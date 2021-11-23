Our goal is to move the world forward for everyone — and that includes providing access to quality, affordable phone and internet service for households with limited incomes.
Lifeline
Lifeline is a federal benefit that can save you money on your monthly phone and/or home internet service.
Verizon is committed to ensuring that phone and internet service is affordable for everyone. On 11/23/21, Verizon expanded its Lifeline footprint with the acquisition of TracFone, a leading prepaid and Lifeline provider in the US.
Verizon understands how important being connected is in today's world, and that many Americans depend on Lifeline to lower their monthly costs. We're dedicated to continuing TracFone’s participation in the Lifeline program.
Verizon offers Lifeline plans for home phone service, wireless and Fios Home Internet.
TracFone offers Lifeline services on prepaid cell phones and service provided by SafeLink Wireless® and Walmart Family Mobile.
Learn more about offerings, eligibility criteria, coverage, how to apply for the Lifeline program and more by using the links on this page to select service options.