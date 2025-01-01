Data

Data 5G Ultra Wideband with Enhanced Video Calling & Streaming 5G Ultra Wideband 5G





Verizon 5G UWB median download speeds vs VZ low-band 5G median download speeds based on analysis by Verizon of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, Q1-Q2 2024. Explore our current



Get access to the fastest speeds we offer with 5G Ultra Wideband. Combined with Verizon's 5G network, you get reliable coast to coast coverage. Download apps, games, entire playlists and TV series in seconds. You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming when activated on a capable device. Plus, access experiences from our exclusive 5G partners: Snapchat, Live Nation, Riot Games and Niantic. For full details, visit the



Enhanced video calling



Get optimized video and sound quality on apps such as FaceTime, Whatsapp and Zoom in times of network congestion, when it matters most.



Available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas with the Unlimited Ultimate plan, compatible device and OS version, and participating applications. Exclusions may apply. See Important Plan Information and FAQ for details.



Up to 1080p



Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 1080p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE. 4X faster than our regular 5G in the U.S., no matter how much you use.Verizon 5G UWB median download speeds vs VZ low-band 5G median download speeds based on analysis by Verizon of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, Q1-Q2 2024. Explore our current 5G and 4G LTE coverage maps. Get access to the fastest speeds we offer with 5G Ultra Wideband. Combined with Verizon's 5G network, you get reliable coast to coast coverage. Download apps, games, entire playlists and TV series in seconds. You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming when activated on a capable device. Plus, access experiences from our exclusive 5G partners: Snapchat, Live Nation, Riot Games and Niantic. For full details, visit the 5G experience page. Get optimized video and sound quality on apps such as FaceTime, Whatsapp and Zoom in times of network congestion, when it matters most.Available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas with the Unlimited Ultimate plan, compatible device and OS version, and participating applications. Exclusions may apply. See Important Plan Information and FAQ for details.Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 1080p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE. 4X faster than our regular 5G in the U.S., no matter how much you use.



Verizon 5G UWB median download speeds vs VZ low-band 5G median download speeds based on analysis by Verizon of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, Q1-Q2 2024. Explore our current 5G and 4G LTE coverage maps.



Get access to the fastest speeds we offer with 5G Ultra Wideband. Combined with Verizon's 5G network, you get reliable coast to coast coverage. Download apps, games, entire playlists and TV series in seconds. You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming when activated on a capable device. Plus, access experiences from our exclusive 5G partners: Snapchat, Live Nation, Riot Games and Niantic. For full details, visit the 5G experience page. Reliable 5G performance



Get unlimited access to our 5G network. When network is experiencing heavy traffic, your data may be temporarily slowed.



Requires a 5G-capable device inside Verizon's 5G coverage area.

5G Ultra Wideband with Enhanced Video Calling & Streaming



Verizon 5G UWB median download speeds vs VZ low-band 5G median download speeds based on analysis by Verizon of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, Q1-Q2 2024. Explore our current



Get access to the fastest speeds we offer with 5G Ultra Wideband. Combined with Verizon's 5G network, you get reliable coast to coast coverage. Download apps, games, entire playlists and TV series in seconds. You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming when activated on a capable device. Plus, access experiences from our exclusive 5G partners: Snapchat, Live Nation, Riot Games and Niantic. For full details, visit the



Enhanced video calling



Get optimized video and sound quality on apps such as FaceTime, Whatsapp and Zoom in times of network congestion, when it matters most.



Available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas with the Unlimited Ultimate plan, compatible device and OS version, and participating applications. Exclusions may apply. See Important Plan Information and FAQ for details.



Up to 1080p



Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 1080p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE. 4X faster than our regular 5G in the U.S., no matter how much you use.Verizon 5G UWB median download speeds vs VZ low-band 5G median download speeds based on analysis by Verizon of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, Q1-Q2 2024. Explore our current 5G and 4G LTE coverage maps. Get access to the fastest speeds we offer with 5G Ultra Wideband. Combined with Verizon's 5G network, you get reliable coast to coast coverage. Download apps, games, entire playlists and TV series in seconds. You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming when activated on a capable device. Plus, access experiences from our exclusive 5G partners: Snapchat, Live Nation, Riot Games and Niantic. For full details, visit the 5G experience page. Get optimized video and sound quality on apps such as FaceTime, Whatsapp and Zoom in times of network congestion, when it matters most.Available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas with the Unlimited Ultimate plan, compatible device and OS version, and participating applications. Exclusions may apply. See Important Plan Information and FAQ for details.Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 1080p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE. 5G Ultra Wideband 4X faster than our regular 5G in the U.S., no matter how much you use.



Verizon 5G UWB median download speeds vs VZ low-band 5G median download speeds based on analysis by Verizon of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, Q1-Q2 2024. Explore our current 5G and 4G LTE coverage maps.



Get access to the fastest speeds we offer with 5G Ultra Wideband. Combined with Verizon's 5G network, you get reliable coast to coast coverage. Download apps, games, entire playlists and TV series in seconds. You'll also get 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming when activated on a capable device. Plus, access experiences from our exclusive 5G partners: Snapchat, Live Nation, Riot Games and Niantic. For full details, visit the 5G experience page. 5G Reliable 5G performance



Get unlimited access to our 5G network. When network is experiencing heavy traffic, your data may be temporarily slowed.



Requires a 5G-capable device inside Verizon's 5G coverage area.

Unlimited premium data

Unlimited premium data Included Included — Empty

Unlimited premium data for use on the smartphone. Unlimited premium data for use on the smartphone.

Included Unlimited premium data for use on the smartphone. Included Unlimited premium data for use on the smartphone.

Mobile Hotspot1

Mobile Hotspot1 Unlimited 30 GB — Empty

Get high-speed 5G/4G hotspot data that your other devices can use. Your smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops and more.



After 200 GB/mo of premium data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 6 Mbps for the rest of the month. Get high-speed 5G / 4G hotspot data that your other devices can use. Your smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops and more.



After exceeding 30 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of the month. 5G access requires a 5G-capable device.

Unlimited Get high-speed 5G/4G hotspot data that your other devices can use. Your smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops and more.



After 200 GB/mo of premium data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 6 Mbps for the rest of the month. 30 GB Get high-speed 5G / 4G hotspot data that your other devices can use. Your smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops and more.



After exceeding 30 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of the month. 5G access requires a 5G-capable device.

Connected device data plan

Connected device data plan Up to 50% off 2 device plans Up to 50% off 1 device plan — Empty

Get up to 50% off two eligible plans for a qualifying smartwatch, tablet, hotspot or Hum in-car Wi-Fi device. Eligible plans and discounts: 50% off Unlimited and Unlimited Plus for tablets; Essential and Plus plans for mobile hotspot devices; Unlimited for HumX; Unlimited + In Car WiFi for Hum+; and Unlimited and Number Share Unlimited for smartwatches. $20 off Premium and Pro plans for mobile hotspot devices. Get up to 50% off one eligible plan for a qualifying smartwatch, tablet, hotspot or Hum in-car Wi-Fi device. Eligible plans and discounts: 50% off Unlimited and Unlimited Plus for tablets; Essential and Plus plans for mobile hotspot devices; Unlimited for HumX; Unlimited + In Car WiFi for Hum+; and Unlimited and Number Share Unlimited for smartwatches. $20 off Premium and Pro plans for mobile hotspot devices.

Up to 50% off 2 device plans Get up to 50% off two eligible plans for a qualifying smartwatch, tablet, hotspot or Hum in-car Wi-Fi device. Eligible plans and discounts: 50% off Unlimited and Unlimited Plus for tablets; Essential and Plus plans for mobile hotspot devices; Unlimited for HumX; Unlimited + In Car WiFi for Hum+; and Unlimited and Number Share Unlimited for smartwatches. $20 off Premium and Pro plans for mobile hotspot devices. Up to 50% off 1 device plan Get up to 50% off one eligible plan for a qualifying smartwatch, tablet, hotspot or Hum in-car Wi-Fi device. Eligible plans and discounts: 50% off Unlimited and Unlimited Plus for tablets; Essential and Plus plans for mobile hotspot devices; Unlimited for HumX; Unlimited + In Car WiFi for Hum+; and Unlimited and Number Share Unlimited for smartwatches. $20 off Premium and Pro plans for mobile hotspot devices.

