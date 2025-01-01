Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Mobile plans

With myPlan, new and
existing customers can
now get a 3-year price
lock guarantee

And only pay for what they need

Price guarantee excludes taxes and fees.

Start with phones Bring your phone

3-year price lock guarantee

Mobile price guarantee excludes taxes and fees. On myPlan & myHome.

Free phone on any Plan

When you trade in any phone, any condition from Apple, Google or Samsung. With myPlan.

Most ways
to save

Free satellite
text messaging for all
Save 40% on top streaming
with Verizon Perks
Save $15/mo
when you bundle mobile & home

For new and existing customers best value guarantee

Or start your own plan
in two simple steps.

Choose your Unlimited option

Get the best 5G network now with a 3-year price lock guarantee.
For new and current customers on myPlan. Price guarantee excludes taxes and fees.

All plans include
  1. Unlimited talk, text & data
  2. 5G and 4G LTE
  3. Mexico & Canada talk, text & data
  4. International texting
  5. Verizon Family
  6. Call Filter spam blocker
  7. Home internet as low as $35/mo
Review details
Unlimited
Ultimate
Review details
per line w/ 4 lines
  1. 3-year price lock guarantee**
Unlimited
Plus
Review details
per line w/ 4 lines
  1. 3-year price lock guarantee**
Unlimited
Welcome
Review details
per line w/ 4 lines
  1. 3-year price lock guarantee**
With myPlan, new & existing customers get the same phone offers now and when you upgrade.

*Pricing: Per month for 4 lines plus taxes & fees. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing.

**3-year price lock guarantee on myPlan: Applies to the then current base monthly rate charged by Verizon for your talk, text and data. Perks, taxes, fees, and surcharges are subject to change. Terms apply.

Unlimited pricing and plan features
Number of lines
Unlimited Ultimate
Unlimited Plus
Unlimited Welcome
4 lines
4 lines
$65/line
$55/line
$40/line
3 lines
3 lines
$75/line
$65/line
$50/line
2 lines
2 lines
$90/line
$80/line
$65/line
1 line
1 line
$100/line
$90/line
$75/line
*Plus taxes and fees.

Auto Pay & Paper-free billing: When you use Auto Pay with ACH or the Verizon Visa Card and paper-free billing to pay your bill, you can get a $10/mo. discount.

Unlimited 5G/4G LTE: For Unlimited Welcome plan, in times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. After exceeding 30 GB/mo (for Unlimited Plus plan) or 200 GB/mo (for Unlimited Ultimate plan) of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot data, Mobile Hotspot speeds reduced to up to 6 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of month. Mobile Hotspot not included on Unlimited Welcome plan. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds. 5G Ultra Wideband access included with Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Ultimate plans. 5G access requires a 5G capable device.
Unlimited Ultimate
Unlimited Plus
Unlimited Welcome

Data

Data
5G Ultra Wideband with Enhanced Video Calling & Streaming
5G Ultra Wideband
5G

Unlimited premium data

Unlimited premium data
Included
Included
Empty

Mobile Hotspot1

Mobile Hotspot1
Unlimited
30 GB
Empty

Connected device data plan

Connected device data plan
Up to 50% off 2 device plans
Up to 50% off 1 device plan
Empty

Verizon Family

Verizon Family
Get peace of mind for your loved ones with location sharing, safety features & more.
Get peace of mind for your loved ones with location sharing, safety features & more.
Get peace of mind for your loved ones with location sharing, safety features & more.

Unlimited international data, talk & text when traveling internationally2

Unlimited international data, talk & text when traveling internationally2
210+ Countries & Destinations
Mexico & Canada
Mexico & Canada

International calling from the US with Global Choice

International calling from the US with Global Choice
Mexico, Canada & one additional country of your choice
Mexico & Canada
Mexico & Canada

Device savings

Device savings
Ultimate Phone Upgrade
Plus Phone Upgrade
Welcome Phone Upgrade

Bring your own device savings

Bring your own device savings
Bring your phone and get $540. With new line on Unlimited Ultimate.
Bring your phone and get $360. With new line on Unlimited Plus.
Bring your phone and get $360. With a new line on Unlimited Welcome.

Verizon Home Internet

Verizon Home Internet
Verizon Home Internet as low as $35/mo w/ Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan.
Verizon Home Internet as low as $35/mo w/ Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan.
Verizon Home Internet as low as $35/mo w/ Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan.

