Verizon Return Policy - 30-day returns and exchanges

You may return or exchange wireless devices and accessories purchased from Verizon within 30 days of purchase. A restocking fee of $50 (plus any applicable taxes) applies to any return or exchange of a wireless device (excluding Hawaii). If you purchased your device at a non-Verizon owned/operated retail location (Authorized Retailer), that location may have its own return/exchange policy which governs the acceptance of device returns and exchanges. Retain and review your receipt to determine whether you purchased from Verizon or an Authorized Retailer.



You are permitted to make one exchange. To make an exchange, return the merchandise (including device, charger, battery, instructions, and any other components) in the ORIGINAL box. All merchandise must be in like-new condition and accompanied by the original receipt. Shipping charges may apply to exchange merchandise sent to you by Verizon.



Devices must be returned within the 30 day device return period to avoid being assessed any applicable Early Termination Fee which may apply if your line of service has a minimum contract term. Please review your service summary receipt and Customer Agreement to determine if an Early Termination Fee may apply.



If you return your merchandise, even by mistake, after the return period, you will not receive a refund and the merchandise you returned will not be returned to you. If you received promotional value when trading a device, and/or instant savings towards the purchase of a new device at the time of your trade, you agree that you will be charged for these values if you do not maintain active service on your new device for three billing cycles. Verizon will also charge back any promotional Trade in value if you return your promotional device, or exchange it for another device.



At our discretion, we may decline your return or charge you a fee for a missing item, or for items that we determine are damaged or require service. If you return and we accept your merchandise within the return period, we will refund your purchase price, subject to the restocking fee. If you return a wireless device without a UPC on the box, the amount of the refund will be reduced by the amount of any mail-in rebate that was available for the wireless device at the time of purchase. Purchases made by cash or check, credit card or gift card will be refunded by check, credit card or gift card, respectively. If you return a purchase that you billed to your wireless account, refunds will be credited towards your wireless account.



If you received your merchandise through a "Buy One, Get One Free" or similar offer and return only one of the items, your promotional offer will be canceled and a charge will appear on your next month's bill for any promotional benefit associated with the offer. If a device purchased as part of a BOGO offer is being exchanged for the same make and model, only the item that is being exchanged needs to be returned. For additional information, please see the terms and conditions of the promotional offer.



If Verizon must remove installed equipment from a vehicle or fixed location in order to return or exchange it, you will be charged a service fee.



Opened software purchased separately may be exchanged only for the exact same item at a Verizon Communications Store and may not be returned for refund.



Before returning or exchanging any wireless device or accessory that has data in its memory, please transfer all data you wish to retain to another file source. Once the wireless device or accessory is returned, your data cannot be recovered.



Additionally, you should retain or destroy any removable or portable memory cards or modules (such as a SIM Card or SD Card) in order to help protect sensitive information, such as mobile banking information.



Because the FCC requires that nearly all wireless devices on a carrier's network have GPS capability, Verizon does not allow non-GPS wireless devices to be activated on our network. If you upgrade from a non-GPS capable wireless device to a GPS capable wireless device and then return it within the return period, Verizon will not allow the older non-GPS capable wireless device back on our network. We will, however, allow you to exchange your new wireless device for another GPS capable wireless device that will meet your needs, subject to the restocking fee.



If after you purchased your merchandise, you received the merchandise by mail from Verizon or you picked up the merchandise from a Verizon store, you can return/exchange your merchandise through My Verizon, by contacting Verizon Customer Service or by visiting a Verizon store, unless you received with your merchandise different instructions in which case you have to follow those instructions. If you purchased your merchandise in a Verizon store, you can return it to any Verizon store. If you purchased your merchandise from an Authorized Retailer and you did not receive your merchandise by mail from Verizon or you did not pick up your merchandise from a Verizon store, you must return it to or exchange it with that Authorized Retailer in accordance with their return/exchange policy. Please search Return Policy on verizon.com for more details. Returning your merchandise does not automatically terminate your service. You must call Customer Service to cancel service.