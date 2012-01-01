Download the STARZ app.
Designed to be the ultimate fan experience, the STARZ App lets you download full movies and shows and watch them off-line, anytime, anywhere. That's premium entertainment you can take with you, at an unbeatable price.
If you're already a STARZ TV subscriber, you can download the app right now and enjoy it included with your subscription. Or, subscribe to STARZ App streaming service through Verizon.
STARZ original series and hit movies
5 STARZ App
features you'll love.
Pick a screen.
Stream on your smart phone, tablet, computer or TV.
No Wi-Fi? No problem.
Download series and movies directly to your device to watch.
New content every week.
You'll never be bored with our growing selection of titles.
STARZ On Demand movies and TV shows.
Get your fix of STARZ original series and the best movies from STARZ On Demand, whenever and wherever you want. Day or night, there's endless entertainment at your fingertips whether you're hooked on obsessable STARZ TV shows or love to watch your way through hundreds of movies from every genre.
STARZ streaming options.
The STARZ app unlocks a world of unlimited HD STARZ streaming and downloads on up to 4 screens at a time. It's easy to stream STARZ shows on iOS and Android tablets and phones so you can watch on the go. Or just kick back at home and watch STARZ online with Roku, 4th Gen Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV devices and browsers.
Download STARZ movies and shows.
Did you know you can watch STARZ offline? The STARZ app lets you download full movies and TV shows so you can watch big entertainment even when you're off the beaten path or don't want to stream. With new content added every week, there's always something interesting to sweeten your STARZ offline viewing collection.
Starz® and related channels and service marks are the property of Starz Entertainment, LLC. Visit starz.com for airdates/times.
Mary & George © 2023 Sky Studios Limited.Thor: The Dark World © MARVEL. Retribution © 2023 Lions Gate Television Inc. Expendables 4 © 2023 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. Jurassic World Dominion © 2020 Universal Studios & Amblin Entertainment, Inc. Django Unchained © 2012 Visiona Romantica, Inc. All rights reserved.
Stream on.
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