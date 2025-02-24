what is an internet circuit

What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?

What is a Wide Area Network (WAN)?,It's about good connections for your growing application demands. Like your most goal-driven team members, data needs a clear path and the right clearances to cross the finish line. A wide-area network (WAN) is your data's highway across the digital landscape. It provides an avenue between your digital resources, such as hardware and software, and your users. Your data is like your users on the network, with things to do and places to go. If the road users take (your WAN) is pitted, narrow, gravely and single lane, the trip will be slow and possibly hazardous. If the road is a modern thoroughfare, the ride will be smoother, faster, more direct and safer. WANs that work well are built for reliable, high-impact communications. They allow businesses to route data — efficiently and cost-effectively — to and from users and sites, near and far. Just as with roads, WANs come in many configurations. Understanding some of the architectural key points can help inform decisions about your network investments. What does WAN mean, and what does it do?,A WAN is little more than an organized set of internet protocol (IP)-based connections that allows you to move data among distributed teams and devices. When you send personal emails, videos, images or text, the data files are generally simple and small enough to edit, save and share electronically. But things can get complicated when the connections that move this information multiply to accommodate more employees, office locations and cloud- or server-based applications. WANs are controlled-access telecommunications systems that are designed to efficiently transmit larger amounts of data, enabling network connectivity to a wide area. That area might be geographical, as with field offices, high-capacity in terms of processing power and users, or both. What are the advantages of WAN over LAN, and what's the difference?,If your business operates out of your home or a small leased space, you've probably linked together a couple of computers, a printer and a router/modem combination to get online. You also probably have a physical (usually Ethernet) or Wi-Fi link. This is a local area network (LAN) configuration. As your business grows, you need more bandwidth to handle more types of files more quickly and securely across greater distances. A WAN is usually the network that ties local systems together. With a WAN, your LANs and teams can connect to companywide databases and tools that facilitate conferencing, marketing automation, customer relationship management (CRM) and other business operations — all of which are beyond the LAN's scope. How does WAN work?,WANs can use different types of connectivity and technologies to bridge their various parts. WAN operators often employ virtual private networks (VPNs) to interconnect locations and devices more securely. A virtual private network is important because data handled by IP-based WANs may become vulnerable as it moves across the internet. As businesses grow, many are faced with aging network infrastructure and convoluted architectures resulting from technologies that were added over the years. To boost productivity and profitability, they may need WANs that use both wired and wireless technologies. Yet implementing both may seem impossible given available budgets and limited technology resources. And businesses may put off potentially game-changing advancements because they are fearful of the risks and costs to their network. Hybrid, wired and wireless networks can lead to delayed or flawed security updates and implementation of business-critical applications. Think of the work involved in retrofitting equipment, alone. Settings must be changed for routers and servers. Phones, laptops and tablets may need new setups. They may even need to be replaced. Software defined wide area network (SD WAN) technology may be the answer to these challenges. What is SD WAN, and how can it help growing businesses?,Software-defined networks (SDNs) are gaining traction because of their usefulness in surmounting complexity and cost obstacles associated with hybrid networking and cloud computing. To streamline disparate networks while getting the most out of pricey bandwidth, more businesses are turning to a type of SDN called . Among its advantages, SD WAN allows businesses to control several network components and processes from a single interface or computer dashboard. SD WAN is hosted and based in the cloud, and is useful for businesses with branch offices and remote employees using a variety of networking methods. Additionally, SD WANs can eliminate many manual operations and the need for expensive circuits to interconnect hybrid networks. At the same time, the technology makes it easier to maximize bandwidth in near-real time. This means that lower priority activity, such as web-surfing for noncritical work, can be sent through inexpensive public IP channels. More expensive circuits can be reserved for mission-critical and sensitive activity involving sales transactions and customer databases. One way to think of SD WAN is to picture vehicles at an