Learn more about this new mobile plan from Verizon with perks, loyalty rewards and more.

What is Verizon’s new unlimited mobile plan? Choosing from various mobile plan options can sometimes feel complicated for many mobile users. That is why Verizon is introducing the Simplicity Plan, a new mobile plan designed to keep your plan structure and pricing clear and predictable.

Core features of Verizon Simplicity Plan The Simplicity Plan is an excellent option for people looking to get full access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. Customers pay 1 flat price for each line on their account, up to 12 lines. With Simplicity Plan, there are no empty price ups, hidden fees or surprises on your monthly statement. You get One Price: one flat-rate price per line regardless of the number of lines you have. This helps you better estimate how much you will be paying each month and how much it will cost you to add lines to your account. Every line comes equipped with core premium network features to keep you connected while on the go. This includes an unlimited 4G, 5G and 5G Ultra Wideband data plan for on-device smartphone usage, alongside 10 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot allocation every month. After a customer uses the 10 GB of high-speed hotspot data, speeds will be up to 1 Mbps for the remainder of their billing month. Basic versions of Verizon Family and Verizon Call Filter are included for security and peace of mind. And if you have Fios or 5G Home Internet service, you can bundle your accounts and save $15 monthly on your internet bill with our Mobile + Home discount.

Customization options for the Simplicity Plan Customizing your phone plan is a straightforward process that’s built around your mobile phone habits. First, you select the best route for adding a smartphone to your account. You can opt to bring your own device if your current device is fully unlocked. Alternatively, you can browse new hardware or select a certified pre-owned device using flexible monthly payment options. Next, you can browse available feature bundles to expand your mobile experience. These bundles provide curated features like entertainment streaming services, international travel options or expansive unlimited hotspot plans. If you don’t need a bundle, you can add a la carte features or perks to complete your personalized setup. These standalone choices include connected device lines, equipment accessories, standalone network & security features, or individual Verizon perks.

Annual device upgrades with Simplicity Plus & Simplicity Pro Taking back control of how often you can upgrade is simple with our flexible financing options and the new early upgrade program. As a Simplicity Plan member, when you purchase an eligible smartphone you’ll have the opportunity to enroll in Simplicity Plus and Simplicity Pro, allowing you to upgrade your smartphone every year for a fixed monthly fee. When you go to purchase an eligible device, you’ll see the option to enroll in the program when choosing how to pay. The monthly rate is based on the phone you choose and includes a selection of additional benefits alongside the ability to upgrade early.

Additional entertainment savings and monthly Verizon perks Understanding what perks Verizon offers can help you maximize your savings, starting at just $10 per month for premium entertainment and digital services. You can enroll in popular subscription services directly through our centralized products and perks hub. You can add premium streaming and digital services directly to your account. Available perks include Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ (With Ads), Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads), Apple One and more — all managed in one place, no juggling separate bills. Upgrade to ad-free whenever you’re ready. Already subscribed? No problem. Link your existing subscription to Verizon and start saving immediately. And if your needs change, you can add, swap, or remove any perk anytime through the My Verizon app.

The Verizon loyalty program and member rewards Our dedicated loyalty program provides clear rewards and special experiences for our members. The loyalty program is divided into 2 distinct components known as Verizon Dollars and Verizon Shine. Enrolled members in Verizon Dollars earn 3% back on their Verizon wireless bill. These accumulated rewards can be applied directly toward your monthly bill or new accessories. You can also transfer your earnings directly into select partner loyalty programs. If you also have a Verizon Visa Card, you can use Verizon Dollars to help pay down your bill. Meanwhile, Verizon Shine offers regular access to daily merchandise drops and special event tickets. Every Monday, the application updates with exclusive opportunities to win various unique VIP experiences. New mobile users receive automatic enrollment in this rewards program during initial plan setup. Existing members can quickly participate by selecting the opt-in button on the main platform.