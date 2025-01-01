Save on mobile or home internet plans. Bundle
both to save
more. Check your discount
eligibility to get started.
Mobile with myPlan
starting at just
$25/line
With 4 lines on Unlimited Welcome.With Auto Pay and paper-free billing. Plus taxes & fees. For personal lines only.
|
Lines Included
|
Unlimited
|
Unlimited
|
Unlimited
|
4 lines
Save $5/line*
|
$50/line*
|
$40/line*
|
$25/line*
|
3 lines
Save $8.33/line*
|
$56.67/line*
|
$46.67/line*
|
$31.67/line*
|
2 lines
Save $12.50/line*
|
$67.50/line*
|
$57.50/line*
|
$42.50/line*
|
1 line
Save $10/line*
|
$80/line*
|
$70/line*
|
$55/line*
Plus taxes and fees.
Fios Home Internet
starting at just
$45/mo
With Fios 300 Mbps and Auto Pay.Plus, mobile customers can save even more with the Mobile + Home Discount.
Already a Fios customer?
|
2 Gig
|
1 Gig
|
500 Mbps
|
300 Mbps
|
$94.99/mo*
Save $15/mo*
|
$74.99/mo*
Save $15/mo*
|
$64.99/mo*
Save $10/mo*
|
$44.99/mo*
Save $5/mo*
It’s easy to get
or renew your
discount
Click “Check eligibility” above to confirm your
eligibility or
renew your discount for the
service you want.
Once verified, you can shop plans. Your
discount will be
applied when you complete
your order.
You can combine your nurse discount with other offers,
excluding teacher, student, first-responder and
military discounts. Your discount won’t show up in
your shopping cart, but you’ll see it in the final step
of your order and on your bill in 1-2 billing cycles.
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
What Verizon nurse discounts or deals are available?
We offer a variety of Verizon nurse discounts. See above for our latest offers.
Can I get a Verizon nurse discount if I'm already a customer?
Yes, existing customers can register their existing account to get a nurse's discount. If you're a current Verizon customer, simply click on 'Check Eligibility' under Mobile or Fios (depending on your current service) to determine eligibility and sign up for the discount. If you're shopping online, your discount won't appear initially in your online shopping cart but will appear in the final step of your order. You should then receive an email confirmation about your discount and see it reflected on your bill 1-2 billing cycles after verification.
If I'm no longer a nurse, will I still get the Verizon nurse discount?
This offer has no expiration as long as you're actively employed as an RN, LPN, nurse practitioner or respiratory therapist. If your nursing status changes, your nurse discount should continue for the remainder of the year without you having to take any action. After that you will need to see if you still qualify. Even if your status as a nurse hasn't changed, you may be prompted to re-verify your status periodically, but you don't need to make any changes until requested.
Which network has the best discounts for nurses and their families?
At Verizon, we believe in giving back to nurses and their families. That's why, we offer nurses unique discounts and deals on Verizon Fios home internet and Verizon Mobile services.
Are other healthcare providers eligible for these nursing discounts?
Yes. Aside from actively employed RNs and LPNs, this nurse discount is also available for nurse practitioners and respiratory therapists with a valid license.
How do I renew my Verizon nurse discount?
Because this offer has no expiration, as long as you're actively employed as an RN, LPN, nurse practitioner or respiratory therapist with a valid nursing license, you don't need to renew your Verizon nurse discount once it begins. Discount re-verification is only requested periodically. If requested, you can renew via the same verification process you followed when you first enrolled.
How do I sign up for a Verizon discount using ID.me?
To qualify for a Verizon discount, you will need to authenticate yourself using ID.me, a secure identity verification tool. For a step-by-step walkthrough on how to set this up, please visit our discount signup guide. Once eligibility is verified, new customers will see the discount option appear in the final step of the online order. For existing customers, once verified, please visit My Verizon then go to Plans > Applied Discounts to see plans savings. Get started by confirming your identity today.