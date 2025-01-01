What is cloud ivr

conversational interactive voice response (IVR
Give busy agents a break and deliver faster, more intuitive customer service with contact center AI and conversational interactive voice response (IVR). Today's busy customers are often frustrated by touch-tone IVR systems with complicated, unhelpful menu trees. Verizon Conversational IVR (CIVR) is different. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and delivered across the Verizon ...
Conversational IVR

Give busy agents a break and deliver faster, more intuitive customer service with contact center AI and conversational interactive voice response (IVR). Today's busy customers are often frustrated by touch-tone IVR systems with complicated, unhelpful menu trees. Verizon Conversational IVR (CIVR) is different. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and delivered across the Verizon IP Toll Free network, it can anticipate callers' needs, carry on conversations that almost feel human and let callers interact with the system in their own words. Verizon also offers Google Contact Center AI (CCAI) . The Google CCAI platform helps your customers with human-like AI-powered contact center experiences, freeing up your human agents' time and helping to lower costs. Government agencies that need fast, customized assistance to handle large numbers of constituent inquiries. Businesses looking to streamline operations and reduce agent call volumes while still providing a high-quality customer experience. Organizations that want to,Verizon CIVR uses speech technology powered by AI to deliver an intuitive customer service experience that can help callers resolve issues on their own. It anticipates their needs and lets them interact with the system more naturally, using their own words. Verizon CIVR can help you improve first-call resolution, deliver a better customer experience, reduce agent workloads and control costs. By minimizing customer frustration, CIVR can help improve brand perception and build customer loyalty. Our cutting-edge features can help you deliver a better customer experience. Advanced speech recognition and natural language understanding (NLU) help accurately capture callers' intent. Callers are sent to the right place the first time, improving use of the automated system and reducing the need for live agents. Match phone numbers with customer data to identify callers and create more personalized experiences that can anticipate customer needs. Advanced application performance reporting and analytics reveal actionable insights to optimize the performance of your IVR. Predict caller intent, deliver personalized menus and help route callers to the right destination quickly. Whether you want the flexibility of the cloud or prefer to manage the system yourself, both options deliver a full conversational IVR experience. Google Cloud CCAI helps you leverage AI to scale your contact center interactions while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction. CCAI can improve customer service with AI that understands, interacts and talks with customers. This can increase first call resolution through self-service with a virtual agent. And it frees up human agents to concentrate on more complex calls and can help reduce contact center costs. Conversational IVR can enhance the customer experience by giving customers the option to engage through the methods they prefer. Verizon Conversational IVR uses speech technology, powered by AI, to deliver an intuitive customer experience. Help keep your IVR system operating at peak performance, even when call volumes are high. These tips can help increase customer satisfaction—and build loyalty. Deliver personalized customer information quickly and across channels. Integrating conversational AI with IVR and other customer service channels can be a major challenge. You need an expert to help you design, develop and optimize your speech-enabled applications. Verizon is a leader in customer experience and the call-center industry. We have years of experience integrating and deploying conversational IVR solutions and offer a best-in-class solution. We can help you adapt your solution for specific customer journeys. Our analytics help you understand and continuously improve performance. Empower customers to resolve common inquiries and transactions efficiently, 24/7/365. Deliver a consistent customer experience across all channels—web, mobile apps or a messenger platform. Help agents resolve issues quickly and consistently, with help from AI and machine learning. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Cloud Contact Center

Deliver the ultimate customer experience with unified customer interactions, built-in AI and rich customer experience (CX) platforms. Give customers a simple and effortless journey, including being able to move from one channel to another easily without having to reenter information or repeat an issue's context. Integrate customer touchpoints with AI-driven, all-in-one platforms for voice, digital and workforce engagement that scales and is easy to use. Empower employees with the tools they need to make their jobs easier, to add efficiency and to deliver better CX. Increase customer satisfaction and loyalty with data- and analytics-driven CX personalization that recognizes customer interactions and tailors their individual experiences accordingly. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Engage your customers through our next-generation cloud contact center. Verizon cloud-based solutions work together to help a toy manufacturer scale to meet a 300% increase in holiday demand. Unifying its contact centers onto a single platform helped this bank do more than improve experiences. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. Learn why customer loyalty depends on a seamless journey, every time. How personalized, proactive customer service creates next-generation customer experiences. Your cloud contact center is the central nervous system for your business. That's why you need to be wary of low-cost and easy-to-deploy promises. Finding the right balance between AI and human interactions—and appropriate transparency around the use of AI in business—will be increasingly important. A customer service or call center platform offering advanced features and technology in the cloud. CCaaS platforms are usually provided by a third party and typically include core technologies like automatic call distribution (ACD), interactive voice response (IVR), AI, workforce management tools, analytics and more. A hosted contact center is a communications solution tied to a physical server. A cloud contact center leverages cloud computing, so there is no need for direct network connections or client-side infrastructure or physical servers.
Voice Call Back Cloud Solutions: Virtual Queue Management

