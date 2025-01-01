This offer has no expiration as long as you're actively employed as an RN, LPN, nurse practitioner or respiratory therapist. If your nursing status changes, your nurse discount should continue for the remainder of the year without you having to take any action. After that you will need to see if you still qualify. Even if your status as a nurse hasn't changed, you may be prompted to re-verify your status periodically, but you don't need to make any changes until requested.