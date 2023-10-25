Elevate your home entertainment experience

When it comes to indulging in your favorite entertainment, there's no place like home. With seemingly endless options available at your fingertips, from binge-worthy series to must-stream movie premieres on our favorite services, it's essential to have a great in-home theater setup. And having the best doesn't have to be complicated. At Verizon, we have dedicated customer experience managers working to make sure your experience is seamless right out of the box.

Today, we're here again with Nitish Wakalkar, a CX design specialist at Verizon who's dedicated to ensuring our products meet the evolving needs of our customers. We'll dive into what makes Verizon Stream TV and Stream TV Soundbar so easy to set up and use, so you can see why they're some of the top choices to take your home entertainment to the next level. Once we're done, you'll want to pop the popcorn and get on with the show, seamlessly. Q: Last time, you spoke to us about internet gear. Now we're talking about home entertainment gear. What do you find is similar about the two? A: When it comes to tech, our research echoes what we've heard from our consumers—people don't want to waste a lot of time learning about a product or how the tech works. They're not particularly interested in sifting through lengthy instruction manuals. That's where my team comes in—we design tech that's intuitive and that you can install on your own, so you can start enjoying it in minutes. Just like our Verizon routers and Wi-Fi extenders, our family of Stream TV products, including Fios TV service, is designed to be frictionless—both from an aesthetic point of view and in terms of the setup process. When it comes to tech, our research echoes what we've heard from our consumers—people don't want to waste a lot of time learning about a product or how the tech works. They're not particularly interested in sifting through lengthy instruction manuals. That's where my team comes in—we design tech that's intuitive and that you can install on your own, so you can start enjoying it in minutes. Just like our Verizon routers and Wi-Fi extenders, our family of Stream TV products, including Fios TV service, is designed to be frictionless—both from an aesthetic point of view and in terms of the setup process.

Verizon Stream TV. Let the good times roll. Q: I know you're really excited about the latest Verizon Stream TV. Tell me what Verizon Stream TV is and why everyone should have one in their homes. A: The Verizon Stream TV is a special piece of equipment that turns almost any TV or screen into a smart TV. In fact, it's our most advanced streaming device yet. But it doesn't feel complicated or complex when you use it. The self-install is really simple—most people are pleasantly surprised to see it get up and running right away. It's honestly just that easy to get it right on the first try. Once you're set up, Stream TV lets you discover, organize and watch your favorite content in 4K Ultra High Definition¹ with enhanced audio playback from Verizon Adaptive Sound. This feature produces a brilliant spatial surround experience. You can stream any of the hundreds of streaming apps available to download from the Google Play Store2, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Android TV apps and so many more right to Stream TV. New releases and old favorites can be rented or purchased in the Stream TV Store3 and free live channels are available from Pluto TV—just let the Guide button be your guide. Q: What are some of the perks of Verizon Stream TV? A: Well, you don't need a smart TV to use it—it connects directly to a TV or monitor and turns that into a smart TV. Design-wise, it's small, clean and minimal, so it blends in seamlessly with its surroundings. And, it comes with a custom remote. Q: Some of this sounds similar to Fios TV. What are some of the benefits of that service? A: Fios TV, which is only available where Fios internet is also available, has a lot of benefits—none bigger than the fact that whether you love sports, international channels, premium channels or all of that, Fios TV has it all in one place. Personalization is also a major plus. With Fios TV, you can get a TV package designed with you and your family in mind, on the 100% fiber-optic network. Fios TV customers also get a similarly seamless setup as the one offered by Verizon Stream TV, with smart features and streaming service apps. It also includes live TV viewing and multiple channel offerings with the option to get DVR service. Q: Okay. Now, the Stream TV includes a special remote. What makes it such a standout? A: The Stream TV Voice Remote connects to your Stream TV box via Bluetooth and can control the power and volume on your TV, sound bar or audio receiver, along with the Stream TV itself. This means you can control your entertainment system from a single remote. It also comes with features like the Google Assistant³ button, which activates voice-powered search. And you won't lose it! The Find My Remote button on the Stream TV makes your remote beep so you can quickly find it when it's misplaced. Q: That's very cool. Are there any secret hacks you like to use with Verizon Stream TV? A: It's not so much a secret, but I always suggest pinning your favorite apps to the home screen for easy access.You can also find great new things to watch with personalized recommendations. And my favorite feature of all is that when you know exactly what you want to watch, Stream TV's intelligent search feature will show results across all of your subscribed services. It's such a brilliant timesaver.