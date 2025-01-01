Save on mobile or home internet plans. Bundle
Mobile with myPlan
starting at just
$25/line
With 4 lines on Unlimited Welcome.With Auto Pay and paper-free billing. Plus taxes & fees. For personal lines only.
|
Lines Included
|
Unlimited
|
Unlimited
|
Unlimited
|
4 lines
Save $ 5/line*
|
$50/line*
|
$40/line*
|
$25/line*
|
3 lines
Save $ 8.33/line*
|
$56.67/line*
|
$46.67/line*
|
$31.67/line*
|
2 lines
Save $12.50/line*
|
$67.50/line*
|
$57.50/line*
|
$42.50/line*
|
1 line
Save $10/line*
|
$80/line*
|
$70/line*
|
$55/line*
|
Fios Home Internet
starting at just
$45/mo
With Fios 300 Mbps and Auto Pay.Plus, mobile customers can save even more with the Mobile + Home Discount.
Already a Fios customer?
Mobile + Home Discount and/or Auto Pay discount
|
2 Gig
|
1 Gig
|
500 Mbps
|
300 Mbps
|
$ 94.99/mo*
Save $ 15/mo*
|
$74.99/mo*
Save $15/mo*
|
$64.99/mo*
Save $10/mo*
|
$44.99/mo*
Save $5/mo*
|
2 Gig
|
1 Gig
|
$94.99/mo*
Save $15/mo*
|
$74.99/mo*
Save $15/mo*
|
500 Mbps
|
300 Mbps
|
$64.99/mo*
Save $10/mo*
|
$44.99/mo*
Save $5/mo*
|
It’s easy to get
or renew your
discount
Click “Check eligibility” or sign in above to
confirm your
eligibility or renew your discount
for the service you want.
Once verified, you can shop plans. Your
discount will be
applied when you complete
your order.
You can combine your teacher discount with other offers,
excluding nurse, student, first-responder and
military discounts. Your discount won’t show up in
your shopping cart, but you’ll see it in the final step
of your order and on your bill in 1-2 billing cycles.
Inspire your students with Verizon Innovative Learning HQ
Discover how our free resources, available to all, help ignite curiosity with new ways of learning, innovative instruction and transformative learning experiences. Access lessons, professional development and innovative learning apps.Learn more
Have more questions about Verizon teacher discounts? We’ve got answers.
Do you offer any Verizon teacher discounts?
Yes, Verizon offers a variety of discounts for teachers. Our current best pricing offers for teachers are listed above. Otherwise, log into your Verizon account to see if you're eligible for other promotions such as discounts for combining services or for how you pay your bill.
Who is eligible for the teacher discounts?
At Verizon, we value teachers for all they do for our communities. That's why we offer special discounts for teachers and their families. Eligibility for Verizon teacher discounts includes actively employed, certified or licensed K-12 and post-secondary teachers at a public or private school, college or university in all states.
If my teacher status changes, am I still eligible for the educator discount?
If your teacher status changes, your discount should continue for the remainder of the year without you having to take any action. After that you will need to reapply if you believe you qualify. If your status as a teacher doesn't change, you may be prompted to re-verify your status periodically, but you don't need to make any changes until requested.
Can I get Verizon teacher discounts if I'm already a customer?
Yes, existing customers can register their existing account. If you're a current Verizon customer, see if you qualify for the teacher discount above. If you're shopping online, your discount won't appear initially in your online shopping cart but will appear in the final step of your order. You should then receive an email confirmation about your discount and see it reflected on your bill 1-2 billing cycles after verification.
How do I sign up for a Verizon discount using ID.me?
To qualify for a Verizon discount, you will need to authenticate yourself using ID.me, a secure identity verification tool. For a step-by-step walkthrough on how to set this up, please visit our discount signup guide. Once eligibility is verified, new customers will see the discount option appear in the final step of the online order. For existing customers, once verified, please visit My Verizon then go to Plans > Applied Discounts to see plans savings. Get started by confirming your identity today.