Verizon Family

Verizon Family Get peace of mind for your loved ones with location sharing, safety features & more. Get peace of mind for your loved ones with location sharing, safety features & more. Get peace of mind for your loved ones with location sharing, safety features & more.

Help keep your loved ones safe and connected while on the go with Verizon Family. With features such as location sharing, Safe Walk with SOS and Driving Insights (self only), all in one app. Help keep your loved ones safe and connected while on the go with Verizon Family. With features such as location sharing, Safe Walk with SOS and Driving Insights (self only), all in one app. Help keep your loved ones safe and connected while on the go with Verizon Family. With features such as location sharing, Safe Walk with SOS and Driving Insights (self only), all in one app.

Get peace of mind for your loved ones with location sharing, safety features & more. Help keep your loved ones safe and connected while on the go with Verizon Family. With features such as location sharing, Safe Walk with SOS and Driving Insights (self only), all in one app. Get peace of mind for your loved ones with location sharing, safety features & more. Help keep your loved ones safe and connected while on the go with Verizon Family. With features such as location sharing, Safe Walk with SOS and Driving Insights (self only), all in one app. Get peace of mind for your loved ones with location sharing, safety features & more. Help keep your loved ones safe and connected while on the go with Verizon Family. With features such as location sharing, Safe Walk with SOS and Driving Insights (self only), all in one app.

Unlimited international data, talk & text when traveling internationally2

Unlimited international data, talk & text when traveling internationally2 210+ Countries & Destinations Mexico & Canada Mexico & Canada

Unlimited talk and text when traveling in 210+ countries and destinations. Plus, get 15 GB/mo of high-speed data, unlimited thereafter at 1.5 Mbps. Unlimited talk and text when traveling in Mexico & Canada. After 2 GB/day of high-speed data, get unlimited 3G speeds. Unlimited talk and text when traveling in Mexico & Canada. After 2 GB/day of high-speed data, get unlimited 3G speeds.

210+ Countries & Destinations Unlimited talk and text when traveling in 210+ countries and destinations. Plus, get 15 GB/mo of high-speed data, unlimited thereafter at 1.5 Mbps. Mexico & Canada Unlimited talk and text when traveling in Mexico & Canada. After 2 GB/day of high-speed data, get unlimited 3G speeds. Mexico & Canada Unlimited talk and text when traveling in Mexico & Canada. After 2 GB/day of high-speed data, get unlimited 3G speeds.

International calling from the US with Global Choice

International calling from the US with Global Choice Mexico, Canada & one additional country of your choice Mexico & Canada Mexico & Canada

Global Choice plan included. Choose one of the 140 countries and get up to 300 minutes to call that country. Unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada when you are in the US. Unlimited Text to over 210+ countries. Includes unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada when you are in the US. Unlimited text to over 200 countries. Includes unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada when you are in the US. Unlimited text to over 200 countries.

Mexico, Canada & one additional country of your choice Global Choice plan included. Choose one of the 140 countries and get up to 300 minutes to call that country. Unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada when you are in the US. Unlimited Text to over 210+ countries. Mexico & Canada Includes unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada when you are in the US. Unlimited text to over 200 countries. Mexico & Canada Includes unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada when you are in the US. Unlimited text to over 200 countries.

Device savings

Device savings Ultimate Phone Upgrade Plus Phone Upgrade Welcome Phone Upgrade

Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our best current in-market smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a line to the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our current in-market smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a line to the Unlimited Plus plan. Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our current in-market smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a line to the Unlimited Welcome plan.

Ultimate Phone Upgrade Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our best current in-market smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a line to the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Plus Phone Upgrade Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our current in-market smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a line to the Unlimited Plus plan. Welcome Phone Upgrade Both new and existing customers are eligible to receive our current in-market smartphone offer with trade-in, whether they upgrade an existing device or add a line to the Unlimited Welcome plan.

Bring your own device savings

Bring your own device savings Bring your phone and get $540. With new line on Unlimited Ultimate. Bring your phone and get $360. With new line on Unlimited Plus. Bring your phone and get $360. With a new line on Unlimited Welcome.

