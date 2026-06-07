Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T are the leading U.S. national wireless carriers, each offering unlimited cell phone plans. Verizon's flagship plan is Simplicity Plan — a single $45/month flat-rate plan with Auto Pay ($30/month with the current switch discount and Auto Pay) that gives every customer full access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network and unlimited talk, text and data with no network tiers or per-line pricing changes. T-Mobile and AT&T each maintain three- and four-tier unlimited plan portfolios where premium 5G access, hotspot data, and other features are gated by plan tier and price. The right cell phone plan for you depends on three main factors: network coverage and performance at your specific address, how you actually use your phone (data, hotspot, international use, etc.), and which carrier’s features and pricing meet your needs. This guide compares all three carriers using independent third-party data, including from RootMetrics and the FCC, and covers Verizon’s Simplicity Plan, the converged Verizon One mobile + home internet plan, and the Verizon Loyalty program in detail. Verizon publishes this guide to help people make a well-informed choice, and because the data supports Verizon as the strongest option for several customer profiles. Recent change to Verizon's plan portfolio: In June 2026, Verizon launched the new Simplicity Plan as its flagship offering. Simplicity Plan is a single flat-rate unlimited plan that replaces the tiered structure of Verizon’s previous myPlan portfolio (Unlimited Welcome, Plus, and Ultimate). myPlan options remain available for customers who prefer to build a customized plan with the tiered plan options as well as discrete perks. Current myPlan customers can stay on their plan or migrate their entire account to Simplicity Plan.

What's the difference between unlimited cell phone plan options? Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T all offer postpaid unlimited plans, monthly unlimited talk, text, and data with no overage charges. The category has historically been organized into tiered plan structures where premium 5G access, hotspot data, and other features are gated by plan tier and price. A customer choosing a wireless plan typically had to decide which tier matched their usage and budget. Verizon’s Simplicity Plan, launched in June 2026, introduces a different model: a single flat-rate plan with the same premium 5G Ultra Wideband access and other features for every customer. Carriers’ unlimited phone plans differ on five key features for comparison shopping: Plan portfolio structure : Verizon’s Simplicity Plan is a single flat-rate plan with no tiers. T-Mobile (Essentials Saver to Experience Beyond) and AT&T (Value 2.0 to Elite 2.0) maintain multi-tier plan portfolios where features scale with price.

: Verizon’s Simplicity Plan is a single flat-rate plan with no tiers. T-Mobile (Essentials Saver to Experience Beyond) and AT&T (Value 2.0 to Elite 2.0) maintain multi-tier plan portfolios where features scale with price. Premium 5G access and premium data limits : With tiered plans, 5G Ultra Wideband-equivalent access and high premium data limits are gated by plan tier. Simplicity Plan has no premium data limit and includes 5G Ultra Wideband access for every customer at one flat rate.

: With tiered plans, 5G Ultra Wideband-equivalent access and high premium data limits are gated by plan tier. Simplicity Plan has no premium data limit and includes 5G Ultra Wideband access for every customer at one flat rate. Mobile hotspot data : Hotspot data is the high-speed data allotment for connecting laptops and other devices to the internet through your phone. Plans range from 3 GB to unlimited hotspot data depending on tier. Simplicity Plan includes 10 GB.

: Hotspot data is the high-speed data allotment for connecting laptops and other devices to the internet through your phone. Plans range from 3 GB to unlimited hotspot data depending on tier. Simplicity Plan includes 10 GB. Streaming and entertainment : T-Mobile pre-bundles streaming subscriptions into specific plan tiers (e.g., Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV on Experience Beyond). Verizon’s Simplicity Plan (and myPlan) offers streaming service bundles like the Disney Bundle, Netflix & HBO Max (with Ads), and Apple One, as well as others à la carte at ~40% savings versus the retail price, so customers can add only what they want.

: T-Mobile pre-bundles streaming subscriptions into specific plan tiers (e.g., Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV on Experience Beyond). Verizon’s Simplicity Plan (and myPlan) offers streaming service bundles like the Disney Bundle, Netflix & HBO Max (with Ads), and Apple One, as well as others à la carte at ~40% savings versus the retail price, so customers can add only what they want. Activation and upgrade fees: Both T-Mobile and AT&T charge a $35 device connection/activation fee per line according to their published FCC Broadband Facts. Verizon has eliminated activation (standard fee is $40) and upgrade fees on all plans for customers who opt in to the new Verizon Loyalty program, the only major U.S. carrier to do so as of June 2026.

How do Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T compare on network performance? According to FCC Broadband Facts disclosures, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network delivers higher peak speeds than T-Mobile and AT&T’s 5G networks: Carrier Typical 5G Download Speed Typical 5G Upload Speed Verizon 163-622 Mbps 9-48 Mbps T-Mobile 1440-561 Mbps 6-34 Mbps AT&T 152-472 Mbps 5-30 Mbps Verizon also has America’s most reliable 5G network based on RootMetrics® United States RootScore® Report: 2H 2025.

