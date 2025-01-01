Get great deals on your mobile, internet or
bundle them both for extra savings.
Mobile plans with our
military discount
starting at just
$25/line
With 4 lines on Unlimited Welcome. With
Auto Pay and
paper-free billing. Plus taxes & fees. For personal lines only.
|
Unlimited
|
Unlimited
|
Unlimited
|
4 lines
Save $20/mo*
|
$50/line*
|
$40/line*
|
$25/line*
|
3 lines
Save $25/mo*
|
$56.67/line*
|
$46.67/line*
|
$31.67/line*
|
2 lines
Save $25/mo*
|
$67.50/line*
|
$57.50/line*
|
$42.50/line*
|
1 line
Save $10/mo*
|
$80/line*
|
$70/line*
|
$55/line*
|
Plus taxes
and fees.
Fios plans with our
military
discount
starting at just
$30/mo
With Fios 300 Mbps, Auto Pay and
any Verizon mobile phone plan.
Includes an extra $15/mo for
bundling mobile + home internet.
Already a Fios customer?
|
mobile phone plan.
Most reliable
5G network
RootMetrics®1
Best performing
network
RootMetrics®2
Best mobile
coverage
Ookla®3
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
Do you offer a Verizon military discount?
Yes, Verizon offers military discounts on wireless plans, accessories and Fios internet service. See our latest plans and military savings above.
What can I use the military discount for?
Eligible service members qualify for military discounts on Fios home internet, standard monthly mobile plans and accessories (some exclusions apply). Our military discount includes Premium phone setup experience of new and BYOD mobile devices (where available).
Who is eligible for a Verizon military discount?
We offer military discounts to existing and new Verizon customers who are US active duty, retirees, veterans, current or former Guard or reserve, and Gold Star family members.
How do I sign up for a Verizon military discount using ID.me?
To qualify for a Verizon military discount, verify your military status using ID.me, a secure identity verification tool. For more information, visit our military and veterans mobile plan and services discounts FAQs.
Which network has the best deals for military members and their families?
With Verizon's highly-awarded network, you get the service quality and outstanding value that you deserve. We're offering our new and existing customers Best Value Guarantee, and more ways to save when you bundle Mobile + Home, AutoPay, and Military discounts.
How do I suspend or disconnect a phone or internet line for military reasons? How can I reconnect my line after a deployment?
We have you covered if military service requires you to suspend or disconnect a Verizon phone. In addition to the long-term suspension in compliance with the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), Verizon also offers a short-term suspend option for up to 90 days in a 12 month period. Read our full Military and Veterans FAQs for more information.
Do Verizon military discounts also apply to business owners?
Yes. Military business owners can save on Wireless Business Unlimited plans and Fios Business Internet. Start by confirming your business' eligibility.
How do I renew my military discount with Verizon?
Eligible service members generally keep our military discount for life. We may occasionally contact you to re-verify military status. Keep your account's contact information updated so you don't miss any notices. Important: Verizon will never call you to ask for account information.
How does Verizon support members of the military?
Our commitment to the military community runs deeper than discounts. We support America's bravest families through the Wounded Warrior Project, and partner with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Operation Gratitude and WeSalute. We support organizations advancing service members' careers including: Hiring Our Heroes, 50Strong, FourBlock, The Honor Foundation, and Military Spouse Employment Partnership. We're proud to have over 6,000 veterans, military spouses and service members on the Vteam, earning Gold status as a Military Friendly Employer.
2. Based on RootMetrics® United States RootScore® Report: 1H 2024. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.
3. Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1-Q2 2024. Ookla® trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.