Where is Verizon Home Internet available? And what home internet services are available to me?
It's all about the internet technology, how it's delivered to your home and where you live. Fios Home Internet is widely available in metro and suburban areas of New England and the Mid-Atlantic. 5G Home Internet is now in more and more cities around the country. Since LTE Home Internet uses the wireless 4G LTE network to deliver home broadband internet service, it is available in most parts of the country where Fios and 5G Home Internet are not available.
To see which Verizon Home Internet service is available where you live, enter your address above and click check availability.
What is 5G Home Internet?
5G Home Internet is fast*, ultra-simple wireless home internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, giving you the ultra-powerful network performance and speed you need.
- Reliable with the bandwidth you need to power your whole home with lots of devices connected.
- No annual contracts, extra fees or equipment charges.
- Attractive pricing with Auto Pay and when you combine it with select 5G Mobile plans.
- Competitive price guarantees on all plans.
- Get up to a $500 credit to help cover any early termination fees when switching.
- Simple plug and play self setup.**
5G Ultra Wideband is now in more and more places around the country, so more people than ever can experience Verizon's exceptional broadband internet at home.
To see if your address qualifies, enter your address above and click check availability.
*5G Home/LTE Home Internet services provided through cellular network; speeds vary due to factors affecting cellular networks
**Self setup not available in all areas
What is Fios Internet?
Fios Internet is a 100% fiber-optic network that delivers some of the fastest internet speeds to millions of homes in the mid-Atlantic and New England. It uses fiber optics to transmit data at the speed of light, providing a fast internet connection and powerful bandwidth for multiple devices. Verizon is one of the only internet service providers to offer matching download and upload speeds on most of our plans, which is a major advantage when you’re video chatting, gaming and sharing large files or images.
What is LTE Home Internet?
LTE Home Internet is home broadband internet service that brings the Verizon 4G LTE network to your residence. It is available in certain areas where there are no other Verizon broadband options (Fios, 5G Home, etc.). With LTE Home Internet, you can stream video at 1080p, plus you can enjoy no data limits.*
*Consumer data usage is subject to the usage restrictions set forth in Verizon's terms of service; visit: https://www.verizon.com/support/customer-agreement/ for more information about 5G Home and LTE Home Internet
Can Verizon help cover my early termination fee when I switch to Verizon Home Internet?
Yes! If you are stuck in a contract for home internet, switch to Verizon Home Internet and get up to $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee. If you're eligible to get a bill credit for up to $500 for an early termination fee charged by your previous home internet provider, here's how to get it. If you order Fios home internet, see the Fios Early Termination Fee instructions. If you order 5G Home, go to the 5G Home Internet bill credit page.
You must submit your request within 90 days of your Verizon Home Internet setup.
Can I transfer my current Verizon Home Internet service to a new address?
We make it easy to stay connected. Check out our page on moving Verizon Home Internet service or log into your account to get started.
What affordable Verizon Home Internet options are available?
Verizon participated in ACP, the Affordable Connectivity Program, while the program was active prior to the last fully funded month of April 2024. Verizon now provides reduced-cost internet to eligible new or existing home Internet customers who have qualified for Lifeline, SNAP, WIC, and other assistance programs within 180 days of application or received a Federal Pell Grant within the past year with our Verizon Forward program. Qualifying customers receive a service discount on their Fios, 5G Home or LTE Home Internet plan price. Learn more here.
What are Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi and Verizon Whole Home Wi-Fi Plus?
Whole-Home Wi-Fi is included with your 5G Home Ultimate* or LTE Home Plus wireless home internet plan. When you have Whole-Home Wi-Fi, you can choose to upgrade to Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus for $5/month (plus taxes & surcharges).
Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi** and Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus** include 3 features that help improve Wi-Fi coverage in your home:
- Wi-Fi Health Check in the My Verizon app to optimize your Wi-Fi network.
- Wi-Fi extender(s):***
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi gives you 1 optional Wi-Fi extender for better signal strength in hard-to-reach places.
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus gives you a total of 3 Wi-Fi extenders per line. 2 are sent with your order. Add a 3rd if needed after setup.
- Free router upgrade after 3 years. Included with the 5G Home Ultimate plan only.
*Also applies to the 5G Home Plus plan if you subscribed between 11/9/23 and 6/18/25.
**Available in select areas.
***Verizon owns the equipment provided with your plan, including the router and Wi-Fi Extender. If you choose to disconnect service, you must return equipment within 30 days or you'll incur an unreturned equipment fee(s). Learn more by visiting our 5G Home & LTE Home equipment return FAQs.
Does Verizon offer backup Wi-Fi?
Yes. Verizon's Wi-Fi Backup plan is now available. It offers cable or fiber internet customers a reliable solution to stay connected if their primary internet provider has a service disruption or outage.