Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Personal Business
Español
Mobile
Home Internet

Choose your cart:

Choose your cart:

iPhone 16 Pro Max on us. With new line on Unlimited Ultimate. No trade-in req'd. Buy. |  Plus, get overnight shipping on us. With new smartphone purchase and new line. Online only.  |  Details
end of navigation menu

Verizon Home Internet Unpack home internet at a price you can count on

Guaranteed for at least 3 years with no surprise price hikes. Plans start at $35/mo. With Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan.

Get Started

3-year price lock guarantee

New and existing
myHome
customers can
lock their price for
at least 3 years

All-in
pricing

No hidden fees,
equipment
charges, or data
caps

Most ways
to save

Save 40% on top streaming with Verizon Perks

Save $15/mo + Perk on us when you bundle mobile & home

Best value stamp

Or, call us at 1-800-258-3411 to order.

The internet you want offers you more

Check which internet service is available at your new home. Get your choice of our latest offers with select plans.

Existing customer New customer

Get up to $250 in Amazon Gift Cards. Online only

With select Verizon Home Internet plans.

Review details
Review details

Get $400 off select Samsung products, on us

When you spend $799 or more on an eligible item at Best Buy. With select Verizon Home Internet plans.

Review details
Review details

Get a JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential, on us

With select Verizon Home internet plans.

Review details
Review details

Get YouTube Premium for 6 months, on us. Then $10/mo

With any Verizon Home Internet plan.

Review details
Review details

Add the perks you want

Save on entertainment you love like Netflix and Max, and Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

​Netflix & Max (With Ads)

Details
$10 /mo
Save $7.98/mo

​Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads)

Details
$10 /mo
Save $6.99/mo

​Apple One

Details
$15 /mo
Save $4.95/mo

​Apple Music Family

Details
$10 /mo
Save $6.99/mo
Special Offer
Get YouTube Premium, on us for your first 6 months of the perk with any Verizon Home Internet plan. Then $10/mo after.

​YouTube Premium

Details
$10 /mo
Save $3.99/mo

​Unlimited Cloud Storage

Details
$10 /mo
Save up to $3.99/mo

​Home Device Support & Protection

Details
$10 /mo
Save $5/mo on Home Device Advisor

​Google One AI Premium

Details
$10 /mo
Save $9.99/mo

Savings & discounts only with Verizon

Slide 1 of 2 Bundle your mobile & home internet. Save $15/mo. And choose entertainment on us. Learn more

Bundle your mobile & home internet. Save $15/mo. And choose entertainment on us.

Add one perk on us (up to $10/mo) with select internet plans. 18+. Terms apply.
Learn more
Slide 2 of 2 Save $10/mo on YouTube TV for the first year Get started

Save $10/mo on YouTube TV for the first year

$72.99/mo for 12 mos., then $82.99/mo after. For new YouTube TV subscribers. With myHome
Get started

Shopping Internet for your business?

Get started

Have questions? We’ve got answers.

Can I move my current Verizon Home Internet service to a new address?

Verizon has made it easy for you to stay connected while you start your new adventure. For existing Fios customers, please click here to sign in to your account. For existing 5G Home Internet or LTE Home Internet customers, please click here to sign in to your account. We'll help you find out if we offer internet service at your new home and how to transfer it if we do.

What internet is available at my address?

For Verizon Home Internet availability, it's all about the internet technology, how it's delivered to your home and where you live. Fios provides 100% fiber-optic internet with supercharged speeds and is widely available in metro and suburban areas of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. 5G Home Internet is now in more and more places around the country and is fast, reliable home internet so you can game, stream and connect the way you want.* LTE Home Internet uses the wireless 4G LTE network to deliver home broadband internet service to your residence.

To see which Verizon home internet service is available where you live, check availability.

*5G Home/LTE Home Internet services provided through cellular network; speeds vary due to factors affecting cellular networks

I'm moving and Verizon internet is available at my new address. Do I need to pay an installation fee?

You're in luck. For 5G Home and LTE Home service, you can set up the equipment on your own, at no cost. In some areas, 5G Home professional assistance may be available for an additional charge.

To transfer your Fios internet service to a new home, log in to your account to let us know that you will be moving. There may be an installation or setup charge when your new service is installed.

When should I set up Verizon Home Internet at my new home?

We recommend placing your order for Fios internet service two weeks in advance of moving into your new home, and we're here to make the process fast and easy. If you've already moved in, you can get started right now. Verizon offers evening and weekend appointments (in most areas) for Fios. Equipment for 5G Home and LTE Home will be sent to you for self-setup. It may take 2-4 days to arrive after you place your order.

What internet speed do I need when I’m moving to a new home?

Your ideal internet speed will depend on how you are using the internet. According to a 2021 Deloitte survey, the average household has 25 devices connected to their Wi-Fi network. Each device you add will use some of your internet bandwidth, and some devices (like home security devices or smart home devices) function in the background without you thinking about them. This is why review sites like Tom's Guide recommend you get an internet speed of 200 Mbps or higher if your household has more than one person, or if you like to game or stream content.

What affordable Verizon Home Internet options are available?

Verizon participated in ACP, the Affordable Connectivity Program, while the program was active prior to the last fully funded month of April 2024. Verizon now provides reduced-cost internet to eligible new or existing home Internet customers who have qualified for Lifeline, SNAP, WIC, and other assistance programs within 180 days of application or received a Federal Pell Grant within the past year with our Verizon Forward program. Qualifying customers receive a service discount on their Fios, 5G Home or LTE Home Internet plan price. Learn more here.