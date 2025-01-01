3-year price lock guarantee
Unlimited Ultimate
Unlimited Plus
Unlimited Plus
|Number of lines
Unlimited Ultimate
Unlimited Plus
Unlimited Welcome
4 lines
4 lines
$65/line
$55/line
$40/line
3 lines
3 lines
$75/line
$65/line
$50/line
2 lines
2 lines
$90/line
$80/line
$65/line
1 line
1 line
$100/line
$90/line
$75/line
*Plus taxes and fees.
Auto Pay & Paper-free billing: When you use Auto Pay with ACH or the Verizon Visa Card and paper-free billing to pay your bill, you can get a $10/mo. discount.
Unlimited 5G/4G LTE: For Unlimited Welcome plan, in times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. After exceeding 30 GB/mo (for Unlimited Plus plan) or 200 GB/mo (for Unlimited Ultimate plan) of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot data, Mobile Hotspot speeds reduced to up to 6 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of month. Mobile Hotspot not included on Unlimited Welcome plan. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds. 5G Ultra Wideband access included with Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Ultimate plans. 5G access requires a 5G capable device.
Unlimited Ultimate
Unlimited Plus
Unlimited Welcome
Data
Data
5G Ultra Wideband with Enhanced Video Calling & Streaming
5G Ultra Wideband
5G
4X faster than our regular 5G in the U.S., no matter how much you use.
Verizon 5G UWB median download speeds vs VZ low-band 5G median download speeds based on analysis by Verizon of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, Q1-Q2 2024.
Get access to the fastest speeds we offer with 5G Ultra Wideband. Combined with Verizon's 5G network, you get reliable coast to coast coverage. Download apps, games, entire playlists and TV series in seconds. You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming when activated on a capable device.
Enhanced video calling
Get optimized video and sound quality on apps such as FaceTime, Whatsapp and Zoom in times of network congestion, when it matters most.
Available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas with the Unlimited Ultimate plan, compatible device and OS version, and participating applications.
Up to 1080p
Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 1080p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE.
4X faster than our regular 5G in the U.S., no matter how much you use.
Verizon 5G UWB median download speeds vs VZ low-band 5G median download speeds based on analysis by Verizon of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, Q1-Q2 2024.
Get access to the fastest speeds we offer with 5G Ultra Wideband. Combined with Verizon's 5G network, you get reliable coast to coast coverage. Download apps, games, entire playlists and TV series in seconds. You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming when activated on a capable device.
Reliable 5G performance
Get unlimited access to our 5G network. When network is experiencing heavy traffic, your data may be temporarily slowed.
Requires a 5G-capable device inside Verizon's 5G coverage area.
5G Ultra Wideband with Enhanced Video Calling & Streaming
4X faster than our regular 5G in the U.S., no matter how much you use.
Verizon 5G UWB median download speeds vs VZ low-band 5G median download speeds based on analysis by Verizon of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, Q1-Q2 2024. Explore our current 5G and 4G LTE coverage maps.
Get access to the fastest speeds we offer with 5G Ultra Wideband. Combined with Verizon's 5G network, you get reliable coast to coast coverage. Download apps, games, entire playlists and TV series in seconds. You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming when activated on a capable device. Plus, access experiences from our exclusive 5G partners: Snapchat, Live Nation, Riot Games and Niantic. For full details, visit the 5G experience page.
Enhanced video calling
Get optimized video and sound quality on apps such as FaceTime, Whatsapp and Zoom in times of network congestion, when it matters most.
Available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas with the Unlimited Ultimate plan, compatible device and OS version, and participating applications. Exclusions may apply. See Important Plan Information and FAQ for details.
Up to 1080p
Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 1080p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE.
Unlimited premium data
Unlimited premium data
Included
Included
Unlimited premium data for use on the smartphone.
Unlimited premium data for use on the smartphone.
Mobile Hotspot1
Mobile Hotspot1
Unlimited
30 GB
Get high-speed 5G/4G hotspot data that your other devices can use. Your smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops and more.
After 200 GB/mo of premium data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 6 Mbps for the rest of the month.
Get high-speed 5G / 4G hotspot data that your other devices can use. Your smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops and more.
After exceeding 30 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of the month. 5G access requires a 5G-capable device.
Connected device data plan
Connected device data plan
Up to 50% off 2 device plans
Up to 50% off 1 device plan
Get up to 50% off two eligible plans for a qualifying smartwatch, tablet, hotspot or Hum in-car Wi-Fi device. Eligible plans and discounts: 50% off Unlimited and Unlimited Plus for tablets; Essential and Plus plans for mobile hotspot devices; Unlimited for HumX; Unlimited + In Car WiFi for Hum+; and Unlimited and Number Share Unlimited for smartwatches. $20 off Premium and Pro plans for mobile hotspot devices.
