Get $400 off select

Samsung products,

on us

When you spend $799 or more on an eligible item at Best Buy. With select Verizon Home Internet plans.

Features:

Home Sweet Home Internet. Use your $400 credit towards a wide range of home entertainment and home appliance products from Samsung.



TVs - Transform your home viewing

Enjoy next-level picture quality with Samsung TVs, powered by advanced AI processors and One UI Tizen OS. Control your connected devices right from your TV with smart home connectivity, and stream loads of free content with Samsung TV Plus.



Appliances - Simplify your daily routines with Bespoke AI

Experience a new generation of intelligent appliances that lighten your load and simplify your daily routines.



Monitors - Upgrade your desk setup

Elevate your watching, working, and gaming with a Samsung monitor—rated #1 in the U.S



Audio - Feel every beat with sound that moves you

Upgrade your home theater setup with Samsung—the #1 selling soundbar brand for 11 years and counting.*



Tablets - Tap into the potential of your tablet

Enhance everything you do on a mobile device with the built-in power of Galaxy AI on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series.



Use your $400 credit toward a single item purchase of $800 or more online at www.bestbuy.com/verizonsamsungpromotion or shop online and pick up at a Best Buy® store near you. *Samsung is ranked No.1 selling soundbar brand for 11 years (2014-2024) © 2025 Futuresource Consulting Use your $400 credit toward a single item purchase of $800 or more online at www.bestbuy.com/verizonsamsungpromotion or shop online and pick up at a Best Buy® store near you. *Samsung is ranked No.1 selling soundbar brand for 11 years (2014-2024) © 2025 Futuresource Consulting

Offer valid thru 6/18/25 for a $400 credit via promo code to be used toward the single item purchase of select Samsung home tech (eligible TVs, appliances, laptops, tablets, monitors, and speakers) with a minimum retail price of $799. Product selection may vary. Offer not valid on Samsung smartphones, Marketplace, refurbished or pre-order products. For new home internet customers who activate/install eligible Fios 2 Gig, Fios 1 Gig, 5G Home Plus or LTE Home internet services and redeem w/in 30 days thereafter, or by no later than 8/17/25, whichever is first. Promo code must be redeemed online at BestBuy.com/verizonsamsungpromotion. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the value of the Samsung credit if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. One offer per eligible Verizon account, while supplies last. Samsung and related trademarks are owned by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Verizon is not affiliated with Best Buy. Purchase, delivery, installation, and other charges are the subject to Best Buy’s terms & conditions.