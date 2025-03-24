What is global iot

Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms, Services & Solutions

With our expansive portfolio, vast expertise and strong ecosystem, Verizon offers a one-stop shop for your Internet of Things (IoT) needs. Automate processes, optimize costs and drive operational efficiencies with connected devices and innovative IoT solutions. Take better control of managed assets running on your infrastructure to help enhance business efficiency, improve safety and security, control costs and make effective use of resources. Deliver engaging customer experiences and reduce your time to market to help increase customer loyalty and improve your market position. Recognized as a Leader in three Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ placements for Global WAN Services, Managed IoT Connectivity, and 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services. Gartner,In the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services¹, Verizon was recognized as a Leader for our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Not only are we a Leader in 2025, but we were also named a Leader 19 consecutive times between 2005 and 2025. Gartner,Verizon has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. Recognition as a Leader is based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for managed IoT services. Learn more about Managed IoT Connectivity Services. Gartner,Verizon's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for our Private Wireless Network solution are the reasons why Gartner named us a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services. A different view of the market can be seen in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services companion report. We work with numerous original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to certify their devices and modules to run on the Verizon network. Doing so will help to ensure the compatibility and interoperability of your IoT solutions within the Verizon ecosystem. OEMs display certified devices on Verizon's Open Development portal where they can be easily accessed by the IoT community, making it easy to bring your idea from concept to market. ThingSpace Marketplace is a one-stop shop for everything you need to start building your IoT solution right away. The right network delivers the secure, reliable connectivity that makes IoT possible. That's why Verizon offers a number of network technologies to fit your business needs, from Narrowband IoT for low-bandwidth-capable applications to 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) for bandwidth-intensive, lower-latency applications. Take advantage of a secure, high-speed, low-latency 5G network connection to help solve your organizational challenges and drive efficiency. Use our dedicated communication technologies for IoT applications. Simplify your IoT operations across the world. ,Verizon supports its IoT solutions through our industry-leading ThingSpace platform. ThingSpace features a wide array of services that enable you to build, activate, manage and monetize your IoT solutions. ThingSpace gives organizations of all sizes the required tools to build IoT solutions or use end-to-end solutions to solve business problems. Lock down your connected devices with SIM-Secure. Our IoT expertise and expansive portfolio help power a number of innovative, new end-to-end solutions that can enable organizations to become more efficient, control costs, improve customer experiences—and ultimately, gain a competitive edge. With the power of IoT, you can remotely track and monitor the location and condition of assets in transit, like equipment, raw materials, and valuable or perishable items, giving you greater visibility into your supply chain and distribution operations. Developing the vehicles of the future requires partnering with a technology innovator. Verizon has the IoT expertise and platforms to help you design, build and test new and emerging connected vehicle technologies. Verizon IoT technologies and solutions help drive the digital transformation of cities and municipalities across the U.S. enabling them to operate more efficiently, while helping to improve the quality of life for the people who live there. Discover how these two groundbreaking technologies together are opening up all kinds of IoT possibilities. Gain insights into how combining network and application data can help you avoid unexpected surprises and unlock the potential value of IoT. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. What Are the Types of IoT Sensors? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What are the types of IoT sensors?,Author: Poornima Apte,Picture a simple home thermostat. When set to a specific temperature, it measures ambient temperature and signals the HVAC systems to heat or cool the house accordingly. IoT sensors function much like the thermostat, but with one key difference: They connect to the internet. Because sensor-embedded devices can relay the data they measure through the Internet, enterprises can develop models to analyze the data and fine-tune operating conditions for hundreds of thousands of systems. Operational efficiencies follow. The potential for IoT and IIoT (IoT's industrial equivalent) is enormous. The will grow at a compounded annual rate of 28.6% from 2021-2026, reaching $29.6 billion, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets. Types of IoT sensors,With this huge potential comes IoT applications for nearly all industries. This means that there is an IoT sensor for practically every parameter that enterprises across every industry could possibly need to measure. A few common ones include:,Temperature sensors,Just like a thermostat, temperature IoT sensors measure fluctuations in heat and relay that information, but they also relay that data through the internet. In agriculture, soil temperature measurements can dictate crop plantation and watering schedules. In manufacturing, measuring temperature profiles of machines can signal when they are about to break down and deliver predictive maintenance. Pressure sensors,Pressure sensors used in IoT convert varying pressure to a measurable electrical signal. For example, in chemical plants, measuring pressure can help to detect vacuum leaks in equipment. Gas pipelines use pressure sensors to warn of faults in infrastructure. Proximity sensors,These sensors used in IoT can detect, without contact, when objects come close to the sensor's field or range. Autonomous driving sees implementations of proximity sensors for collision avoidance. These kinds of IoT sensors also find uses in retail where personalized store offers can be pushed through mobile notifications depending on the customer who walks in through the door. Accelerometers,The rate at which an object is approaching is useful information for central monitoring systems to process. These IoT-enabled sensors can measure acceleration as well as changes to gravity. For example, to detect falls among the elderly IoT-based accelerometers can detect movement associated with waking up, walking as well as falls. Humidity sensors,These sensors used in IoT measure the amount of water vapor in the air and convert it into a measurable electrical signal. Combined with temperature sensors, these devices can be used extensively in agriculture to verify growing conditions. Globally, 12 million sensors will be used in agriculture by 2023, as predicts. The combination of temperature and humidity sensors also plays a key role in supply chains and cold chain management. Perishable foods and pharmaceuticals especially benefit from use of such sensors. Sensors used in IoT vary in addition to these. Industries use level sensors (to detect filling of tanks in production, for example), gas sensors for air quality measurements and radar sensors for measuring vehicular distance. The smart cities of the future will drive ahead with such sensors to ease traffic congestion. Why IoT needs Network as a Service (NaaS),Industrial implementations of IoT will need not only the sensors but also a way for machine-to-machine communications (M2M) to be relayed to the cloud through a secure, reliable and scalable network. The IoT ecosystem is often complex, and the sampling of data needs to consider device life and communication capabilities. In essence, without network connectivity, you cannot realize the full potential of IoT or work with it in real time. Many businesses who might have ambitious IoT deployment plans find that the rigorous network infrastructure they need can be a real obstacle to a successful implementation. Such businesses may find the inability to scale connectivity infrastructure needs up and down as IoT deployments change especially frustrating. Dynamic applications, such as IoT and AI, need dynamic, scalable platforms to support them—something that is not easily achieved. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offers a workaround for such infrastructure challenges. Virtualized services can be scaled up and down quickly, and enterprises only pay for as much as they consume. They do not need to invest in heavy capital expenditures but instead move NaaS to operational expenses. As a result, businesses that need mission-critical IoT sensors but cannot afford the frequently changing hardware and infrastructure needs could consider (NaaS). The pay-as-you-go model ensures that enterprises can scale demand up or down as needs change. Equally important, these services update with the latest hardware, so enterprises can rest assured that the infrastructure they are working with is current and suited to their needs. An additional advantage: NaaS services are frequently monitored for security concerns and stay current with patches. The NaaS model is compelling for businesses that want to realize the promise of IIoT without large upfront investments in necessary network infrastructure—and the talent to manage entire ecosystems. IoT sensors are helping to drive data-driven digital transformation. Learn how can enable enterprises to harvest information at scale and realize operational efficiencies. IoT in Retail to Increase Operational Efficiency

