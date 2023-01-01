Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Personal Business
Español
Get our best deals on phones, tablets, home internet and more.

Rediscover your favorite
shows from back home with
Verizon International TV
packages.

Order now

Verizon International TV Channels

Fios delivers more than 30 international TV packages straight to your living room. Just add any of the packages below to your Fios TV plan when ordering new service. How do I add to my existing Fios TV plan ?


Order now

Spanish Packages

All the best in Spanish-language programming plus news, sports, telenovelas, talk shows, series, and movies from Mexico.

53 channels - $10/mo for your first Spanish package, each additional is $5/mo.

See channel list

Common to all region packs

Order now
Mexican Region TV Channels

Common to all region packs

Mexican Region TV Common to all regions Channels

All the best in Spanish-language programming plus news, sports, talk shows, and more from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Central America.

50 channels - $10/mo for your first Spanish package, each additional is $5/mo.

See channel list

Common to all region packs

Order now
Spanish Region Caribeña TV Channels

Common to all region packs

Region Caribean Common to All Regions TV Channels

All the best in Spanish-language programming plus news, sports, telenovelas, talk shows, series, and movies from Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and more.

50 channels - $10/mo for your first Spanish package, each additional is $5/mo.

See channel list

Common to all region packs

Order now
RegionSpanish South American TV Channels

Common to all region packs

Region South American Common to All TV Channels

All the best in Spanish-language programming, plus news, sports, talk shows, series, movies from Spain.

49 channels - $10/mo for your first Spanish package, each additional is $5/mo.

See channel list

Common to all region packs

Order now
Region South American TV Channels

Common to all region packs

Region South American TV Channels

Asian Packages

South Korean programming including dramas, news, music-variety shows, animation, movies and TV series.

Korean

$ 25 /mo
4 channels

Korean TV Channels

Korean Plus

$ 30 /mo
5 channels

Korean TV Plus Channels
Order now

Variety of Cantonese entertainment from Hong Kong including news, popular dramas, and award shows.

$ 35 /mo

Chinese Cantonese TV Channels
Order now

China’s largest provider of cultural, news and entertainment programming in Mandarin.

$ 14 /mo

Chinese Mandarin TV Channels
Order now

Indian family dramas, reality shows, celebrity-chat shows, comedies and Bollywood blockbusters

Hindi

$ 20 /mo
2 channels

Hindi TV Channels



Hindi Plus

$ 34 /mo
5 channels

Hindi TV Channels
Order now

Daily news, popular dramas, top game and reality shows plus children’s programing from the Philippines.

$ 24.99 /mo

Filipino TV Channels
Order now

European Packages

Enjoy top-rated dramas, live news, reality shows, blockbuster movies and popular sports, including live Coppa Italia soccer matches.

$ 15 /mo

Italian TV Channels

Order now

A mix of top dramas, live daily news, chat and variety programs, blockbuster movies and exclusive sports events.

Russian

$ 15 /mo
1 channel

Russian TV Channels



Russian Plus

$ 30 /mo
2 channels

Russian Plus TV Channels
Order now

Great French language films, international news, sports, lifestyle shows, kids’ programming and documentaries.

$ 11.99 /mo

French TV Channels
Order now

Enjoy news, sports highlights, talk shows series and movies from Portugal and Brazil.

Portuguese

$ 15 /mo
2 channels

Portuguese TV Channels



Portuguese Plus

$ 25 /mo
3 channels

Portuguese TV Channels
Order now

Didn't see your language, ethnicity or nationality? Check out some of the other international packages that Fios offers.

International calling

Select a Fios Digital Voice international phone plan and save on calls to friends and family around the world. Unlimited International calling to 11 countries including: China, Hong Kong, Mexico, Dominican Republic, South Korea and India.

Check out rates