Mobile with myPlan starting at just
$25/line

With 4 lines on Unlimited Welcome. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing. Plus taxes & fees. For personal lines only.

Check eligibility

Explore unlimited mobile plans and see how much you can save

Lines Included

Unlimited
Ultimate

Unlimited
Plus

Unlimited
Welcome

4 lines
Save $5/line*
$50/line*
$55/line*
$40/line*
$45/line*
$25/line*
$30/line*
3 lines
Save $8.33/line*
$56.67/line*
$65/line*
$46.67/line*
$55/line*
$31.67/line*
$40/line*
2 lines
Save $12.50/line*
$67.50/line*
$80/line*
$57.50/line*
$70/line*
$42.50/line*
$55/line*
1 line
Save $10/line*
$80/line*
$90/line*
$70/line*
$80/line*
$55/line*
$65/line*
*With Auto Pay and paper-free billing. Plus taxes and fees.
Fios Home Internet starting at just
$45/mo

With Fios 300 Mbps and Auto Pay. Plus, mobile customers can save even more with the Mobile + Home Discount.

Already a Fios customer?

Click to see your savings with the
Mobile + Home Discount and/or Auto Pay discount
Special perks for everyday heroes

Stay ready with priority network access

In a crisis, you need to be able to answer the call. That’s why frontline public safety professionals receive priority services with their plans.
Learn more
First responders get 25% off accessories

Elevate your tech with savings on great gear. Online only. Approved verification documents required. While supplies last.
Learn more

Have questions? We’ve got answers.

Do you offer Verizon first responder discounts of any kind?

Yes, Verizon offers a variety of discounted first responder plans. Check above to see our latest promotions, or log in to see if you can bundle services and combine your savings with other promotional offers.

Who is eligible for the first responder discount?

At Verizon, we value first responders for their contribution to the safety and security of our communities. That's why we offer special discounts for active and retired firefighters, police, and EMS workers, including volunteers, as well as immediate family members of those fallen in the line of duty. We also offer distinct discount programs for nurses via our Nurses Discount Program and military members via our Military Discount Program.

What documents will I need if I'm a firefighter, EMS worker, police officer, volunteer, retiree or family member of someone fallen in the line of duty?

You may need to provide verification documents such as pay stubs, disability paperwork, retiree or pension statements, an employee ID, or a signed affidavit issued by a first responder's agency listing KIA status.

Am I still eligible for the Verizon first responder discount if my first responder status changes?

If your first responder status changes, your discount should continue for the remainder of the year without you having to take any action. After that you would need to see if you still qualify. Even if your status remains the same, you may be prompted to re-verify your status periodically, but you don’t need to make any changes until requested.

Which network has the best deals for first responders and their families?

We at Verizon recognize the critical role public-safety first responders play in emergencies and crises. That's why, in gratitude, we offer first responders and their families unique discounts and deals.

Can I get the first responder discount if I'm already a Verizon customer?

Yes, existing customers can register their account at any time. Check your eligibility above. If you're shopping online, your discount won't appear initially in your online shopping cart but will appear in the final step of your order. You should then receive an email confirmation about your discount and see it reflected on your bill 1-2 billing cycles after verification.

Is the first responder discount available for Fios Home Internet plans?

Yes. At Verizon, first responders receive special savings on Fios Home Internet. Check above to see our latest promotion.

How do I renew my first responder discount at Verizon?

Discount reverification is only requested periodically. If requested, you can renew via the same verification process you followed when you first enrolled.

How do I sign up for a Verizon discount using ID.me?

To qualify for a Verizon discount, you will need to authenticate yourself using ID.me, a secure identity verification tool. For a step-by-step walkthrough on how to set this up, please visit our discount signup guide. Once eligibility is verified, new customers will see the discount option appear in the final step of the online order. For existing customers, once verified, please visit My Verizon then go to Plans > Applied Discounts to see plans savings. Get started by confirming your identity today.