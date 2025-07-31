From internet service providers, to the ideal speed for gaming, here's everything you need to know about home internet services.
Internet service articles
What is FWA (Fixed Wireless Access)?
Fixed wireless access (FWA) is changing how people get online at home. Find out why it’s a good alternative to fiber-optic and cable internet.Article review date: 7.31.2025
Say hello to internet plans your way with myHome
Customize your home internet plans and check out the perks available including streaming, Whole Home Wi-Fi and more with my Home at Verizon.Article review date: 6.19.2025
Why I switched to Verizon Fios: The grind of a creative entrepreneur and mom
Learn how Verizon has been a rockstar, able to keep up with this families multi-talented needs.Article review date: 6.8.2024
Elevate your home entertainment experience
When indulging in entertainment, there's no place like home. At Verizon, we have dedicated customer experience managers working to make sure your experience is seamless right out of the box.Article review date: 10.25.2023
Providing fast internet, one innovation at a time
Get an insider look at the latest innovations in fixed wireless access through this interview with Nitish Wakalkar.Article review date: 7.27.2023
Understanding business scam methods and tactics
No business is safe from scammers. From phishing and robocalls to malware, find out how scammers target both big and small businesses and what you can do to protect your business.Article review date: 7.24.2023
8 ways to save on home internet
Looking for cheaper internet? Here are 8 ways to save on internet services you may have overlooked.Article review date: 7.20.2023
The streamer’s guide: How to watch TV without cable
How to watch all your favorite shows by streaming them to your TV or device.Article review date: 7.20.2023
Home internet and why cheap isn’t always cheaper
Looking for cheap internet service? How to get the most from your internet service while staying on budget.Article review date: 7.19.2023
Van life tips for digital nomads
Learn the top tips and tricks to enjoying van life as a digital nomad. You’ll need to know everything from finding a remote job to getting involved in the community to internet options.Article review date: 7.18.2023
What is the future of work in the metaverse?
The metaverse may seem like a far-fetched idea, but it could very well be the future of how we work. Learn more about this virtual reality and its potential to change various industries.Article review date: 6.30.2023
Work-from-home data security tips
The need for data security is on the rise. Important measures such as secure routers and password managers are essential for any work-from-home team.Article review date: 6.23.2023
How to make a smart home guide
Learn how to make your house a smart home, whether you're tech savvy or a beginner, using home automation. Explore this helpful smart home guide from Verizon.Article review date: 6.19.2023
A guide to internet access while traveling and vacationing abroad
Reliable internet access can be difficult to maintain when you travel abroad. However, it is a necessity for those who intend to work as they travel.Article review date: 6.9.2023
What is a VPN browser extension and when do you need one?
By encrypting your information and masking your IP address, VPN extensions enhance your online privacy and security. Learn more about whether you need a VPN extension.Article review date: 5.10.2023
Student's guide to digital well-being
Digital well-being refers to the state of mind where an individual uses technology in a way that is beneficial for their mental and emotional health.Article review date: 1.10.2023
5 essential tips for using public Wi-Fi securely
When using public Wi-Fi, it's important to take steps to protect your data. This includes enabling two-factor authentication, using a mobile VPN and disabling file sharing.Article review date: 1.10.2023
Best practices for using removable media devices
Removable media devices are a great way to securely and conveniently transport various data. There are certain risks and benefits with removable media worth exploring further.Article review date: 1.10.2023
How safe is your data in the cloud?
Secure data storage offers many advantages when you select trustworthy Internet service providers. Security, accessibility and more make storing your data in the cloud safe.Article review date: 1.09.2023
How AR and VR technology can enhance IoT applications
Using AR, VR and IoT together enables new and enhanced technology applications. From improving remote work to data modeling, VR and IoT are important partners.Article review date: 11.20.2022
How will AR and VR in classrooms affect the future of education?
Does augmented reality or virtual reality in classrooms and schools improve learning outcomes? Discover how VR & AR may affect the future of education.Article review date: 11.20.2022
What is VR, AR & XR? A guide to virtual, augmented and extended realities
Virtual reality and augmented reality are two forms of extended reality (XR). Learn the difference between AR & VR, how they are used, and where they are going.Article review date: 11.15.2022
What is cybersecurity? Overview, best practices and resources
Cyberattacks can affect businesses and consumers alike. Protection starts with being educated on cybersecurity. Find tips for using the internet and tech devices.Article review date: 11.4.2022
What is the AR cloud and what is it used for?
The AR cloud is a scalable solution that brings digital overlays to real-world environments, helping users see information about physical places and objects as they are viewing them in real-time.Article review date: 11.4.2022
How will VR and AR affect the future of work?
Recent advances have made VR and AR more accessible, and present opportunities for workplaces to use the technology in more expansive ways, such as training, recruiting and helping a workforce feel more connected.Article review date: 11.02.2022
Modem vs router: What is the difference, and do you need both?
A modem connects your devices to the internet, while a router helps manage and control your home network. While they can operate independently, most people use them together.Article review date: 10.13.2022
What is the difference between Mbps and Kbps?
What's the difference between Mbps and Kbps? It may seem obvious that one megabit per second is faster than one kilobit per second, but is it that simple?Article review date: 10.13.2022
Different types of internet connections, speeds and affordability options
Learn about the different types of internet connections and options available; including internet service for rural area residents or low-income households.Article review date: 9.14.2022
Starting a home-based small business: tips, ideas and resources
Starting a home-based business is no easy feat. Find resources that could help you build a successful business from home.Article review date: 6.20.2022
Accessibility and video games all ages gaming for people with disabilities
Playing video games is a great way to reduce stress, as well as strengthen cognitive, social, and fine motor skills in individuals with disabilities.Article review date: 6.20.2022