Help deliver efficient operations and supply chain flexibility with secure, reliable Verizon 5G solutions. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. Our advanced 5G network and solutions are geared toward increasing inventory visibility, employee productivity, warehouse efficiency and more. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. Learn how automation can help retailers through the labor crisis — and beyond. Track end-to-end supply chain data in near real time with the massive throughput, low latency and scalability of 5G. Learn how leveraging technology to improve the retail employee experience can help retailers attract and retain the workers they need to deliver a better customer experience. Get all the tools you need to prototype, test, connect and manage your IoT devices on Verizon's secure and reliable network. Help improve vehicle tracking, enhance fleet operations and increase worker productivity with our fleet and asset management solutions. Enable innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences with a flexible, programmable, scalable and reliable network-as-a-service (NaaS) foundation. Redefine what's possible in retail by using the low latency and massive capacity of 5G to drive immersive and personalized online, mobile and in-store experiences. Provide connectivity, data and application visibility beyond your store walls with a fast, fixed internet connection that's easy to self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Use mobile device management, mobile threat defense and endpoint security to help protect your customer and business data on devices across the retail ecosystem. Deploy network monitoring and cloud security services to address core network security, and leverage mobile solutions to help ensure data security across all your devices. Get a plug-and-play fleet management solution that allows you to easily track and manage field services, transportation, and retail deliveries. Use our reliable 4G LTE wireless network to help keep your critical applications online or to support temporary or remote locations. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage fast and reliable networking capabilities to enable near real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies and quickly scale and adapt to changing business requirements. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient and personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Learn why digital transformation starts by bringing together disconnected systems to create powerful, modular, and intelligent solutions that can enable new functionality, smarter insights and faster decision making. Here's how retailers can tap 5G technology to meet customer expectations. An overview of 5G network technology in a business context for retailers. Covering what the technology can do and explores its commonalities and differences with other network communications options. Learn why the retail industry and consumers are both embracing cashierless checkout technology. 