrastructure needs up and down as IoT deployments change especially frustrating. Dynamic applications, such as IoT and AI, need dynamic, scalable platforms to support them—something that is not easily achieved. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offers a workaround for such infrastructure challenges. Virtualized services can be scaled up and down quickly, and enterprises only pay for as much as they consume. They do not need to invest in heavy capital expenditures but instead move NaaS to operational expenses. As a result, businesses that need mission-critical IoT sensors but cannot afford the frequently changing hardware and infrastructure needs could consider (NaaS). The pay-as-you-go model ensures that enterprises can scale demand up or down as needs change. Equally important, these services update with the latest hardware, so enterprises can rest assured that the infrastructure they are working with is current and suited to their needs. An additional advantage: NaaS services are frequently monitored for security concerns and stay current with patches. The NaaS model is compelling for businesses that want to realize the promise of IIoT without large upfront investments in necessary network infrastructure—and the talent to manage entire ecosystems. IoT sensors are helping to drive data-driven digital transformation. Learn how can enable enterprises to harvest information at scale and realize operational efficiencies. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. 
Getting Started With IoT: Steps for SMBs Business

Getting started with IoT: Steps for SMBs,Author: Scott Steinberg,Verizon's (SMB) survey highlighted the importance of investing in technology, with it seen as a key ally to help them overcome lingering challenges to improve sales, boost talent acquisition, and tackle rising inflation and supply chain issues. An important technology to consider is the Internet of Things (IoT), with forecast to reach $594 billion this year alone, according to CompTIA. Here's a look at how SMBs can make the most of the technology, including how IoT programming and solutions can help to add value, and where it makes sense to consider adding IoT developments and offerings to your business strategy. What is IoT technology?,The (IoT) describes a network of devices that, in effect, talk to each other via the Internet. IoT devices are equipped with connections and sensors that allow them to communicate and share information. You may already use many IoT devices—ATMs, fitness trackers, voice assistants are all common examples. Berg Insight estimates there will be . Data generated by IoT devices can be collected, viewed, analyzed and used to produce process or business improvements. In effect, getting started with IoT and technology could allow you to see what's happening in your business more readily, spot emerging patterns and introduce far greater context, awareness and insight into customer exchanges or interactions. IoT use cases for SMBs,Moving on from the theory of IoT technology, consider some common use cases that might be applicable to SMBs thinking of getting started with IoT. Organizations in every field—such as retail, finance, insurance, manufacturing, etc.—are now getting started with IoT programming and technology to help enhance customer service, improve operations and deliver business wins. Here are a few example use cases:,The advantages of getting started with IoT development,There are many reasons for SMBs to , with benefits including:,Making the Internet of Things work for you,Getting started with IoT can be a much easier process when done strategically and with a plan. Those looking for simple starting points might:,As you begin to take a closer look at IoT development, remember: There are many ways that small and mid-sized businesses stand to gain by embracing it. Are you considering getting started with IoT technologies? Find out how Verizon's Internet of Things solutions can . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know.
ThingSpace for IoT Edge Device Development

Mobile edge computing (MEC) can enable automation, engagement and innovation like never before. And Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is a powerful enabler for edge computing. It delivers the ultrafast speeds, ultra-low latency and flexibility that IoT developers need to design and implement latency-sensitive solutions. And now there's Verizon 5G Edge, a mobile edge computing platform that brings the power of the cloud right into the 5G Ultra Wideband network, to enable the development of large-scale, latency-sensitive applications at the network edge. To fully capitalize on the power of 5G Edge and data-driven technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and more, you need devices that can keep up. ThingSpace can help. ThingSpace gives developers the tools and resources they need to deploy and manage IoT devices and solutions at the edge. Whether you're an application or IoT device developer, a startup looking to build a connected solution, or an enterprise that manages thousands of devices—ThingSpace by Verizon is the right place to start. Verizon's 4G LTE network covers 99% of the U.S. population, and low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies, like LTE-M and NB-IoT, can expand coverage even further. Verizon 5G can enable massive IoT (MIoT) capabilities that generate and harness huge amounts of data and support mission-critical services requiring Ultra Reliable, Low Latency Communication (URLLC). The future is 5G Ultra Wideband. With ultrafast speeds and ultralow latency, 5G Ultra Wideband can enable developers to build latency-sensitive applications for mobile end-users and wireless IoT devices. Verizon and your cloud application work hand-in-hand. You can connect your devices to the Verizon network and then leverage our APIs to manage your devices in your cloud application. By default, wireless connectivity data is encrypted, and Verizon has cybersecurity experts dedicated to keeping our network security optimized and up to date. The ThingSpace Ready program, along with the ThingSpace Marketplace and Open Development program, provide you with the tools, resources and support to help you accelerate development of edge devices and get them to market faster. You can upgrade your existing devices with wireless connectivity modules, or start building from scratch with our development kit. Once you have a prototype developed and certified, select an IoT Connectivity plan to get your devices connected to the network. When you're ready to commercialize your solution, you can easily scale to thousands of devices. Take control of your devices via your Cloud Partner application using our powerful set of APIs to connect, diagnose and manage your devices. Get the help you need with implementing, deploying and managing your IoT devices and solutions with our expert support team. Give us a call. Contact a 5G Edge expert
