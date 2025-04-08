Apple Watch Series 11 requires iPhone 11 or later with iOS 26 or later.1Hypertension notifications are not intended for use by people under 22 years old, those who have been previously diagnosed with hypertension, or pregnant persons.2Data plan required. 5G is available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G support, contact your carrier and see apple.com/watch/cellular.3Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/watch/battery for more information.4Requires an Apple Intelligence–enabled iPhone nearby and Bluetooth headphones with device and Siri language set to English. Apple Intelligence is available in beta. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115.5The ECG app is available on Apple Watch Series 4 and later (excluding Apple Watch SE models) and can generate an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. Intended for use by people 22 years old or older.6Irregular rhythm notification requires the latest versions of watchOS and iOS. It is not intended for use by people under 22 years old or those who have been previously diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib).7Sleep apnea notifications are available on Apple Watch Series 9 and later, Ultra 2 and later, and SE 3. The feature is intended to detect signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea for people 18 years old or older without a diagnosis of sleep apnea.8The Vitals app is for wellness purposes only and not for medical use.9The Blood Oxygen app is for wellness purposes only and not for medical use. Measurements are calculated and viewed on iPhone in the Health app.10Apple Fitness+ requires a subscription.11Fast charging is compatible with Apple Watch Series 7 and later, any Apple Watch Ultra model, and Apple Watch SE 3.