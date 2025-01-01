Everything's easier with the My Verizon app.

The My Verizon app allows you to manage your Verizon account. You'll get a personalized view of all the newest tech, entertainment, deals and more. Plus, if you've linked your accounts, you can easily switch between your Mobile, 5G Home and Fios accounts using the app's sophisticated dashboard. It's easy to view account updates, make plan changes, manage your devices and discover everything your plan has to offer.

If you're a mobile customer, you can view your Simplified Bill, which lets you see usage details, schedule auto pay and make secure bill payments. Mobile customers also have the ability to access a voice-enabled Verizon Assistant, which gets you answers fast, and to shop directly from the app.

For Fios customers, you can access your voicemails through the My Verizon app. To stream TV, you'll continue to do this through the Fios TV Mobile app. Access is included with your Fios TV subscription and works both at home and on-the-go from your compatible device.