intersection on a divided highway. The network's routing mechanisms are like the traffic lights. The drivers are going one way or the other, and taking turns based on the traffic signals. With SD WAN, instead of a traffic light that doesn't respond immediately to changing conditions, you now have a sort of traffic-management genius in control. This highly trained professional uses advanced tools to evaluate traffic flow, vehicle occupancy and other qualitative factors to determine whether the light is red or green in a given direction. Like this pro traffic manager, SD WAN green-lights important, delay-sensitive payloads. Others get the red light, or are routed elsewhere. Everyone gets through the intersection efficiently and safely, relative to their situation and cargo. Are you ready to move from a LAN to a WAN?,If so, you have plenty of options that can meet your needs. Our networking experts can help you evaluate your requirements and find a solution that fits your budget and ambitions. Our can help you boost your teams' productivity and simplify your business operations. Options include proactive performance management, customer support and fast network-restoration capabilities. For example, with , we can help keep your WAN running smoothly while keeping the pressure off of your IT staff. Our services are backed by strong service level agreements (SLAs). Your growing business deserves a partner you can trust to help keep your connections reliable and secure. State of Georgia Wireline Contract

98000-GTA Direct-CONTRACT-4666-VER In addition to its long-standing and successful wireless program with the State of Georgia, Verizon now also provides an assortment of traditional telecommunications, computing, and network products and services. This website is intended to provide information to current and prospective customers on contract details, product offerings, pricing, and ordering guidance. These products and services are only available to State agencies, cities, counties, public school districts, and universities within the State of Georgia. To obtain additional information and to speak with a Verizon Business Services account representative, please call 1-800-327-1306 or . Products and service offered under this contract are provided through Verizon Business Network Services LLC - d/b/a Verizon Business Services. For information on Verizon Wireless' offerings in Georgia, please go toGTA is a state agency that manages the delivery of IT infrastructure services to Georgia's executive branch agencies, as well as managed network services to 1,200 state and local government entities. GTA also offers public entities access to standardized contracts with a pool of industry-leading IT providers. The GTA Direct program provides a quick path to managed IT services from pre-qualified providers and makes those services available to Georgia agencies, local governments, colleges and universities, and boards of education statewide. 09/18/20,06/30/24 For information on setting up an account and placing orders, please contact:,Kristy-Lee Janos 404-831-7915 Please contact your account manager for change orders. 03/9/22,06/30/24 Please contact your account manager for change orders. Internet Dedicated Services uses ultrafast, full-duplex connections to deliver scalable internet connectivity to power your organization operations and network applications. It can help you support high-bandwidth applications, easily share information and enable high-speed transactions. Burstable and tiered pricing options help you dial up bandwidth with demand. Get a cloud-based security system, minimize business risk for distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and reduce downtime. Scale speeds and bandwidth up or down as your needs change. Prioritize critical applications with customizable quality of service. VoIP is a cloud-based technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of a traditional phone network. From a user perspective, it is just like using a typical phone service. The difference is that the calls are routed through your internet network instead of through a circuit-switched telephone network. Because it's so similar to traditional phone service, it's easy for users to make the transition to VoIP services. Plus, since it's all in the cloud, VoIP service provides access to advanced communications features that can help you improve productivity and performance. VoIP is a cost-effective option because it lets you leverage the internet service you are already using. Because it's cloud-based, VoIP can help you do more than just voice calls—you can also integrate video conferencing, visual voicemail, collaboration tools and more. The right VoIP solution will help maintain business continuity by forwarding calls to a preset number in the event of a power outage. Private IP is a VPN service based on MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS) that provides a simple network designed to grow with your organization and help you consolidate your applications into a single network infrastructure. More flexible internal networks help your organization automate and respond with agility to changing demands. Private IP helps give you dedicated, secure connectivity so you can deliver a better experience for customers, employees and