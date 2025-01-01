Fios, 5G Home, and LTE Home internet customers may be eligible for Verizon Forward if they meet at least one of the criteria below:

Qualified for one of these assistance programs within 180 days prior to application: Lifeline - income is 135% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines or use SNAP, Medicaid, or other programs (Learn more) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) (Learn more) Income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines

Received a Federal Pell Grant within a year prior to application.

Residents of New York state may also qualify for Verizon Forward via any of these additional programs: