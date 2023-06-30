What is the future of work in the metaverse?

This concept is not new — the name has been around since 1992 when the metaverse term was first mentioned in the science fiction novel Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson. Metaverse technology is now starting to catch up with the science fiction writer's vision, making it easier to enter this new digital world.

The metaverse is a digital parallel universe that exists within the internet. It is a virtual world where users will be able to interact with each other and digital objects realistically. The metaverse uses virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology to change the way we work, play and interact with one another.

Still, in its early stage, the metaverse has already begun to impact the way we work. Companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon are already using virtual reality to train their employees. Even the U.S. military is using VR to help soldiers prepare for combat. These all suggest that jobs may eventually operate in some form in the metaverse in the future.

Many industry leaders believe that the metaverse will revolutionize how we interact with each other and the world around us. It could change how we socialize, entertain ourselves, and even work.

Of course, this technology is still new and many applications for the workplace metaverse are still in development. Keep your eyes peeled for the latest advancements in metaverse-compatible workplaces.

Other companies have also continued to adapt technology to create a more metaverse-compatible workplace, including:

Though the metaverse is still in the early development stage, there are already a few examples of its use in the workplace. Some of these applications are internal operations and some are customer-facing.

Industries that may use the metaverse in their workplace

In recent years, the IT industry has been increasingly embracing remote work. According to a McKinsey survey, nearly 77% of computer and IT professionals reported being able to work from home in some capacity. Luckily, the metaverse can make IT professionals work from home capabilities even more efficient.

For example, the metaverse can be employed for training employees on new systems. This would be particularly beneficial for complex systems that are difficult to understand without hands-on experience, such as jet engines. Digital twins are used to create such models and allow anybody with a digital copy of an object to learn how it is engineered, destroyed, or repaired.

Entertainment

The metaverse can be applied to more than just work since it has the potential to change the way sports and entertainment are experienced.

For example, musicians could use the metaverse (as well as other quickly-advancing technologies, like 5G) to create virtual concerts. The Foo Fighters used multiple 180-degree cameras, positioned all around the stage, to present and fully-immersive concert experience in VR.

What’s more, the metaverse could provide new work opportunities for game developers since they would be able to create virtual worlds for companies to explore.

Telecommunication

It's no secret that the telecommunications industry is rapidly changing. And the metaverse has the potential to change the way we communicate, work with each other, and even find jobs in telecommunication.

The metaverse can build a virtual office that would permit employees to work together in a digital space.

Fashion

The metaverse has the potential to change fashion and even how we purchase clothes.

A designer could introduce virtual fashion shows and allow people to see the latest trends in a new way. Another possibility would be virtual dressing rooms, permitting people to try on clothes without leaving their homes.

A retailer could also use the metaverse to create virtual stores and provide businesses with opportunities to sell and have their products purchased anywhere in the world.

Real estate

The metaverse can potentially enhance the real estate world by changing how we build, buy and even design a property.

It could be used to create a digital property model and allow builders to get feedback from potential buyers and make changes before the building is even built. A real estate agent could show a potential buyer around a property without ever stepping foot on it.

The metaverse has the potential to change a lot of industries, and we are only just beginning to see the possibilities of this technology. As it continues to develop, we can expect to see even more ways in which the metaverse could change the world.