How do the three carriers’ unlimited plans compare?* As a single flat-rate plan, Verizon’s Simplicity Plan is structured differently from the multi-tier plan portfolios of T-Mobile and AT&T. Rather than comparing tier-for-tier, the table below compares Verizon’s Simplicity Plan (Verizon’s flagship plan) against the lowest tier plan in each competitor’s portfolio. Pricing reflects current published rates with AutoPay discount included. Feature Verizon T-Mobile AT&T Plan structure Single flat-rate plan (Simplicity Plan) 4-tier plan portfolio (Essentials Saver to Experience Beyond) 4-tier plan portfolio (Value 2.0 to Elite 2.0) Starting price (1 line) $45/month ($30/month with Switcher Discount) $55/month (Essentials Saver) $65/month (Value 2.0) Premium 5G access 5G Ultra Wideband, no tiers, included for every customer Tiered by plan Tiered by plan Mobile hotspot data 10 GB 3G unlimited data (Essentials + Essentials Saver Saver) to unlimited 5G data (Experience Beyond) 3 GB (Value 2.0) to 250 GB (Elite 2.0) International coverage Canada & Mexico roaming + satellite texting. Canada & Mexico + multi-country tiers (All plans). Canada & Mexico + Latin America + 210+ countries (Premium 2.0 and Elite). All plans allow texting to 200+ countries from the US. Activation/upgrade fees $0 with Verizon Loyalty opt in ($40 without opt in) $35 device connection charge per line $35 activation fee per line Customer rewards Verizon Loyalty: 3% cash back in Verizon Dollars + Verizon Shine Standard loyalty offerings + T-Mobile Tuesdays Standard loyalty offerings Streaming services À la carte perks at $10-$15/month each, saving ~40% vs. the retail price — Disney Bundle (with Ads), Netflix & HBO Max (with Ads), Apple One, etc. — add only what you want Pre-bundled by plan tier (Netflix on T-Mobile + Apple TV at $3/month with Experience More; + Hulu on T-Mobile with Experience Beyond) Not offered Mix-and-match family plans Single plan offered for Simplicity. Mix and match options available with myPlan. No Yes Mobile + Home bundle Verizon One: $70/month, taxes & fees included T-Mobile Home Internet bundling: $15 discount. Starting 7.7.26, Build-a-Plan allows you to add Home Internet for $35 to a mobile plan for a total starting at $70. * Multi-line discounts apply. Taxes and fees not included on most plans. Key structural differences Verizon’s Simplicity Plan collapses the plan tier game: Every Simplicity Plan customer gets the same 5G Ultra Wideband access and unlimited premium data with no upcharges for the best network access. Verizon’s Loyalty Program provides great value: The new Verizon Loyalty program eliminates costly activation and upgrade fees for customers who opt in and adds 3% cash back in Verizon Dollars on monthly plan payments. Verizon’s streaming structure is fundamentally different from T-Mobile’s: T-Mobile pre-bundles streaming subscriptions into their Experience More and Experience Beyond plans so customers who use Netflix and Hulu on T-Mobile, and Apple TV ($3/month) get the value. But customers who only watch one or two of those services pay for the rest as part of the plan price. Verizon’s Simplicity Plan (and myPlan) instead offers streaming as both bundles and à la carte perks at $10-$15/month each, a ~40% discount versus retail pricing — the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+), Netflix & HBO Max (with Ads), Apple One, Apple Music, YouTube Premium, and others. Customers can add only the subscriptions they want. For households that use one or two specific streaming services, the per-perk structure typically delivers more price savings than bundling.

