Rediscover your favorite
shows from back home with
Verizon International TV
packages.
Rediscover your favorite
Verizon International TV Channels
Fios delivers more than 30 international TV packages straight to your living room. Just add any of the packages below to your Fios TV plan when ordering new service. How do I add to my existing Fios TV plan ?
Spanish Packages
All the best in Spanish-language programming plus news, sports, telenovelas, talk shows, series, and movies from Mexico.
53 channels - $10/mo for your first Spanish package, each additional is $5/mo.
See channel list
Common to all region packs
Common to all region packs
All the best in Spanish-language programming plus news, sports, talk shows, and more from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Central America.
50 channels - $10/mo for your first Spanish package, each additional is $5/mo.
See channel list
Common to all region packs
Common to all region packs
All the best in Spanish-language programming plus news, sports, telenovelas, talk shows, series, and movies from Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and more.
50 channels - $10/mo for your first Spanish package, each additional is $5/mo.
See channel list
Common to all region packs
Common to all region packs
All the best in Spanish-language programming, plus news, sports, talk shows, series, movies from Spain.
49 channels - $10/mo for your first Spanish package, each additional is $5/mo.
See channel list
Common to all region packs
Common to all region packs
Asian Packages
South Korean programming including dramas, news, music-variety shows, animation, movies and TV series.
Korean
Korean Plus
Variety of Cantonese entertainment from Hong Kong including news, popular dramas, and award shows.
China’s largest provider of cultural, news and entertainment programming in Mandarin.
Indian family dramas, reality shows, celebrity-chat shows, comedies and Bollywood blockbusters
Hindi
Hindi Plus
Daily news, popular dramas, top game and reality shows plus children’s programing from the Philippines.
European Packages
Enjoy top-rated dramas, live news, reality shows, blockbuster movies and popular sports, including live Coppa Italia soccer matches.
A mix of top dramas, live daily news, chat and variety programs, blockbuster movies and exclusive sports events.
Russian
Russian Plus
Great French language films, international news, sports, lifestyle shows, kids’ programming and documentaries.
Enjoy news, sports highlights, talk shows series and movies from Portugal and Brazil.
Portuguese
Portuguese Plus
International calling
Select a Fios Digital Voice international phone plan and save on calls to friends and family around the world. Unlimited International calling to 11 countries including: China, Hong Kong, Mexico, Dominican Republic, South Korea and India.