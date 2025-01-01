Iot professional and managed services

Professional & Managed Services for Government

The ever-evolving technology landscape requires agencies to pursue contact center strategies that can meet the demanding citizen and agency workforce expectations and move at the speed of change thus providing them with a competitive edge. Verizon provides an end-to-end portfolio of professional services to create better experiences, drive measurable results, and mitigate security risks for your agency. Our portfolio connects all of your assets—people, processes and technologies—under one managed, secure ecosystem. Verizon provides professional services across its complete product portfolio to solve for all business challenges—Customer Contact Solutions, Mobility/IoT, Security, Inbound Voice Communications. We offer end-to-end capabilities to keep your focus on transforming business processes to improve your customer experiences. Our professional services experts are your trusted advisors who:,We have the expertise to help government agencies of all sizes take on their greatest challenges. Let us show you how Verizon and Cisco collaboration solutions can transform your government agency into a workplace of the future.
Professional and Managed Services for the Public Sector

Digitally transform your organization with innovative, secure solutions for Public Sector, with help from experts. Explore world-class solutions that help your agency scale securely—all while helping to reduce costs. Help secure your data and network with personalized IT solutions and next-generation cybersecurity. Help transform your network infrastructure, improve operations, migrate from legacy systems and secure your data. Unify communications and help create  secure, collaborative work environments that increase productivity and produce better results. Help enhance customer experiences leveraging fast, reliable, effective services on advanced communications and technology platforms. Find the help you need to deliver better experiences to citizens and employees—through our associations with state and local government contracts. Discover a managed suite of flexible, scalable technology solutions designed to help alleviate the complexity of design, implementation and support. Learn how Verizon provides a comprehensive suite of public safety solutions—from threat detection to real-time response—to support the people who keep your people safe. Find the right services to support your digital transformation journey. Leverage a cost-effective alternative to in-house IT monitoring and management. Our services span a wide spectrum of technologies, along with the support to help strategically plan and implement them. Easily upgrade your legacy networks, leveraging technologies such as SD WAN and Network Function Virtualization (NFV). Smoothly implement world-class voice and data solutions—with the help you need to plan, design and deploy them. Tackle major breaches with agility. We can help assess your infrastructure, data and policies to identify vulnerabilities and mitigate risk. Protect against mobile-work vulnerabilities—with technologies that connect employees and devices to critical resources more securely. Get 24/7 network and security support for a more predictable, cost-effective alternative to in-house management. So IT staff can focus on your strategic priorities. Outsource day-to-day tasks with a suite of solutions designed to deliver the performance and connectivity you need to stay up and running. Guard against cyberattacks with security support to help you spot potential threats—before they have an impact on your agency. Protect mobile data with solutions managed through a single portal—to help streamline device deployment, maintain security and control costs. Achieve a more personalized customer experience by easily matching users with the right agent, to help increase first-call resolutions. Use our easy assessment tool to gain insights into your organization's stage of digital transformation—and create an action plan.*,Learn how Verizon supplied 5G internet to 14 learning centers and K-12 schools to help about 6,500 students during the pandemic. Managed WAN Service

,Keep your WAN running smoothly Big Data. Cloud computing. Mobility. Collaboration. Security. To make the most of all your IT investments, you need them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently. It all falls on your wide area network (WAN), which in turn falls on your IT staff to manage. If your team doesn't have the time and resources—let alone the expertise—consider our Managed WAN service. Our experts have more than two decades of experience managing customer networks. When you partner with us, you'll give your IT staff some much-needed relief—and the freedom they need to focus on your big-picture technology roadmap. It's how we're helping major enterprises like Target keep employees connected to critical apps throughout its 2,000 stores, while adapting quickly to the latest technologies. All without adding to its IT team's to-do list. We can help you find the right wide area network solution that meets your needs. What is Managed WAN?,Your WAN connects every part of your organization. When it doesn't perform well, neither does your business. Managed WAN lets you outsource the management to us, so you can be sure you're delivering the reliable performance and private connectivity you need to keep all your sites up and running. How does Managed WAN work?,With Managed WAN, you choose the exact level of service your organization needs at every step—from pre-implementation engineering services to management services to reporting. You get a single portal for monitoring your WAN's performance, including critical metrics like latency, volume, congestion and discarded frames. Plus, you can track elements like project status, inventory tracking and change management requests. Features & benefits,Better WAN services help you easily collaborate with partners and suppliers, speed delivery of high-demand products and create better experiences for customers by seamlessly connecting them with employees and self-service systems. network, hosting and security devices managed worldwide,managed networks in 150+ countries,experts to support your needs,years managing customer networksBy partnering with our WAN services experts, it's not just your IT team that benefits. It's your entire business. Our automated network monitoring system can improve initial response time to network outages compared to a typical DIY customer. eBonding with global service providers helps you coordinate trouble ticketing across multiple carrier networks around the world. When combined with Managed WAN, our network engineering, network analysis, and other WAN analysis reporting levels add an additional level of support. Everything included in Monitor and notify, plus:Everything included in Physical management, plus:Learn how a smarter network can help you get results in a market that's always changing. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years.*Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Streamline and simplify your local network management. Reinvent your Wi-Fi with a customer experience that adapts to your users. Manage and extend your WAN to the far reaches of your business. Deliver fast, secure wireless access across your enterprise. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations. *2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 22 February 2023. Analyst(s) Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2023; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Press related to "iot professional and managed services"

Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Learn more

Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Learn more

Verizon Business, Cisco bolster enterprise agility with managed service offerings

Verizon Business is bolstering its Network as a Service digitization strategy with the addition of new Cisco managed SD WAN services, including support for 5G connectivity.
Learn more

Case Studies related to "iot professional and managed services"

Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Read Now

Questions related to "iot professional and managed services"