Elevate caller experiences and retention. Puts incoming calls into a cloud-based virtual queue with innovative callback capabilities that help transform call center success. Voice Call Back Cloud helps you create a natural flow from your interactive voice response (IVR) solution to your callback and queue management experience. We provide professional IVR voice prompts for callback right out of the box, so your callback offer can sound legitimate. Voice Call Back Cloud lets you offer the callback option during the IVR stage after your IVR authentication, segmentation and self-service options. You can present the callback option early to help eliminate the frustration of being put in a hold queue before knowing there's a callback option. Our customer callback and queue management solution also gives you the flexibility to execute different callback strategies for end of day and after hours, so you can prevent call build-up at the end of normal business hours. Customize your estimated callback time (ECBT) offer to be as compelling as you like. That includes providing some good news before announcing the ECBT. Includes smart rules for customizing 35 different callback settings, pacing synchronization, SMS status notifications to update callers, callback confirmations, reminders, customer-first dialing, agent-first dialing, post-callback surveys and more. Voice Call Back Cloud can integrate with all of your communication channels across all your business units, regardless of size or infrastructure, to help create consistent customer experiences to minimize customers abandoning you. Customers browsing your site or chatting with an agent can receive a callback using the click-to-call scheduler, enabling a "let us call you" experience. Callers can request a callback from a digital or voice channel, which can help minimize hold times. These requests retain call context and additional information about the call across all channels. Call context information includes information collected from IVR interactions prior to the callback offer, a chat session, or a webpage trail and input to assist the agent during the return call. Empower your customers to choose whether to remain on hold to improve customer satisfaction, increase brand loyalty and optimize contact center performance. Let customers schedule a callback at a more convenient time or when the next agent becomes available. Use customer-first callbacks to dial the caller first to mitigate agent idle time. Minimize excessive repeat calls that can negatively impact the accuracy of workforce management forecasting. As a cloud-based service, Voice Call Back Cloud requires no additional on-premises equipment, eliminates maintenance costs and enables rapid implementation. Integrates with Verizon contact center solutions, as well as other automatic call distribution (ACD) and Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions. Having only one pacing setting can put operational efficiency at risk. Instead of only relying on first-in, first-out (FIFO) pacing, you can slow down or speed up pacing based on changing needs. The flexibility to deploy either customer-first or agent-first dialing for different lines of business or agent pools can help increase agent satisfaction and productivity. Get the flexibility to modify how callback works during regular business hours, right before closing and after closing. The solution also uses predictive algorithms to help you decide whether or not to call back near or after closing. Maintain queue integrity by checking inbound phone numbers against those already in the callback queue, and gently reminding and preventing callers from doubling up on scheduled callbacks. Build trust with your customers with immediate push-out text confirmations after a caller schedules a callback, as well as texting reminders about upcoming scheduled calls. Measure KPIs critical to score impact, including average response time, punctuality, wait time and call time to further help you improve Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). Trusted callback and queue management,Callers who chose to receive a callback in 2019Minutes of queue time eliminated in 2019,Years of customer hold time saved,Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Yes. It easily links your customers' digital journey with their voice journey for a true end-to-end view. Automated callback software improves customer experiences by eliminating or minimizing customer hold times by giving callers the option to receive a callback at a later time rather than waiting on hold. High call volumes can create stress for agents and frustration for customers. Callback technology like Verizon Voice Call Back Cloud combines queue management, robust callback capabilities and predictive algorithms to reduce the length of hold queues during peak times by giving the customer the option to receive a callback without losing their place in the queue or to be called back at a more convenient time. It can also help workforce managers more efficiently forecast staffing needs and better manage the risk of overstaffing or understaffing. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