partners. Our scalable billing structure helps you efficiently manage costs. Verizon offers a range of connectivity options tailored to organizations of all sizes in the public sector. From risk assessments and compliance reviews to certifying new devices and setting up security policies, we're experts when it comes to protecting networks. Managed Wireless LAN uses Wi-Fi to free your employees and guests from network cables and cords, letting them work virtually anywhere within your network's radius. Wireless LAN uses Wi-Fi radio waves to easily authenticate contractors, partners and guests for different levels of network access. On the customer side, it delivers greater insights and analytics into behavior to help deliver a better, more personalized experience. With Managed Wireless LAN, the network follows the user, so you can let employees and partners collaborate and work virtually anywhere in your enterprise. Benefit from an enterprise-class wireless LAN without the costs of training staff and deploying and managing new technologies. Give your IT team the time and resources they need to focus on strategic plans. Hosted Contact Center helps you easily scale, control costs, automate processes, make better decisions, enable remote work and give agents the tools to respond to the dynamic needs of customers, employees and citizens. Engage customers with personalized and seamless experiences by blending human and artificial intelligence. Help reduce the risk of fraud and remove the need to force authentication of your end users. Webex Calling (formerly Virtual Communications Express) gives you a unified cloud-based communications system with enterprise-level features. Delivered from the Verizon cloud, it can route voice calls over your existing broadband or Verizon's internet and Private IP. Webex Calling helps you seamlessly transition to a modern communications system that scales. It's customizable to your organization needs, so you can better connect with customers and increase employee efficiency. Use Verizon's IP Trunking and port your numbers to Webex Calling for an easy transition. Take advantage of around-the-clock online training, support, billing access and self service with our self management tool. Make and receive calls with your desktop phone or computer. Or, stay connected on mobile phones or tablets with our app. Never has the world been more reliant on virtual collaboration. From audio conferences to partner meetings to document collaboration, our high-quality audio, video and productivity tools help teams work together more securely and efficiently on devices of all kinds, from almost anywhere. Get everyone on the same page with tools like easy-to-use screen share, whiteboard and smart meeting technology. Join meetings using a supported browser without the need to download or install an app, or use one-click scheduling to add conferencing to calendar invites. With cloud recording and streaming, you can record video, audio and similar content to share with others after the meeting. Your Structured Cabling Infrastructure is the backbone of your network and has the longest life cycle of any network component. When planning for your structured cabling system, consider a universal platform capable of supporting both current and future applications with minimal upgrades. Ultimately Verizon will save your business both time and money. Structured Cabling designed by Verizon will handle all your telecommunications needs including: voice, high-speed data and video, Internet, and VoIP. Verizon is a strong proponent of quality installations. Verizon designs and builds to the current codes and EIA/TIA standards, ensuring that you receive the best installation that fits within your budget. Verizon can be your single source to go to for quality products, quality installations, and competitive pricing. Verizon will integrate as much as you desire into one project, with you the customer, having to deal with one entity. Verizon provides a one year warranty on all installations, and having relationships with many manufacturers can supply extended manufacturers warranties. We have the experience and expertise to help Georgia agencies, local governments, colleges and universities, and boards of education statewide take on their greatest challenges. Sr. Client Executive-SLED Sales Verizon Business Group 404-831-7915,
Advantages of Ethernet for Your Business

All About Ethernet： How, why and when businesses use it. In the beginning: The shared home network,Many American businesses take root at the kitchen table or in the garage. They put up a website, maybe add a phone line. They might also invest in a new laptop or tablet, an all-in-one printer and a new smart phone. When you're CEO of a home-based business, your network probably consists of a cable, DSL or wireless/Wi-Fi connection to the internet, a shared-internet account for your web hosting, and a router from a big box store. You probably piggy-back off of your home network your family uses for streaming TV, gaming and home security. This budget-friendly architecture could serve you well until you land your fourth, fifth or fifteenth account. Moving up and out: The copper, cable or Wi-Fi connection,By this time, you're adding staff. A few of your colleagues work remotely and travel to see clients