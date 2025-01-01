Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
TV plans, taxes, & terms vary by region. Enter your street address and click above to check availability and details. $99 professional setup charge may apply. May be waived for select plans, locations, service combinations and/or ordering method.

Best Value

The Most Fios TV

$139/mo *
As low as $149/mo
425+ channels
1 Set top Box rental included
Unlimited streaming on your own devices included
Multi-room DVR service
Includes MGM+, Paramount + with SHOWTIME & STARZ
Channels
A special gift, on us
$200 Verizon Gift Card Details

More Fios TV

$119/mo *
As low as $129/mo
325+ channels
1 Set-top Box rental included
Try unlimited streaming on your own device for 2 months on us
Basic DVR service
Channels
A special gift, on us
$50 Verizon Gift Card Details

Fios TV Test Drive

$95/mo *
As low as $105/mo
Watch for 60 days then we will recommend the best plan for you.
Explore 425+ channels
1 Set-top Box rental included
Try unlimited streaming on your own device for 2 months on us
New YouTube TV subscribers save $120 the first year.

Regular price $82.99/moreg $82.99/mo
$72.99/mo 1
for new subscribers for 1 year
100+ channels
No long-term contracts, cancel anytime
Six individual accounts for the home
Unlimited DVR space included
0000

Your Fios TV

$95/mo *
As low as $105/mo
Choose 5 TV channels and we’ll recommend a package for you.
125+ channels
1Set-top Box rental included
Try unlimited streaming on your own device for 2 months on us
A special gift, on us
$50 Verizon Gift Card Details

Your Fios TV Spotlight

$95/mo *
As low as $105/mo
125+ channels
1 Set-top Box rental included
Try unlimited streaming on your own devices for 2 months on us
Includes Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Fios TV: Local

$79/mo *
As low as $89/mo
60 local channels
1 Set-top Box included
*For eligible new res. custs. Availability varies. $99 setup & taxes & terms may apply. Auto Pay & paper-free billing required. Subject to credit approval. Verizon router required for full Fios TV funtionality and my be purchased for $399.99 or rented $10/mo.

1 Plus taxes. New YouTube TV subscribers only. Regular rates apply after 1 year.

Enter your ZIP code to see which channels are available in your area.

Best Value

Mundo Total TV

$139/mo *
As low as $149/mo
225+ channels
1 Set-top Box rental included
Unlimited streaming on your own device included
Multi-room DVR service
Includes MGM+ & STARZ

Mundo TV

$119/mo *
As low as $129/mo
210+ channels
1 Set-top Box rental included
Try unlimited streaming on your own device for 2 months on us
Basic DVR service
*For eligible new res. custs. Availability varies. $99 setup & taxes & terms may apply. Auto Pay & paper-free billing required. Subject to credit approval. Full Fios TV functionality requires a Verizon router and non-Fios internet customers using a Verizon router may be subject to a $18/mo Verizon router rental fee.

1 Plus taxes.

