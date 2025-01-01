See a security vulnerability?
Say something.
Tell us more about your issue.
Account Issues:
- An unidentified user logged into my account
- I'm having issues logging into My Verizon
- My identity is stolen and being used by someone else
- I've noticed an unauthorized purchase(s)
Device and Other Issues:
- I see a problem with my phone, tablet or device
- I'm receiving spam messages via text
- I'm receiving emails from a fake Verizon account
- I have a billing/device/password issue or a lost/stolen device
- I see a potential security vulnerability on the Verizon Wireless Website or in a Verizon Wireless product or service
Notice to Consumers.
Verizon is committed to providing a safe and secure network and we take all suggestions related to the security of our products seriously. Please be advised that:
- Verizon does not endorse, solicit, or request independent testing of Verizon services and products for security vulnerabilities. Additionally, all use of our products, services, and externally-accessible sites and applications must follow all of our Terms and Conditions, as well as with all applicable laws and regulations.
- If information believed to be related to a vulnerability in a Verizon product or service is found, then Verizon would welcome this information to help mitigate a security vulnerability or to improve our security posture. We will investigate the information and take action when appropriate.
- Please keep in mind that verification and addressing a reported vulnerability can and will take time, depending on the amount and quality of the information provided. Verizon cannot respond to every reported instance, but we will make a concerted effort to investigate each one and act where appropriate.
- Confidentiality is very important to Verizon and as such we will keep all information related to any disclosure confidential.
- In order to protect customer privacy, Verizon does request that you not post or share information about a potential and unverified vulnerability in any public setting until we have researched, responded to, and addressed the reported vulnerability and informed customers if needed.