or pursue new-business opportunities. You could be opening branches in different markets. Also by this time, you've learned that your free or low-cost apps for bookkeeping, file sharing, messaging and video conferencing aren't cutting it anymore. The broadband and shared IP that worked fine when it was just you in your garage has become painfully insufficient. As you grew, you and your clients experienced more frequent network issues, always at the worst possible times. You—like Amazon, Apple, Google, HP and many more—may have launched from a garage. You had a single copper-based link to the internet but you've now outgrown it. Like those industry behemoths, you faced a networking fork in the road, one that perplexes many a leader of a business in growth mode. When you're not as big as Mattel or Harley Davidson—both born of garage-based entrepreneurism--but no longer a mom-and-pop shop, how do you transform your network to support advanced business operations and communications?,What is Ethernet?,Ethernet is a protocol, or technology, used for connecting computers in a LAN, or local area network. A technology in wide use since the 1990s, Ethernet is widely installed, serving as a standard for data formatting and transmission. Ethernet, a packet-based technology (versus one, like TDM, that operates in time slots and circuit switching), is how countless people and businesses connect to the internet, a global packet-switching network. In buildings across the planet, companies and individuals connect to the internet via Ethernet technology and cables. Tech you can grow with: Ethernet is a connectivity high-achiever,When evaluating options for networking and internet connectivity, smart choices can be complicated by the many varying pros and cons of different media and technologies. For example, DSL (digital subscriber line), which is a fixed-wireline type of broadband, is widely available, as is Wi-Fi. Both are usually quick and easy to activate. Monthly recurring costs (MRC) also tend to be lower than for, say, fiber-optic connections. DSL is usually more reliable than Wi-Fi, but both have low reliability compared to cable and fiber. Businesses with a single small location and a small staff of office-based workers may be fine with DSL or Wi-Fi when their online activity is limited mostly to email. More businesses today are increasingly large consumers of data, and their bandwidth needs are beyond what DSL and Wi-Fi can deliver affordably to power daily operations. Growing businesses in sectors that include real estate, healthcare and entertainment, as well as professional services such as government affairs, communications and PR, law and HR, need major bandwidth for their heavy cloud-computing requirements. Highly mobile and collaborative teams depend on advanced applications for CRM, ERP, and more that are best delivered by cable or fiber-optic networks. A common technology for cable transmission is TDM (time division multiplexing) often with a PBX box. With fiber, Ethernet is the standard. For businesses that are on the move, the connectivity choice will often come down to TDM with cable—also referred to as T1 service--or Ethernet over fiber—also known as metro or carrier Ethernet. Where fiber is available, Ethernet excels on a number of fronts. Two key points are worth considering. Ethernet far exceeds what TDM can deliver. With Ethernet's high capacity over fiber, bandwidths of 10 Gbps are available on a single line. To reach these levels with TDM, additional circuits must be purchased at prices that become very steep very quickly. Ethernet is easily configured to accommodate class of service (CoS) for separating sensitive and bandwidth-heavy apps from, for example, email, social media and web surfing. A circuit-switched technology, TDM is out of sync, literally, with the packet-switched technologies that dominate cloud computing. Tech you can adopt: Moving from legacy networks to Ethernet,For those still relying on TDM, the pressure is building to update and upgrade. Fewer carriers now support the legacy technology and equipment, and advanced cloud-based services are beyond TDM's reach. The good news is that migrating to Ethernet needn't be complicated or costly. The move can be particularly painless for businesses with only a few sites. Ethernet equipment is widely available and prices are coming down. Ethernet switches, routers, cables and other gear is largely off-the-shelf and less likely to require a full retrofit down the line. The technology enables "plug-and-play" provisioning and scaling. TDM typically involves hardware reconfigurations. Moreover, Ethernet can act as a second network, allowing a TDM, DSL or other system to serve as a backup. Or vice versa. For a phased approach to Ethernet adoption, it's a simple matter to connect Ethernet for one purpose or device while using another technology, such as Wi-Fi or TDM, for others. Top service providers have numerous options for transitioning to . Verizon, for example, offers which is protocol transparent for any-to-any connectivity. Dedicated and switched services also are available across Verizon's Ethernet portfolio. What's in it for you?,Extending your ability to grow, and compete with advanced cloud-computing services, is simplified when Ethernet is your go-to technology. 