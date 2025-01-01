Save on mobile or home internet plans. Bundle
both to save
more. Check your discount
eligibility to get started.
Get mobile with myPlan
and save up to
$12/line
With 2 lines on Unlimited Welcome.Auto Pay and paper-free billing. Plus taxes & fees.
|
Lines Included
|
Unlimited
|
Unlimited
|
Unlimited
|
2 lines
Save $12.50/line*
|
$67.50/line*
|
$57.50/line*
|
$42.50/line*
|
1 line
Save $10/line*
|
$80/line*
|
$70/line*
|
$55/line*
|
Unlimited
|
Unlimited
|
Unlimited
|
2 lines Save $12.50/line*
|
$67.50/line*
|
$57.50/line*
|
$42.50/line*
|
1 line Save $10/line*
|
$80/line*
|
$70/line*
|
$55/line*
Get Fios Home Internet
and save up to
$20/mo
With Fios 300 Mbps and Auto Pay.Plus, mobile customers can save even more with the Mobile + Home Discount.
Already a Fios customer?
|
2 Gig
|
1 Gig
|
500 Mbps
|
300 Mbps
|
$99.99/mo*
Save $10/mo*
|
$79.99/mo*
Save $10/mo*
|
$64.99/mo*
Save $10/mo*
|
$39.99/mo*
Save $10/mo*
|
2 Gig
|
1 Gig
|
$99.99/mo*
Save $10/mo*
|
$79.99/mo*
Save $10/mo*
|
500 Mbps
|
300 Mbps
|
$64.99/mo*
Save $10/mo*
|
$39.99/mo*
Save $10/mo*
|
2 Gig
|
1 Gig
|
500 Mbps
|
300 Mbps
|
$89.99/mo*
Save $20/mo*
|
$69.99/mo*
Save $20/mo*
|
$54.99/mo*
Save $20/mo*
|
$29.99/mo*
Save $20/mo*
|
2 Gig
|
1 Gig
|
$89.99/mo*
Save $20/mo*
|
$69.99/mo*
Save $20/mo*
|
500 Mbps
|
300 Mbps
|
$54.99/mo*
Save $20/mo*
|
$29.99/mo*
Save $20/mo*
Verizon Student Verification
It’s easy to get
or renew your
discount
Click “Check eligibility” above to confirm your
eligibility or
renew your discount for the
service you want.
Once verified, you can shop plans. Your
discount will be
applied when you complete
your order.
You can combine your student discount with other offers,
excluding teacher, nurse, first-responder and
military discounts. Your discount won’t show up in
your shopping cart, but you’ll see it in the final step
of your order and on your bill in 1-2 billing cycles.
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
What is Verizon's student discount? Can I get a discount on my internet and mobile phone plans?
Verizon's student discount allows eligible college and graduate students discounts on any Fios home internet plan and any unlimited mobile phone plan. Once eligibility is verified, you can start shopping for the right plan for your needs. Student discounts can be combined with our Mobile and Home Discount, which allows you to save even more when bundling services together.
Who is eligible for Verizon's student discount?
College students who are actively enrolled (including online enrollment) in an accredited institution of higher education are eligible for the student discount for as long as you maintain your active student status. You must verify your eligibility every 12 months.
See the full eligibility requirements for our mobile discount for students here.
Can I get Verizon's student discount if I'm already a customer?
Yes, existing customers can register their existing account for student discounts if they are eligible. If you're a current Verizon customer, simply click on 'Check Eligibility' under Mobile or Fios (depending on your current service) to determine eligibility and sign up for the discount. If you're shopping online, your discount won't appear initially in your online shopping cart but will appear in the final step of your order. You should then receive an email confirmation about your student discount and see it reflected on your bill 1-2 billing cycles after verification.
Is Verizon's student pricing discount guaranteed?
As long as you are an eligible student, you can qualify for the student discount on select Unlimited mobile plans and/or Fios home internet.
Can I enroll my child or spouse in Verizon's student discount?
No, Verizon's student discount is only applicable to college students who are also the account manager or account owner.
Are graduate students eligible for Verizon's student discount?
Yes. For the student discount on home internet, check the qualification requirements listed here. For the student discount on mobile phone plans, confirm your eligibility with our verification tool above.