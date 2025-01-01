Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Personal Business
Español
Mobile
Home Internet

Choose your cart:

Choose your cart:

Get our best deals on phones, tablets, home internet and more. | Shop
end of navigation menu

See a security vulnerability?
Say something.

Tell us more about your issue.

Notice to Consumers.

Verizon is committed to providing a safe and secure network and we take all suggestions related to the security of our products seriously. Please be advised that:

  • Verizon does not endorse, solicit, or request independent testing of Verizon services and products for security vulnerabilities. Additionally, all use of our products, services, and externally-accessible sites and applications must follow all of our Terms and Conditions, as well as with all applicable laws and regulations.
  • If information believed to be related to a vulnerability in a Verizon product or service is found, then Verizon would welcome this information to help mitigate a security vulnerability or to improve our security posture. We will investigate the information and take action when appropriate.
  • Please keep in mind that verification and addressing a reported vulnerability can and will take time, depending on the amount and quality of the information provided. Verizon cannot respond to every reported instance, but we will make a concerted effort to investigate each one and act where appropriate.
  • Confidentiality is very important to Verizon and as such we will keep all information related to any disclosure confidential.
  • In order to protect customer privacy, Verizon does request that you not post or share information about a potential and unverified vulnerability in any public setting until we have researched, responded to, and addressed the reported vulnerability and informed customers if needed.