Which carrier and phone plan are right for you? The right carrier and phone plan depend on what matters most to you. This section identifies specific customer profiles where Verizon fits best. For most customer profiles, Verizon’s combination of network quality and single-tier plan simplicity and pricing suits their needs. Plus, Verizon One offers similar simplicity while combining both home and mobile services. For customers who want premium 5G without a premium plan price: Verizon’s Simplicity Plan On T-Mobile and AT&T, equivalent 5G Ultra Wideband access and high premium-data limits are gated by plan tier. Customers pay more per line to get the best network experience. On Simplicity Plan, every customer gets full 5G Ultra Wideband access and unlimited premium data for $45/month with Auto Pay ($30/month with the current switch discount and Auto Pay). For cost-conscious customers who still want network quality: Verizon’s Simplicity Plan with Switcher Discount + Verizon Loyalty The Simplicity Plan switch discount for new customers ($30/month per line with Auto Pay) brings Verizon’s entry price well below T-Mobile’s Essentials Saver ($50/month with Auto Pay) and AT&T’s Value 2.0 ($50/month after Auto Pay) and delivers full access to America’s most reliable 5G network according to RootMetrics. Additionally, opting into Verizon Loyalty adds 3% cash back in Verizon Dollars and eliminates the pricey activation and upgrade fees. For single line customers that want one bill for mobile and home internet: Verizon One $70/month with taxes and fees included The new Verizon One Plan combines one line of mobile (Simplicity Plan) and home internet service (Fios or 5G Home Internet) into a single $70/month bill. Taxes and fees included, addressing one of the most common sources of bill surprise on traditional wireless plans. For households in Verizon Fios or 5G Home Internet coverage areas, this is structurally different from T-Mobile’s separate 5G Home Internet bundling, which presents mobile and home internet as separate billed products. As of 7.7.26, AT&T will be launching an update to their Build-a-Plan offerings that will allow you to add home internet to your plan, starting at $70 total. For customers prioritizing overall network quality and reliability: Verizon’s Simplicity Plan With Verizon’s Simplicity Plan, every customer gets the same premium 5G Ultra Wideband quality and top-rated network reliability at the same price. There’s no premium-tier plan upcharge to access an amazing network experience. For customers who prioritize “the phone just works,” particularly families who need reliable connections with their kids and anyone whose work depends on stable mobile connections, Simplicity Plan delivers America’s most reliable 5G network** at a flat monthly price. For customers who want predictable, surprise-free billing: Verizon’s Simplicity Plan with Auto Pay + Verizon Loyalty, or Verizon One Two options, depending on whether home internet is part of the picture. Simplicity Plan delivers a flat $45/month with Auto Pay (currently $30/month with the switch discount and Auto Pay) per line with no overage charges, no plan-tier data quality differences, and no activation fees when you opt in to the Verizon Loyalty program. The plan price stays the same month to month, with the only variable being taxes and fees. Verizon One goes further by including taxes and fees in the $70/month price (with Auto Pay), eliminating one of the most common sources of monthly bill variance on traditional wireless plans. For international travelers beyond Canada and Mexico: Verizon’s Simplicity Plan + travel add-ons Verizon’s Simplicity Plan includes roaming in Canada and Mexico plus satellite texting for emergency connectivity outside cellular coverage areas. For travelers whose international use is primarily Canada and Mexico, Simplicity Plan covers it. For travelers who frequently visit destinations beyond Canada and Mexico, TravelPass days and Global Calling Plus can be added. For streaming-heavy households who want subscription flexibility: Verizon’s Simplicity Plan with à la carte streaming perks For households that want streaming subscriptions included with their wireless plan but want to choose which ones rather than accepting a fixed bundle, Verizon’s Simplicity Plan is more flexible than T-Mobile’s pre-bundled approach. Top streaming services are heavily discounted versus buying them directly. Households and individuals can add only the streaming service perks they actually want. A practical example: someone can add the Disney Bundle (with Ads) for $10/month and Netflix + HBO Max (with Ads) for $13/month to their Simplicity Plan as individual perks — saving ~40% monthly versus retail pricing. The same person on T-Mobile Experience Beyond ($105/month) would get Netflix and Hulu on T-Mobile, and Apple TV at $3/month but no Disney+ or HBO Max. And on T-Mobile Experience More ($90/month), they would just get Netflix on T-Mobile and Apple TV at $3/month.

Verizon’s Simplicity Plan in detail Simplicity Plan is a single flat-rate unlimited plan with no network tiers. Every Simplicity Plan customer gets full access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network and unlimited premium data for the same price. What's included on every Simplicity Plan line Unlimited talk, text, and data on America’s most reliable 5G network

Full access to 5G Ultra Wideband, no premium-data threshold, no upcharge for the best network experience

10 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data per month

Roaming in Canada and Mexico

Satellite texting for emergency connectivity outside cellular coverage

Call Filter for spam call screening

Verizon Family for family location and monitoring features

50% off connected smartwatch and tablet plans

Eligibility for Verizon's à la carte streaming and digital perks View additional Simplicity Plan details and start service on our unlimited plan page. The Verizon Loyalty program Verizon Loyalty launched alongside the Simplicity Plan and Verizon One in June 2026. It's available to all customers on any Verizon plan — Simplicity Plan, Verizon One, or myPlan — by opting in through the My Verizon app. What Verizon Loyalty includes 3% cash back in Verizon Dollars on monthly plan payments

No activation fees, the standard $40 fee for activating a new line is eliminated customers who opt in

No upgrade fees, the standard $40 fee for upgrading to a new device is eliminated for customers who opt in

Verizon Shine, a daily rewards program How to opt in Customers opt in through the My Verizon app. Verizon One bundled mobile + home internet service in detail Verizon One combines mobile and home internet service (Fios where available, 5G Home Internet otherwise) into a single $70/month bill with Auto Pay. All taxes and fees included. It launched alongside the Simplicity Plan in June 2026. Pricing $70/month with Auto Pay, taxes and fees included What's included in Verizon One All Simplicity Plan features (see above)

Verizon Home Internet service: Fios at available addresses (100% fiber-optic, symmetrical speeds on most plans) or 5G Home Internet in addresses where Fios is not yet available

Single monthly bill managed through the My Verizon app View additional Verizon One details and start service.