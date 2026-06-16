Loyalty at Verizon: What are Verizon Dollars and Verizon Shine?
Welcome to the new era of saving and earning with Verizon. We are thrilled to introduce a more rewarding experience designed to give back to our customers. Staying connected now comes with an array of exclusive perks and financial benefits that add tremendous value to your mobile lifestyle.
Does Verizon have a customer loyalty program?
Customers often ask, “does Verizon have a loyalty program?” and the answer is a resounding yes. Verizon’s loyalty program includes two facets — Verizon Dollars, which gives you back money every month, and Verizon Shine, which gives members access to daily drops, special events and more. The Verizon mobile loyalty program has been completely reimagined to give you more control and better rewards. As a thank you to our new and existing customers, the Verizon customer loyalty program has been built from the ground up to ensure you get the most out of your services. To qualify for these exclusive rewards, you must enroll in the loyalty program and keep an active Verizon Unlimited plan.
What are Verizon Dollars?
One of the most exciting aspects of the Verizon loyalty program is the introduction of Verizon Dollars. It is a program that pays you back monthly just for being a customer. Once you enroll, you will begin to earn 3% back on your total monthly bill for Mobile and 5G Home Internet .
How can I spend my Verizon Dollars?
Flexibility is at the heart of our new reward system. Eligible users accumulate these rewards easily, which are automatically tracked in your account. Members can turn them into savings in a number of ways including:
- Partner offers – Spend your dollars on deals with our partners to help save you money in your daily life.
- Dollar transfers – Transfer your Verizon Dollars into other loyalty programs.
- Phones and more – Buy the latest phones and accessories from Verizon.
- Bill Pay – if you also have a Verizon credit card, you can use Verizon dollars to help pay down your credit card bill.
What is Verizon Shine?
Beyond the financial flexibility of Verizon Dollars, we are introducing Verizon Shine. This unique facet of the Verizon loyalty program offers an exciting array of exclusive experiences and surprises that you simply cannot miss. Verizon Shine is designed to bring a little extra joy to your daily routine by giving you access to special events, unique giveaways, and unexpected gifts that go far beyond standard mobile service perks.
Weekly Wins vs. Daily Drops
Verizon Shine offers two fantastic ways to get rewarded. Download the My Verizon app to see both our Weekly Wins and Daily Drops.
- Weekly Wins – Every Monday, Verizon will share once in a lifetime opportunities, exclusively for Verizon customers. This can include sweepstakes for VIP experiences, ticket and pre-sale access for upcoming concerts and sporting events, or other major experiences and high-value prizes.
- Daily Drops – Take advantage of merch, deals and opportunities from Verizon partners. You can check in every single day for special, time-sensitive surprises and offers that are available for a limited window. Whether you prefer the instant gratification of a daily offer or the thrill of a large weekly sweepstakes, Verizon Shine ensures there is always something to look forward to.
How do I join the Verizon Loyalty program?
Joining is simple and seamless. New and existing customers can easily review their current plans and enroll directly through their online account or the My Verizon app. Maintaining an active, eligible Unlimited plan is your key to unlocking these fantastic benefits, ensuring you start earning Verizon Dollars and accessing Verizon Shine right away.
Enroll with Verizon Loyalty today.
Don’t miss out on the incredible benefits waiting for you. Dive into a world where your daily connection pays off with real savings and unforgettable experiences. Get rewarded for your loyalty to Verizon today.
Plus get a discount on your home internet plan when you bundle it with your Verizon mobile phone plan.
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Verizon's Loyalty program
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Verizon Plan Perks
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This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.