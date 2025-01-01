Everything's easier with the My Verizon app.

Everything'seasier with the My Verizon app.
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
What can I do with the My Verizon app?
The My Verizon app allows you to manage your Verizon account. You'll get a personalized view of all the newest tech, entertainment, deals and more. Plus, if you've linked your accounts, you can easily switch between your Mobile, 5G Home and Fios accounts using the app's sophisticated dashboard. It's easy to view account updates, make plan changes, manage your devices and discover everything your plan has to offer.
If you're a mobile customer, you can view your Simplified Bill, which lets you see usage details, schedule auto pay and make secure bill payments. Mobile customers also have the ability to access a voice-enabled Verizon Assistant, which gets you answers fast, and to shop directly from the app.
For Fios customers, you can access your voicemails through the My Verizon app. To stream TV, you'll continue to do this through the Fios TV Mobile app. Access is included with your Fios TV subscription and works both at home and on-the-go from your compatible device.
What happened to the My Fios app?
As of November 29, 2023, the My Fios app has transitioned over to the My Verizon app. With the My Verizon app, you will still be able to manage your Fios account, pay your bill and get support.
How do I download the My Verizon app?
If you're an Android user, you can easily download the My Verizon app in the Google Play Store. iPhone users can access the app in a snap in Apple's App Store.
How do I sign in to the My Verizon app?
You can sign in to the My Verizon app using either your mobile, 5G Home or Fios credentials. If you're the account owner, you can also combine your login credentials within the app, which will allow you to view and manage both accounts together. Sign in to My Verizon using your mobile or 5G Home credentials and navigate to Account, then Edit profile & settings. Go to the Security section and select One Verizon ID. Enter your Fios account credentials to merge the two logins to your One Verizon ID. If you have questions about the process, check out our FAQ specifically related to One Verizon ID.
How do I make sure my two accounts are visible on the app?
It's important to link your Mobile and Fios login credentials using One Verizon ID so you can view and access both accounts seamlessly on one app. Sign in to My Verizon using your mobile or 5G Home credentials and navigate to Account, then Edit profile & settings. Go to the Security section and select One Verizon ID. Enter your Fios account credentials to merge the two logins to your One Verizon ID.
What will happen if I don't combine my logins and keep my Mobile and Fios logins separate?
If you don't combine your credentials with One Verizon ID, you will only be able to view and manage one account at a time in the My Verizon app. This means if you are signed in to your Mobile account and want to view your Fios account, you'll have to sign out of your Mobile account and then sign back into your Fios account each time you wish to switch from one account view to another.
What app do I need to stream Fios TV?
To stream Fios TV, you need the Fios TV Mobile app. Access is included with your Fios TV subscription and works both at home and on-the-go from your compatible device. With Fios TV you can watch hundreds of live TV channels, thousands of movies and popular shows On Demand.