technology industry 4.0

5G Technology in the Manufacturing Industry

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Enable your machines to move freely and efficiently—with Verizon's reliable, secure 5G coverage within your factory. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. Our advanced 5G network and solutions can help improve factory efficiency and productivity, and enable a safer workplace. Data from sensors, edge devices and connected systems can help you boost machine uptime and avoid costly production delays. And Industry 4.0 technologies can help manufacturers manage the unexpected. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. Today's factories and warehouses are increasingly digitized and leverage robotics, sensors, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality (AR) and other Industry 4.0 technologies. Fast, reliable private 5G networks are needed to make the smart factory more efficient and cost-effective. Digital transformation requires the expertise and objectivity of a partner that can make a quick, pragmatic assessment of the landscape and apply solutions. Learn how manufacturers are leveraging Industry 4.0 solutions to enhance OEE, drive growth and improve supply-chain agility. Connect all aspects of the manufacturing environment—from back-end office needs and research and development to the factory floor and distribution channel—on an edge computing platform. Quickly scale your network to adapt to new requirements and demands, and build wireless networks to help seamlessly and flexibly connect your devices and systems. Enable intelligent technology like predictive maintenance, robotics, automation, digital twins, 3D printing and whatever else the future holds. Remotely monitor your equipment with an edge gateway device to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, and locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Network monitoring and cloud security services address core network security, while mobile solutions ensure data security in devices across the manufacturing ecosystem. Extend network and application visibility to devices beyond your factory walls with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, applications data and device infrastructure can all be protected with a single solution. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Get the visibility and intelligence you need to transform your environment, streamline operations, gather valuable data and reach business goals. Keep your intellectual property, data and industrial control systems protected with robust risk management solutions. Help strengthen the weak links in your supply chain with the speed, reliability and security of Verizon 5G solutions. Explore how manufacturers leverage connectivity technologies like 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi to drive digital transformation. Discover trends, challenges, and the future of industrial connectivity in our 2024 report. 