Get up to 50% off one eligible plan for a qualifying smartwatch, tablet, hotspot or Hum in-car Wi-Fi device. Eligible plans and discounts: 50% off Unlimited and Unlimited Plus for tablets; Essential and Plus plans for mobile hotspot devices; Unlimited for HumX; Unlimited + In Car WiFi for Hum+; and Unlimited and Number Share Unlimited for smartwatches. $20 off Premium and Pro plans for mobile hotspot devices.
Verizon Family
Verizon Family
Get peace of mind for your loved ones with location sharing, safety features & more.
Get peace of mind for your loved ones with location sharing, safety features & more.
Get peace of mind for your loved ones with location sharing, safety features & more.
Help keep your loved ones safe and connected while on the go with Verizon Family. With features such as location sharing, Safe Walk with SOS and Driving Insights (self only), all in one app.
Help keep your loved ones safe and connected while on the go with Verizon Family. With features such as location sharing, Safe Walk with SOS and Driving Insights (self only), all in one app.
Help keep your loved ones safe and connected while on the go with Verizon Family. With features such as location sharing, Safe Walk with SOS and Driving Insights (self only), all in one app.
Unlimited international data, talk & text when traveling internationally2
Unlimited international data, talk & text when traveling internationally2
210+ Countries & Destinations
Mexico & Canada
Mexico & Canada
Unlimited talk and text when traveling in 210+ countries and destinations. Plus, get 15 GB/mo of high-speed data, unlimited thereafter at 1.5 Mbps.
|
Unlimited talk and text when traveling in Mexico & Canada. After 2 GB/day of high-speed data, get unlimited 3G speeds.
|
Unlimited talk and text when traveling in Mexico & Canada. After 2 GB/day of high-speed data, get unlimited 3G speeds.
International calling from the US with Global Choice
International calling from the US with Global Choice
Mexico, Canada & one additional country of your choice
Mexico & Canada
Mexico & Canada
Global Choice plan included. Choose one of the 140 countries and get up to 300 minutes to call that country. Unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada when you are in the US. Unlimited Text to over 210+ countries.
|
Includes unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada when you are in the US. Unlimited text to over 200 countries.
|
Includes unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada when you are in the US. Unlimited text to over 200 countries.
Device savings
Device savings
Ultimate Phone Upgrade
Plus Phone Upgrade
Welcome Phone Upgrade
Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our best current in-market smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a line to the Unlimited Ultimate plan.
|
Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our current in-market smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a line to the Unlimited Plus plan.
|
Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our current in-market smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a line to the Unlimited Welcome plan.
Bring your own device savings
Bring your own device savings
Bring your phone and get $540. With new line on Unlimited Ultimate.
Bring your phone and get $360. With new line on Unlimited Plus.
Bring your phone and get $360. With a new line on Unlimited Welcome.
$540 via promo credit when you add a new smartphone line with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Unlimited Ultimate plan req’d. Promo credits applied over 36 months; promo credits end if eligibility requirements are no longer met. Offer may not be combined with other offers.
$360 via promo credit when you add a new smartphone line with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Unlimited Plus plan req’d. Promo credits applied over 36 months; promo credits end if eligibility requirements are no longer met. Offer may not be combined with other offers.
$360 via promo credit for new customers activating a new smartphone line with your own smartphone on Unlimited Welcome plan req'd. Promo credits applied over 36 months; promo credits end if eligibility requirements are no longer met. New customers limited to one line per account. Offer may not stack with other offers.
Verizon Home Internet
Verizon Home Internet
Verizon Home Internet as low as $35/mo w/ Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan.
Verizon Home Internet as low as $35/mo w/ Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan.
Verizon Home Internet as low as $35/mo w/ Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan.
Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet services. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Subject to credit approval. 5G Home/LTE Home/Fios 300 Mbps: Plans start at $35/mo. when combined with postpaid Verizon mobile phone plan (excludes business and data-only plans). Fios 300 Mbps: Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms apply.
Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet services. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Subject to credit approval. 5G Home/LTE Home/Fios 300 Mbps: Plans start at $35/mo. when combined with postpaid Verizon mobile phone plan (excludes business and data-only plans). Fios 300 Mbps: Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms apply.
Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet services. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Subject to credit approval. 5G Home/LTE Home/Fios 300 Mbps: Plans start at $35/mo. when combined with postpaid Verizon mobile phone plan (excludes business and data-only plans). Fios 300 Mbps: Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms apply.
Streaming quality
Streaming quality
Up to 1080p HD
Up to 720p HD
Up to 480p HD
Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 1080p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE.
Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 720p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE.
Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 480p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE.
Enhanced Video Calling
Enhanced Video Calling
Included
Enhanced Video Calling delivers optimized video and sound quality on apps such as FaceTime, Whatsapp and Zoom in times of network congestion, when it matters most..
Available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas with the Unlimited Ultimate plan, compatible device and OS version, and participating applications.
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
Can I keep my current Verizon wireless plan?
Yes, users with an existing plan can keep their current plan. However, if you're on an existing Mix & Match or Welcome Unlimited plan you can choose to switch one or all of your lines to myPlan at any time. All other plans must switch all of their lines if moving to myPlan.
What are the differences between Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome?
All of Verizon's Unlimited plans include unlimited talk, text, and data, as well as 5G (or 4G LTE in areas where 5G isn't available), Mexico and Canada talk, text and data, as well as International texting. Unlimited plans have access to Verizon's 3-year price lock guarantee along with a phone upgrade.
Unlimited Welcome gives you Verizon's reliable, fast 5G and the Welcome Phone Upgrade for new and existing customers.
With Unlimited Plus, you get our fastest 5G and access to 30 GB of Premium unlimited mobile hotspot data per month, then unlimited thereafter at 3 Mbps on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps on 5G/4G LTE to power your other devices on the go.
Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate offers 200 GB of premium data (unlimited thereafter at 6 Mbps) and unlimited calling and texting from 200+ countries. In addition to unlimited calling, you get enhanced video calling which has optimized video and sound quality on video calling apps in times of network congestion, when it matters most. With Unlimited Ultimate you also get 15 GB international roaming data a month, then unlimited thereafter at 1.5 mbps, and the ability to turn on 1080p HD with streaming quality of up to 4K Ultra High Definition when you’re using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device.
Check out our latest promotions and offers.
Can I mix and match between Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome?
Activating more than one line? If you'd like to choose Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus for some lines but Unlimited Welcome for others, you can do that. Just choose the plan you'd like for each specific line, for up to 12 lines, when you sign up for myPlan. Learn more.
What are the benefits of adding a perk through Verizon?
Save every month - check out the price savings on your favorite monthly subscriptions. Additionally, by adding perks to your plan through Verizon, you can manage those perks and subscriptions all in one place. For example, if you sign up for one of the available perk memberships, you can manage the membership through your Verizon bill and keep track of those charges all in one place.
Will new perks be added?
Yes– keep checking back for new, updated perks. Since you aren't locked in with myPlan to any specific contract, you can add new perks or change them at any time. Just one of the many benefits of our new Unlimited plans!
What is data on a cell phone plan?
When you aren't connected to Wi-Fi, you connect to the internet using data. So, if you're logging onto the web but not connected to Wi-Fi, your phone will require a data plan. This includes while using apps that require an internet connection, such as social media apps and certain mobile games, etc.
What is an unlimited data plan?
Some cell phone plans limit the amount of data you can use per month (measured in gigabytes, or "GB"), while an unlimited data plan doesn't limit you. It's an unlimited number of GBs. Depending on which plan you select, your speeds may be slower in times of congestion. Review your plan for details.
What happens if I already have a subscription to a perk?
It depends on the perk and the current subscription you have. You may need to manage your existing subscription to activate a perk. Please see the specific perk FAQs on what happens with existing subscriptions: Disney Bundle, Netflix® & Max (With Ads), Apple One, Apple Music, Walmart+, 2 TB Cloud Storage, Smartwatch Data & Safety and Three TravelPass Days perk FAQs.
How do I bring my phone number to Verizon from another carrier?
When you activate a new line with Verizon you'll have the option to transfer your current mobile or landline number from another carrier.
You can also visit our Switch to Verizon page online, contact us or visit a store to transfer your number to Verizon.
- Unlimited Ultimate: Unlimited mobile hotspot data: After 200 GB of Premium Data, Unlimited thereafter at 6 Mbps. Unlimited Plus: 30 GB mobile hotspot: After 30 GB on Unlimited Plus, Unlimited thereafter at 3 Mbps on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps on 5G/4G LTE.
- Unlimited talk, text and 15 GB high-speed data per month, then unlimited thereafter at 1.5 mbps, when traveling in 210+ countries and destinations.