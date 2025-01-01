Get home internet for as low as $20/mo with Verizon Forward.
Eligible Fios internet customers save with Verizon Forward and Lifeline discounts. Eligible 5G Home and LTE Home internet customers save with Verizon Forward and any mobile plan.
How Verizon Forward works.
Committed to keeping you connected. Verizon Forward provides qualifying customers with Verizon Home Internet services at a discounted price. If you participate in certain Federal Assistance programs such as SNAP, you may qualify for the Verizon Forward discount.
NY residents can get additional discounts through the New York Affordable Broadband Act. Learn more
Questions? For 5G Home and LTE Home, call 1-800-922-0204. For Fios Home Internet, call 1-800-Verizon.
What is Verizon Forward?
Verizon Forward provides reduced cost internet to eligible new or existing customers. Qualifying customers receive a service discount on their Fios, 5G Home or LTE Home Internet plan price.
Which Verizon Home Internet plans qualify for Verizon Forward?
New or existing customers with our in-market plans: 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus, or Fios 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 Gig or 2 Gig residential Internet plan may apply. Limited to 1 Verizon Forward discount per household address.
Who is eligible for Verizon Forward?
Fios, 5G Home, and LTE Home internet customers may be eligible for Verizon Forward if they meet at least one of the criteria below:
- Qualified for one of these assistance programs within 180 days prior to application:
- Lifeline - income is 135% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines or use SNAP, Medicaid, or other programs (Learn more)
- Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) (Learn more)
- Income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines
- Received a Federal Pell Grant within a year prior to application.
Residents of New York state may also qualify for Verizon Forward via any of these additional programs:
- Free or reduced-priced lunch through the National School Lunch Program
- Senior Citizen rent increase exemption
- Disability rent increase exemption
- Affordability benefit from a utility
How do I apply for Verizon Forward?
Click Get Started, and follow the prompts to verify your eligibility. You'll either check your eligibility in session or upload requested documentation for eligibility. Once eligible, you can purchase home internet services with the discount or apply the discount to your existing services. If you're required to upload documentation for your eligibility, you'll receive a confirmation email with your qualification status. Once you receive your qualification email, follow the instructions to apply the discount to new or existing home internet services.
Can I transfer my Affordable Connectivity Program benefit to Verizon?
Congress did not approve additional funding, therefore the last month of ACP for Fios, 5G Home, LTE Home, and Mobile plans was April 2024. You may qualify for Verizon Forward - a reduced-cost internet to eligible new or existing customers.
What affordable Verizon Home Internet options are available?
Verizon participated in ACP, the Affordable Connectivity Program, while the program was active prior to the last fully funded month of April 2024. Verizon now provides reduced-cost internet to eligible new or existing home internet customers who have qualified for Lifeline, SNAP, WIC, and other assistance programs within 180 days of application or received a Federal Pell Grant within the past year. Residents of New York state may also qualify via the New York Affordable Broadband Act (ABA). Qualifying customers receive a service discount on their Fios, 5G Home or LTE Home Internet plan price.
Can Verizon Forward be combined with other discounts?
Yes, the Verizon Forward discount may be combined with certain other discounts such as Auto Pay, Mobile + Home Discount, Lifeline, Military & Veterans Discount, and others as applicable. Verizon Forward New York can be combined with other discounts to qualify customers for a maximum discount of up to $40-$45.
When will I see the Verizon Forward discount on my bill?
After your eligibility is confirmed and you have applied the discount to your new or existing services, the Verizon Forward discount will appear on your next bill as a credit of up to $30/mo.
I participate in SNAP. Can I get reduced cost internet?
If you participate in certain Federal Assistance programs such as SNAP, you may qualify for the Verizon Forward discount via Lifeline eligibility.
What other career-building and educational resources are available?
At no cost to you for 12 months, Skill Forward provides you with skills and certificates to pave your path to new career opportunities with job-relevant programs, part of Verizon's goal to make quality education accessible for all. You must simply be at least 17 years old and based in the United States to qualify. Learn more.
I am a resident of New York state. What affordable options are available to me?
Verizon Forward provides qualifying customers residing in New York state with affordable internet under the New York Affordable Broadband Act (ABA) for as low as $20/mo or less with our in-market plans depending on speed and service availability at your address. Click "Get Started" above to verify your eligibility.