Streaming quality

Streaming quality
Up to 1080p HD
Up to 720p HD
Up to 480p HD

Enhanced Video Calling

Enhanced Video Calling
Included
Empty
Empty
Important plan information
Important broadband information

Next choose your perks

Only Verizon gives you 5 streaming services, all for $20/mo.

Get exactly what you want. Only pay for what you need.

Savings & discounts only with Verizon

Phones Bring a phone

Have questions? We’ve got answers.

Can I keep my current Verizon wireless plan?

Yes, users with an existing plan can keep their current plan. However, if you're on an existing Mix & Match or Welcome Unlimited plan you can choose to switch one or all of your lines to myPlan at any time. All other plans must switch all of their lines if moving to myPlan.

What are the differences between Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome?

All of Verizon's Unlimited plans include unlimited talk, text, and data, as well as 5G (or 4G LTE in areas where 5G isn't available), Mexico and Canada talk, text and data, as well as International texting. Unlimited plans have access to Verizon's 3-year price lock guarantee along with a phone upgrade.

Unlimited Welcome gives you Verizon's reliable, fast 5G and the Welcome Phone Upgrade for new and existing customers.

With Unlimited Plus, you get our fastest 5G and access to 30 GB of Premium unlimited mobile hotspot data per month, then unlimited thereafter at 3 Mbps on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps on 5G/4G LTE to power your other devices on the go.

Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate offers 200 GB of premium data (unlimited thereafter at 6 Mbps) and unlimited calling and texting from 200+ countries. In addition to unlimited calling, you get enhanced video calling which has optimized video and sound quality on video calling apps in times of network congestion, when it matters most. With Unlimited Ultimate you also get 15 GB international roaming data a month, then unlimited thereafter at 1.5 mbps, and the ability to turn on 1080p HD with streaming quality of up to 4K Ultra High Definition when you’re using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device.

Check out our latest promotions and offers.

Can I mix and match between Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome?

Activating more than one line? If you'd like to choose Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus for some lines but Unlimited Welcome for others, you can do that. Just choose the plan you'd like for each specific line, for up to 12 lines, when you sign up for myPlan. Learn more.

What are the benefits of adding a perk through Verizon?

Save every month - check out the price savings on your favorite monthly subscriptions. Additionally, by adding perks to your plan through Verizon, you can manage those perks and subscriptions all in one place. For example, if you sign up for one of the available perk memberships, you can manage the membership through your Verizon bill and keep track of those charges all in one place.

Will new perks be added?

Yes– keep checking back for new, updated perks. Since you aren't locked in with myPlan to any specific contract, you can add new perks or change them at any time. Just one of the many benefits of our new Unlimited plans!

What is data on a cell phone plan?

When you aren't connected to Wi-Fi, you connect to the internet using data. So, if you're logging onto the web but not connected to Wi-Fi, your phone will require a data plan. This includes while using apps that require an internet connection, such as social media apps and certain mobile games, etc.

What is an unlimited data plan?

Some cell phone plans limit the amount of data you can use per month (measured in gigabytes, or "GB"), while an unlimited data plan doesn't limit you. It's an unlimited number of GBs. Depending on which plan you select, your speeds may be slower in times of congestion. Review your plan for details.

What happens if I already have a subscription to a perk?

It depends on the perk and the current subscription you have. You may need to manage your existing subscription to activate a perk. Please see the specific perk FAQs on what happens with existing subscriptions: Disney Bundle, Netflix® & Max (With Ads), Apple One, Apple Music, Walmart+, 2 TB Cloud Storage, Smartwatch Data & Safety and Three TravelPass Days perk FAQs.

How do I bring my phone number to Verizon from another carrier?

When you activate a new line with Verizon you'll have the option to transfer your current mobile or landline number from another carrier.

You can also visit our Switch to Verizon page online, contact us or visit a store to transfer your number to Verizon.

  1. Unlimited Ultimate: Unlimited mobile hotspot data: After 200 GB of Premium Data, Unlimited thereafter at 6 Mbps. Unlimited Plus: 30 GB mobile hotspot: After 30 GB on Unlimited Plus, Unlimited thereafter at 3 Mbps on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps on 5G/4G LTE.
  2. Unlimited talk, text and 15 GB high-speed data per month, then unlimited thereafter at 1.5 mbps, when traveling in 210+ countries and destinations.