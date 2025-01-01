3-yr Price Guarantee: myPlan: Applies to the then-current base monthly rate charged by Verizon for your talk, text, and data; excludes taxes, fees, surcharges, additional plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Price guarantee is void if any of the lines are canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Plan perks, taxes, fees, and surcharges are subject to change. myHome: Price guarantee for 3-5 years, depending on internet plan, for new and existing myHome customers. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk and any other third-party services. myPlan: Auto Pay (ACH or Verizon Visa Card) & paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 5G / 4G LTE: For Unlimited Welcome plan, in times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.