$540 via promo credit when you add a new smartphone line with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Unlimited Ultimate plan req’d. Promo credits applied over 36 months; promo credits end if eligibility requirements are no longer met. Offer may not be combined with other offers. $360 via promo credit when you add a new smartphone line with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Unlimited Plus plan req’d. Promo credits applied over 36 months; promo credits end if eligibility requirements are no longer met. Offer may not be combined with other offers. $360 via promo credit for new customers activating a new smartphone line with your own smartphone on Unlimited Welcome plan req'd. Promo credits applied over 36 months; promo credits end if eligibility requirements are no longer met. New customers limited to one line per account. Offer may not stack with other offers.

Bring your phone and get $540. With new line on Unlimited Ultimate. $540 via promo credit when you add a new smartphone line with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Unlimited Ultimate plan req’d. Promo credits applied over 36 months; promo credits end if eligibility requirements are no longer met. Offer may not be combined with other offers. Bring your phone and get $360. With new line on Unlimited Plus. $360 via promo credit when you add a new smartphone line with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Unlimited Plus plan req’d. Promo credits applied over 36 months; promo credits end if eligibility requirements are no longer met. Offer may not be combined with other offers. Bring your phone and get $360. With a new line on Unlimited Welcome. $360 via promo credit for new customers activating a new smartphone line with your own smartphone on Unlimited Welcome plan req'd. Promo credits applied over 36 months; promo credits end if eligibility requirements are no longer met. New customers limited to one line per account. Offer may not stack with other offers.

Verizon Home Internet

Verizon Home Internet Verizon Home Internet as low as $35/mo w/ Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan. Verizon Home Internet as low as $35/mo w/ Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan. Verizon Home Internet as low as $35/mo w/ Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan.

Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet services. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Subject to credit approval. 5G Home/LTE Home/Fios 300 Mbps: Plans start at $35/mo. when combined with postpaid Verizon mobile phone plan (excludes business and data-only plans). Fios 300 Mbps: Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms apply. Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet services. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Subject to credit approval. 5G Home/LTE Home/Fios 300 Mbps: Plans start at $35/mo. when combined with postpaid Verizon mobile phone plan (excludes business and data-only plans). Fios 300 Mbps: Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms apply. Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet services. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Subject to credit approval. 5G Home/LTE Home/Fios 300 Mbps: Plans start at $35/mo. when combined with postpaid Verizon mobile phone plan (excludes business and data-only plans). Fios 300 Mbps: Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms apply.

Verizon Home Internet as low as $35/mo w/ Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan. Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet services. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Subject to credit approval. 5G Home/LTE Home/Fios 300 Mbps: Plans start at $35/mo. when combined with postpaid Verizon mobile phone plan (excludes business and data-only plans). Fios 300 Mbps: Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms apply. Verizon Home Internet as low as $35/mo w/ Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan. Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet services. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Subject to credit approval. 5G Home/LTE Home/Fios 300 Mbps: Plans start at $35/mo. when combined with postpaid Verizon mobile phone plan (excludes business and data-only plans). Fios 300 Mbps: Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms apply. Verizon Home Internet as low as $35/mo w/ Auto Pay and any Verizon mobile phone plan. Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet services. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Subject to credit approval. 5G Home/LTE Home/Fios 300 Mbps: Plans start at $35/mo. when combined with postpaid Verizon mobile phone plan (excludes business and data-only plans). Fios 300 Mbps: Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms apply.

Streaming quality

Streaming quality Up to 1080p HD Up to 720p HD Up to 480p HD

Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 1080p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE. Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 720p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE. Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 480p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE.

Up to 1080p HD Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 1080p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE. Up to 720p HD Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 720p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE. Up to 480p HD Streaming quality up to 4K Ultra High Definition when using 5G Ultra Wideband network on a capable device, or up to 480p when on Verizon 5G or 4G LTE.

Enhanced Video Calling

Enhanced Video Calling Included — Empty — Empty

Enhanced Video Calling delivers optimized video and sound quality on apps such as FaceTime, Whatsapp and Zoom in times of network congestion, when it matters most..



Available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas with the Unlimited Ultimate plan, compatible device and OS version, and participating applications. Exclusions may apply. See Important Plan Information and FAQ for details.